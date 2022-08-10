The man charged in connection with a fatal drug overdose in May was arraigned in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. Jeremy Ryan Smith is charged with second-degree manslaughter and trafficking in a controlled substance—the trafficking charged had been listed on the indictment as a second-offense, but Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jerad Smith informed the court that needed to be corrected to a first-offense. Judge Andrew Self granted the amendment to the indictment and appointed the Department of Public Advocacy to represent Smith.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO