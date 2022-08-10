Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man charged with attempted fetal homicide, felony assault
A Hopkinsville man was arrested Thursday night on the strength of a warrant for attempted fetal homicide for an alleged assault on a pregnant woman that put her in a Nashville hospital. It alleges that on August 1, 20-year old Tyquarius Stubbs of Hopkinsville assaulted a pregnant woman that he...
whvoradio.com
Man Charged After Hopkinsville Pursuit
A man was charged after a short police pursuit in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop a mini bike driven by 44-year-old Alphonzo Ivory on South Campbell Street and he went off-road and through yards. He reportedly dropped the mini bike on East 1st Street and...
whopam.com
Man arrested on robbery warrant
An arrest warrant for robbery was served Thursday afternoon against a local man. Hopkinsville police arrested 20-year old Erick Grubbs, Jr. of Hopkinsville for first-degree robbery, alleging that on March 15, he worked in concert with 20-year old Kobe Dillard in attacking and robbing a victim of his cell phone.
whopam.com
Attempted fetal homicide, felony assault suspect arraigned in District Court
Arraignment was held Friday morning in Christian District Court for the Hopkinsville man charged with attempted fetal homicide and felony assault. District Judge Foster Cotthoff entered a not guilty plea on behalf of 20-year old Tyquarius Stubbs and left his bond at $20,000, with Stubbs saying that he understands the charges against him.
westkentuckystar.com
Traffic stop nets Calvert City man on drug charges
A Calvert City man was arrested Thursday afternoon on drug charges after a traffic stop. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they stopped 49-year-old Charles Baucum on Calvert Drive near Benton Road for a traffic violation. During their investigation, they said Baucum had crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, and...
Kentucky sheriff indicted on witness tampering, other misconduct charges
A western Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and tampering with a witness, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said. A grand jury handed down the two-count indictment Wednesday against Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones, 57, of Sebree, Cameron said in a statement. Details on what led to...
Webster County Sheriff indicted for misconduct, witness tampering
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron says Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones was indicted today for official misconduct and tampering with a witness. On August 10, a Webster County grand jury indicted Jones on one count of Official Misconduct First Degree and one count of Tampering with a Witness, which is a […]
whvoradio.com
Inmate Found Dead In Christian County Jail
A man who was incarcerated in the Christian County Jail was found dead Thursday morning. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says 36-year-old Xavier Bryant was found unresponsive and jail staff attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful. Daniel says Bryant had no signs of any kind of trauma. His body was taken for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
westkentuckystar.com
Princeton man faces domestic assault charges
Reports of a domestic situation on Tuesday led to a Princeton man's arrest on assault charges. Caldwell County deputies were called to a home on Dawson Road,where they found 28-year-old Barry Bullock. Deputies said Bullock was arrested on charges of fourth degree assault - domestic violence and fourth degree assault.
whopam.com
Local inmate found dead, foul play not suspected
An inmate was found dead early Thursday morning at the Christian County Jail. Jailer Brad Hewell says jail personnel discovered the man unresponsive and administered CPR, but those life-saving efforts proved to be unsuccessful. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel pronounced 36-year old Xavier Bryant of Hopkinsville dead at the jail...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Bowling Green Shoplifting
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on August 4, 2022 a woman entered a local business, bought several items, then got into a Mazda SUV parked at the gas pumps. A short time later two men entered the store. One of them selected several items and walked...
whopam.com
Arraignment delayed for East Fourth Street murder suspect
There was a delay for arraignment in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning for 32-year old Tavaris Quarles of Hopkinsville, who is accused in the May shooting death of 33-year-old Christopher Montrell Mumford on East Fourth Street. Defense attorney Sands Chewning explained to Judge John Atkins that Quarles is currently lodged...
whopam.com
Oak Grove fatal shooting suspect arraigned
Arraignment was held in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon for Tyron Holt, the man accused in the May fatal shooting death of Gailon Toler in Oak Grove. Holt appeared alongside public defender Rick Sanborne, who entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf and also informed the court they intend to file a motion for bond modification soon. Judge Andrew Self set a pretrial conference several weeks out to give everyone time to file motions and responses accordingly.
whopam.com
Manslaughter suspect arraigned in Christian Circuit Court
The man charged in connection with a fatal drug overdose in May was arraigned in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. Jeremy Ryan Smith is charged with second-degree manslaughter and trafficking in a controlled substance—the trafficking charged had been listed on the indictment as a second-offense, but Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jerad Smith informed the court that needed to be corrected to a first-offense. Judge Andrew Self granted the amendment to the indictment and appointed the Department of Public Advocacy to represent Smith.
whopam.com
Man found shot to death near Lewisburg area home
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Thursday night in his Logan County driveway. Troopers were called to 3904 Deerlick Road in Lewisburg about 11 p.m. after Logan County deputies found 57-year old Ronald Cable dead near his home and requested assistance from KSP.
westkentuckystar.com
Princeton police seek suspects after counterfeit bill found
The Princeton Police Department has requested the public's help with identifying two people accused of passing counterfeit bills. Authorities said a man in a white shirt used a counterfeit $100 bill at Casey's General Store in Princeton early Wednesday morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Princeton Police...
whvoradio.com
Vehicles Damaged In Greenville Road Shooting
A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County damaged four vehicles Wednesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just after 6 am for a report of shots fired at Woodland Heights. Four vehicles were hit in the shooting. Deputies say at this time they have not found anyone that was injured.
WSMV
Clarksville woman charged in death of 13-year-old
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was charged with several child abuse-related charges Tuesday concerning the death of a teenager last month. Clarksville Police said on July 6, at approximately 1:10 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Virginia Terrace where 13-year-old Kadaris Maddox was pronounced deceased following the arrival of first responders.
whopam.com
Vehicles hit by gunfire at Woodland Heights Apartments
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several vehicles were hit by gunfire early Wednesday morning at the Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Road. Lt. Scott Smith says the call was received about 6 a.m. and deputies determined five vehicles had been hit by gunfire, with no injuries...
whvoradio.com
Name Released, Second Suspect Wanted In Logan County Home Invasion
The name of a man that was shot during a home invasion in Logan County on August 1st has been released and authorities are looking for a second man in connection to the incident Tuesday morning. Logan County Sheriff’s deputies say 35-year-old Joshua Taylor of Russellville showed up at Jennie...
