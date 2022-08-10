A Connecticut teen was accidentally shot by his father Friday afternoon as the older man was instructing him about guns, according to authorities. Police said that the 17-year-old, whose name along with his father’s was not released, sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder just after 3 p.m. Friday in Meriden, about 22 miles southwest of Hartford, the Hartford Courant reports.

MERIDEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO