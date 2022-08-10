Once told it would cost $15K, Middletown man gets public school documents 394 days after request, panel finds

Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
West Haven City Council delays vote on trash pickup pilot program
WEST HAVEN — City officials believe a state grant can save taxpayers money on waste manegement in the long run, but plans to accept that grant were derailed Wednesday over concerns of transparency and communication. The City Council canceled a special meeting during which it was to consider accepting...
New Britain Herald
After failing to be endorsed by Democratic Town Committee, Newington registrar of voters decides to petition for spot on ballot
NEWINGTON – After not being endorsed by the Democratic Town Committee this year, longtime Registrar of Voters Marie Fox has decided to petition for a spot on the Nov. ballot. Fox, who has served as the Town’s Democratic Registrar for over 30 years, will be kicking off her campaign...
Register Citizen
Stamford assistant police chief tapped as city’s public safety chief
STAMFORD — A Stamford assistant police chief will succeed former Public Safety Director Ted Jankowski, Mayor Caroline Simmons' office announced Thursday. Simmons chose Louis DeRubeis, a 25-year veteran of the Stamford Police Department, to lead the city's public safety operations. "Lou brings 25 years of law enforcement experience, with...
New Britain Herald
After working his way up from part-time janitor to superintendent of Public Works, Mike Thompson retires after 35 years with city
NEW BRITAIN – He started his career 35 years ago as a part-time janitor at the City’s Public Works Yard. From there, Mike Thompson worked his way through the ranks, and on Aug. 1 of this year, retired as Superintendent of Public Works. “We’re really grateful for the...
Register Citizen
New deal could bring methadone clinic to Middletown
MIDDLETOWN — Planning and Zoning Commission members have agreed to a settlement — pending court approval — that would pave the way for a methadone clinic to be built by The Root Center for Advanced Recovery. In September 2020, the Manchester-based health care agency applied for a...
Register Citizen
Norwalk’s deal with software company in limbo amid contract concerns
NORWALK — A no-bid agreement between the city and a software company was pulled from the Common Council’s meeting agenda this week amid concerns over the terms of the deal, officials said. During the July 14 meeting, the Common Council’s Finance and Claims Committee unanimously approved the $125,000...
Register Citizen
Plans for Norwalk private school denied due to traffic concerns
NORWALK — Six months after applying with the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, plans for a private kindergarten through 12th grade school were rejected last week. However, the plan was denied in a 4-to-3 vote during Thursday’s meeting of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. Commissioners Mike Mushak, Galen Wells, Richard Roina and Darius Williams voted against approving the school application while commissioners Jacquen Jordan-Byron, Tammy Langalis and chair Louis Schulman voted in favor of the plan.
Register Citizen
CT probate judge with suspended law license who was jailed for DUIs seeks reelection
A Connecticut probate judge who was jailed this year after three DUI arrests and whose law license has been suspended is running for reelection in November despite losing the Republican primary this week. Judge Peter Mariano will face state Rep. Rosa Rebimbas for the 21st District Judge of Probate in...
Register Citizen
Stamford schools choose new associate superintendent; new hire has been in district one year
STAMFORD — A Stamford Public Schools administrator hired a year ago was selected Tuesday night for one of the district’s top spots. Lori Rhodes, who was hired as the district’s director of secondary education in June 2021, was approved by the Board of Education as the school system’s new associate superintendent of school development effective immediately.
Register Citizen
Ganim comes clean to panel in hearing on getting law license back
HARTFORD — Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim spoke publicly and in detail for the first time Tuesday about taking bribes while he was mayor of the state’s largest city in the 1990s. Wiping tears from his face, Ganim told a five-member committee considering whether to recommend he get his...
Register Citizen
West Hartford’s Zaytoon’s Bistro fails 2 health inspections in 6 months, records show
WEST HARTFORD — Zaytoon’s Bistro failed two routine health inspections in the last six months, records show. The first report from Feb. 23 details unlabeled sauces, food stored in employee hand sink, heavy grease buildup and a dead mouse in the basement. The report noted “general cleaning of establishment needed.”
Register Citizen
Danbury has approved recreational pot establishments. Where and when could the first business open?
DANBURY — If the many calls to the city’s planning office are any indication, Danbury could see high interest from prospective marijuana retailers after officials approved new regulations permitting a limited number of these establishments. The city has been getting calls for months about its plans for cannabis...
Top School Posts Filled
The school district has chosen New Haven native Keisha Redd Hannans, who has been with the district for 14 years, as the replacement for departing assistant superintendent Ivelise Velazquez. Hannans, currently the assistant superintendent for instructional leadership, will transfer to Velazquez’s role of assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction, and assessment...
Register Citizen
Recount looms after 5-vote margin in Bridgeport House primary
BRIDGEPORT — A recount will decide the 127th District Democratic primary between City Councilman Marcus Brown and state Rep. Jack Hennessy after unofficial election results showed the two candidates separated by just five votes. Amid low turnout, Brown, 31, appeared to capture 579 votes while Hennessy, 71, the Park...
Register Citizen
Milkcraft in West Hartford fails August health inspection, report shows
WEST HARTFORD — The local Milkcraft location failed a routine health inspection by the West Hartford-Bloomfield Health Department on Aug. 5, documents show. The health inspection report detailed 27 violations, ranging from a “heavily unclean” microwave to “unlabeled food powder” in the basement. Milkcraft is...
Register Citizen
Democrat Stephanie Thomas, Republican Dominic Rapini win secretary of the state primaries
NEW HAVEN — Democrat Stephanie Thomas easily claimed her party’s nomination in the open race for secretary of the state, defeating a primary challenge from New Haven City Health Director Maritza Bond. Shortly thereafter, Republican Dominic Rapini claimed victory over Terrie Wood for the GOP nomination. With more...
NBC Connecticut
Community Pool Closes for the Season in Waterbury Due to Electrical Issues
One of Waterbury's community pools is closing early for the season because of needed repairs. Mayor Neil O'Leary said Washington Park Pool will be closed because of electrical issues that were discovered earlier this week. Officials tried to make repairs, but ultimately determined that the best course of action is...
Eyewitness News
Broad Street in Meriden closed after building collapse
Rachel’s Challenge approved at Killingly schools, parents continue fight for mental health center. Parents and students at Killingly High School are continuing their fight for a mental health center. Updated: 7 hours ago. CT Widow speaks out about PACT Act. Updated: 12 hours ago. Essential worker bonus website launch...
New Haven Primary Election Results
Note: These are results from voting machines; they don’t include absentee ballots. Please do not reload the page. The spreadsheet will automatically refresh every 60 seconds. Please do not reload the page. The spreadsheet will automatically refresh every 60 seconds. Please do not reload the page. The spreadsheet will...
Register Citizen
New Haven schools tap Mass. company for $4.7 million cleaning deal
NEW HAVEN — A Massachusetts-based company will replace a local firm in providing part-time custodial services for the city school system starting this fall. The contract awarded to S.J. Services of Danvers, Mass., promises to save the district money, but at least one school board member voiced concern over the bidding process and dissatisfaction reported by some of S.J.’s past customers.
