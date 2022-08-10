Read full article on original website
Two-Week-Old Puppies Abandoned in Forest County
CRANDON, WI (WSAU) — The Forest County Humane Society is reminding the public that they have a no-questions-asked policy when it comes to animal surrenders after a good samaritan found a box of puppies along a highway. According to a Facebook post the six puppies were crammed into a...
Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two dogs and one cat were seized from a home in near Colby in the town of Hull on Monday after concerns of neglect. Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.
Spotlight: A death sentence
MADISON — Laurie Seale has spent the last three decades raising white-tailed deer on her Maple Hill Farms in Taylor County. She lost it all in the span of a few days by order of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). But emails obtained by...
Exhibitour Returns to Downtown Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — For the first time since 2019, the Exhibitour returns to Downtown Wausau. The River District is teaming up with nine other downtown businesses to bring back the art and wine event this Saturday from 5 to 8 PM. Assistant Executive Director Alyson Leahy says this year they’re bringing in an internationally known artist Alyssa Monks to jury the show in person.
Riverhouse has had a long history in downtown Medford
The historic Riverhouse property will soon be torn down and converted into a new space. The building has lived several lives and saw its fair share of owners and guests. The property has been a part of Medford for well over a century and will be severely missed by locals who remember the days when the building was in its prime.
Police: 23 animals rescued from Marathon County home
NEWS RELEASE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of other law enforcement and animal control partners, seized 22 dogs and one cat from a residence on Chokecherry Road in the Town of Hull on Monday. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with...
Wausau teen charged with motel parking lot shooting
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) – A teenager from Wausau is charged with attempted homicide after a shooting incident in the parking lot of a Wisconsin Rapids motel. Christopher Stevens, 17, appeared in Wood County court on Wednesday where bond was set at $250,000. A police report says Stevens approached...
Missing Child in Hewitt
HEWITT, WI (OnFocus) – UPDATE: He has been found. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Masyn and needs your help. Masyn was last seen in the area of W 1st Street and Yellowstone Drive in the village of Hewitt. He was last seen wearing a blue...
Disappearance of Antigo teen hits 13-year mark
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Thirteen years have now passed since Kayla Berg seemingly vanished. Berg, who will turn 29-years-old later this month, was last seen on Aug. 11, 2009. Antigo Police Chief Dan Duley said on the anniversary, “It’s a frustrating case to me.” He has been investigating her disappearance from the beginning.
Chucks Lose, Rafters Roll On
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WSAU) –The Wausau Woodchucks (36-32) saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end in a 6-1 loss to the Green Bay Rockers (29-39) Wednesday night. The Woodchucks’ bats never woke up in the defeat, striking out 14 times and tallying just three hits. Rockers starter Kyle Jungers (Edgewood) earned the win, striking out eight Woodchucks over five scoreless innings.
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
Car fire causes explosion destroying Minocqua business
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Fire Department is investigating a vehicle fire that caused a chain reaction of events. Investigators said around 4 a.m. Monday, Minocqua Police were notified about a car fire parked near Copy Cat Printing. Apartments are located above the business. People in the apartment got out of the building before fire crews arrived. The car fire caused an explosion in the vehicle, and the fire spread to the Copy Cat Printing building. A second vehicle on the property was also damaged.
UPDATED: Fire shuts down portion of Hwy. 51 in Minocqua
The fire caused a chain reaction of events that left one person injured. Just after 4 a.m. Monday, Minocqua Police received a call regarding a car on fire that was parked near Copycat Printers, a building that is also home to several apartments on the upper level. All residents escaped the blaze, but one person was taken to a local hospital, police said.
JUST IN: At least 1 injured in Tomahawk motorcycle crash
A motorcycle crash Wednesday in Tomahawk left at least one man with injuries significant enough that rescue crews called for a medical helicopter. The crash was reported just before 8 p.m. on Tannery Road involving a single motorcycle with two passengers, a man and a woman. Tomahawk EMS responded to...
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 8, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Aug. 8:. On 08-02-2022 a deputy was dispatched to a report of a disorderly male. It was reported to the Sheriff’s Office that a Merrill man, 25, showed up at a residence yelling with a hammer. Merrill Police Department assisted deputies with locating the male. The incident took place on Taylor St. in the Town of Merrill. The male was arrested for disorderly conduct and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. The male was booked into the Lincoln County Jail, and the report with a request for charges was sent to the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
Completion of Wausau drinking water treatment facility delayed
WAUSAU – The completion of the city’s new Drinking Water Treatment Facility has been delayed about seven weeks until Oct. 4, the city announced this week. The delay was primarily caused by a defect in ductile iron piping material. The contractor is responsible for fixing the problem, according to the city.
Wisconsin State Patrol Conducting Aerial Enforcement of Wisconsin Roads
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas: Thursday, August 11, WIS 29 – Clark County; Friday, August 12, I-94 – Dunn County;and Saturday, August 13, US 51 – Marathon County.
Chucks Win 8th In A Row, Rafters Stay Hot
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Woodchucks (36-31) took on the Lakeshore Chinooks (33-34) in the final game of the series to sweep them up with a final score of 5-2. The Woodchucks extended their winning streak to their longest of the season at eight wins in a row.
Finance Committee Approves Initial Site Work for Riverside Park Remediation
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The process of digging up the contaminated soil in Riverside Park will begin with more surveying and testing. The Wausau Finance Committee approved spending $28,600 out of the city’s environmental fund to allow REI to conduct sampling on the soil and create detailed site maps to allow the full scope of the project to come into focus before the heavy lifting begins.
Wausau woman charged with false statement while purchasing firearms
A Wausau women is charged with lying on a form while buying guns. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Ashley Zastrow, 31, bought two guns from a federally licensed firearms dealer on January 13, 2022. Police say she indicted on the form she was the actual...
