Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
Jeremy Grantham expects stocks to fall much lower before the market reaches a bottom. The GMO cofounder warned the the multiasset bubble in the US is extremely dangerous. Grantham panned bitcoin, slammed the Fed, and said Tesla stock hit a "silly price" in January. Jeremy Grantham rang the alarm on...
The quarters follow each other and look alike for Rivian (RIVN) : Does the young electric vehicle manufacturer have a future?. This crucial question is often asked of any new vehicle manufacturer when they want to move up a gear. In the case of Rivian, of which many experts recognize its innovations, the question remains a sword of Damocles hanging over the head of the company based in Irvine in California since the beginning of the year.
InvestorPlace
The undervalued auto stocks on this buy list are worth considering for the next five years. Li Auto (LI): Chinese electric vehicle company with robust deliveries growth and accelerating free cash flows. Tesla (TSLA): Likely to maintain leadership position in the electric vehicle business. Healthy cash flows will allow investment...
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk's eclectic thoughts and views are usually on full display in his tweets. This time around, he shared his views on the housing market collapse. What Happened: Musk's outlook comes in response to a tweet by Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, who goes by the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto.
Motley Fool
After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino’s Pizza both offer good value to investors now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
It's no secret that cryptocurrencies have been on struggle street in recent months. In June, a three day bloodbath saw Bitcoin investors bleed funds to the tune of about $7.3 billion ($AUD 10.5m, £4.1m), according to blockchain analytics provider Glassnode. And it wasn't the only currency suffering. The prices...
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said he sold shares of the automaker to avoid an emergency sale in the “hopefully unlikely” event Twitter Inc TWTR forces his buyout deal to close. What Happened: Musk confirmed that he was done selling in response to a question on Twitter.
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report shares are rallying more than 2% after earlier touching a 5% gain. It’s been a good start to the session for equities, as the inflation report for July came. Not only was it below expectations, but it was also down from the prior month, increasing the prospect that we’ve seen peak inflation.
Motley Fool
Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
The major stock market indexes recovered remarkably after witnessing a miserable first half of the year. However, the increasing odds of a recession are expected to keep the market under...
dailyhodl.com
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
CNBC
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that inflation is finally peaking, which is good news for stocks that have been trampled in recent months. "The stock market … totally saw peak inflation coming," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that inflation is peaking, which...
IGN
Elon Musk and Twitter is a love story gone sour. Earlier this year, the richest man on Earth was all set to purchase the highly popular social media platform for a whopping price of $44 Billion. Soon after, Elon tried to pull out of the deal as he felt he was misled about the amount of bots that were prevalent on the platform. Twitter does not agree with this claim and has sued Elon, now his choices are to either go ahead with the deal of pay a hefty fine.
LONDON (AP) — Twitter reported a quarterly loss Friday and declining revenue caught Wall Street off guard with the number of people using the platform on the rise. The latest quarterly earnings figures offered a glimpse into how the social media platform has performed during a months-long negotiation with billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk after he said that he would buy the company, and then changed his mind.
biztoc.com
Elon Musk sold 7,924,107 shares worth about $6.9 billion between August 5th and August 9th. Musk tweeted in April, “No further TSLA sales planned after today,” after he sold off $8.4 billion worth in April. Elon Musk says he plans to sell Tesla stock to pay off Twitter...
teslarati.com
Saxo Bank included Tesla ($TSLA) in its top 10 most traded stocks of July. According to the analysis emailed to Teslarati, the S&P 500 posted the “most bullish monthly performance in almost 24 months.” Notably, the U.S., UK, and Asian economies are flirting with recession. Elon Musk has spoken about this noting that things are seeming to get better.
International Business Times
Elon Musk has sold nearly $7 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to legal filings, amid a high-stakes legal battle with Twitter over a $44 billion buyout deal. The Tesla boss sold some 7.9 million shares between August 5 and 9, according to filings published on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website on Tuesday.
While speculation of Elon Musk’s renewed interest in Twitter, Inc. TWTR is gaining ground, a report suggests that the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO has sought additional information from the social media platform. In a letter filed under seal on Tuesday, Musk’s legal team has asked Twitter to turn over...
