Once told it would cost $15K, Middletown man gets public school documents 394 days after request, panel finds

NORWALK — Six months after applying with the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, plans for a private kindergarten through 12th grade school were rejected last week. However, the plan was denied in a 4-to-3 vote during Thursday’s meeting of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. Commissioners Mike Mushak, Galen Wells, Richard Roina and Darius Williams voted against approving the school application while commissioners Jacquen Jordan-Byron, Tammy Langalis and chair Louis Schulman voted in favor of the plan.

NORWALK, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO