Elon Musk and Twitter is a love story gone sour. Earlier this year, the richest man on Earth was all set to purchase the highly popular social media platform for a whopping price of $44 Billion. Soon after, Elon tried to pull out of the deal as he felt he was misled about the amount of bots that were prevalent on the platform. Twitter does not agree with this claim and has sued Elon, now his choices are to either go ahead with the deal of pay a hefty fine.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO