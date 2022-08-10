ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan

Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
TheStreet

Tesla Rival Rivian is Being Held Back by a Big Problem

The quarters follow each other and look alike for Rivian (RIVN) : Does the young electric vehicle manufacturer have a future?. This crucial question is often asked of any new vehicle manufacturer when they want to move up a gear. In the case of Rivian, of which many experts recognize its innovations, the question remains a sword of Damocles hanging over the head of the company based in Irvine in California since the beginning of the year.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
InvestorPlace

5 Undervalued Auto Stocks to Buy Before They Zoom Higher

The undervalued auto stocks on this buy list are worth considering for the next five years. Li Auto (LI): Chinese electric vehicle company with robust deliveries growth and accelerating free cash flows. Tesla (TSLA): Likely to maintain leadership position in the electric vehicle business. Healthy cash flows will allow investment...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino’s Pizza both offer good value to investors now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is Selling Tesla Stock. Should You, Too?

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report shares are rallying more than 2% after earlier touching a 5% gain. It’s been a good start to the session for equities, as the inflation report for July came. Not only was it below expectations, but it was also down from the prior month, increasing the prospect that we’ve seen peak inflation.
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
IGN

Elon Musk Has Sold $6.9 Billion of Tesla Shares Saying There Could Still be a Forced Twitter Deal

Elon Musk and Twitter is a love story gone sour. Earlier this year, the richest man on Earth was all set to purchase the highly popular social media platform for a whopping price of $44 Billion. Soon after, Elon tried to pull out of the deal as he felt he was misled about the amount of bots that were prevalent on the platform. Twitter does not agree with this claim and has sued Elon, now his choices are to either go ahead with the deal of pay a hefty fine.
The Associated Press

Twitter, in Musk fight, posts surprising drop in revenue

LONDON (AP) — Twitter reported a quarterly loss Friday and declining revenue caught Wall Street off guard with the number of people using the platform on the rise. The latest quarterly earnings figures offered a glimpse into how the social media platform has performed during a months-long negotiation with billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk after he said that he would buy the company, and then changed his mind.
teslarati.com

Tesla ($TSLA) included in Saxo Bank top 10 July stocks

Saxo Bank included Tesla ($TSLA) in its top 10 most traded stocks of July. According to the analysis emailed to Teslarati, the S&P 500 posted the “most bullish monthly performance in almost 24 months.” Notably, the U.S., UK, and Asian economies are flirting with recession. Elon Musk has spoken about this noting that things are seeming to get better.
International Business Times

Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion Worth Of Tesla Shares

Elon Musk has sold nearly $7 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to legal filings, amid a high-stakes legal battle with Twitter over a $44 billion buyout deal. The Tesla boss sold some 7.9 million shares between August 5 and 9, according to filings published on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website on Tuesday.
