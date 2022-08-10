Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
Police investigate two separate deadly shootings in Waterbury
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two people were killed in Waterbury after violent altercations escalated into deadly shootings. Both shootings started out as fights over the weekend and ended in loss of life, according to police. Investigators continued to try and piece together how they unfolded on Monday morning. On Sunday...
Waterbury police investigate two murders within 24 hours
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Waterbury residents are unsettled and scared to leave their homes after a violent weekend in the city. Police are investigating after the Salsa Tropical Social club owner was shot and killed Saturday night, marking the second murder in the city in less than 24 hours. “One minute you’re going down the street, […]
NBC Connecticut
Shots Reportedly Fired During Disturbance in Killingworth: CSP
Shots were reportedly fired during a disturbance in Killingworth on Sunday afternoon, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers were called to Little City Road shortly before 5 p.m. after getting a report of a disturbance. Authorities have not released details about the incident. According to state police, there were reports...
Woman Charged After Crash Involving CT State Police Cruiser In Meriden
A police cruiser and a minivan were involved in a crash on a Connecticut highway, leading to enforcement action being taken against a person involved. The crash happened in New Haven County on I-691 westbound near Exit 4 in Meriden at about 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Connecticut State Police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police investigating after human remains found
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are investigating after human remains were found Friday night. Authorities said officers responded to the report of human remains being found on Judd Street. Officers found a human skull and bones on scene. “This incident is being actively investigated by WPD Detectives, Forensics...
Register Citizen
Person killed in Cheshire crash early Sunday, police say
CHESHIRE — A person was killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Cheshire, according to police. Officers responded to the intersection of Diamond Hill and South Meriden roads for a one-vehicle crash around 5 a.m., Lt. Jeffrey Sutherland said in an email. “Responding officers reported the operator and...
Eyewitness News
Intoxicated woman arrested after burglary, combative behavior
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Early yesterday morning, Naugatuck police officers were dispatched to a home on Park Avenue for a possible burglary. Officers found 21-year-old, Ashley Schultz of Naugatuck, in an intoxicated state. Police say Schultz entered the residence claiming it to be a friend’s home, and began drinking alcohol...
Register Citizen
Man was stabbed to death on Enfield town green, medical examiner says
ENFIELD — A man who was found dead in a gazebo on the town green early Wednesday was stabbed to death, according to the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Christopher Kennedy, 56, died of stab wounds to his torso. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.
IN THIS ARTICLE
State police cruiser struck on I-691 in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A state police cruiser was struck while responding to a call on I-691 east near Exit 4 Saturday night. Around 9:23 p.m., a state trooper was traveling in the right lane of three on I-691 westbound east of Exit 4 with its emergency lights activated. A Toyota Sienna was traveling in the […]
NBC Connecticut
Restaurant Owner Accused of Fatally Shooting Man During Fight in Waterbury
The owner of a restaurant in Waterbury who is accused of fatally shooting a man during a fight early Saturday morning has been arrested and is being charged with murder, according to police. Officers were called to Mikey's Jamaican Restaurant on East Main Street around 1:40 a.m. after getting a...
NBC Connecticut
Conn. State Police Car Involved in Crash on I-691 West in Southington
A Connecticut State Police car was involved in a crash on Interstate 691 west in Southington on Saturday night. Authorities said the crash happened between a state police patrol vehicle being driven by an on-duty trooper and a passenger vehicle on I-691 west near exit 4 around 9:20 p.m. Emergency...
Eyewitness News
Shoplifting suspect with outstanding warrant escapes Wethersfield police custody
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A shoplifting suspect with an outstanding warrant was able to give Wethersfield police the slip. The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Ryan Burton. On Thursday around 2:20 p.m., the Wethersfield Police Department said officers responded to a CVS at 1078 Silas Deane Hwy. for a shoplifting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bristol Press
Two Hartford residents charged in Plainville bank robbery with threat of violence
PLAINVILLE – Police this week charged two people in connection with a bank robbery in March in which the suspect threatened to shoot everyone in the building. Hartford residents Christina Williams, 47, and Alston Phillips, 27, each face charges in a robbery reported on March 15, around 10:21 a.m. at the American Eagle Federal Credit Union, located at 378 New Britain Ave.
GoLocalProv
Multiple People Stabbed in Providence Overnight
Providence police are investigating multiple stabbings in the city overnight. Shortly before 5 AM, police on patrol on the south side of the city on Cahill Street said they encountered a group of individuals running — including people shouting that someone had been stabbed. Police said at the intersection...
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead in Cheshire Crash
One person has died after a crash in Cheshire early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Diamond Hill Road and South Meriden Road around 5 a.m. after getting a report of a single-vehicle crash. When police arrived, they said the driver and only occupant of the vehicle had died from...
nypressnews.com
Connecticut dad shoots teen son while instructing him on guns: cops
A Connecticut teen was accidentally shot by his father Friday afternoon as the older man was instructing him about guns, according to authorities. Police said that the 17-year-old, whose name along with his father’s was not released, sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder just after 3 p.m. Friday in Meriden, about 22 miles southwest of Hartford, the Hartford Courant reports.
Bristol Press
Bristol man accused of fatally stabbing wife now charged with having makeshift knife in prison
BRISTOL - A Bristol man accused of stabbing his wife to death in early 2020 has been charged with having a weapon inside a state prison following a dispute with another inmate. Eddie Torres, 40, was seen with a makeshift knife during an altercation in February at the Hartford Correctional...
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, 1 in Critical Condition After Crash in Waterbury
One person has died and another person is in critical condition after a crash in Waterbury on Saturday morning. Police were called to East Main Street around 8:15 a.m. after getting a report of a one-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they said they found a vehicle that had struck a...
Register Citizen
‘Not just a dog’: Media attention, reward helped recover dog stolen in Milford car robbery
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was the longest 25 hours of Emanuel Castillo’s life. Castillo, a Seymour resident, was visiting family in Milford on Aug. 4. He stopped at a sandwich shop to pick up a take-out order, leaving his 2-year-old golden doodle Leo in his car with the air conditioning on. Castillo was inside for only a few minutes, and during that time, his car was stolen, and with it his best friend.
Plainville police arrest two in credit union robbery: police
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – The Plainville Police Department made two arrests this week in connection to a robbery of the American Eagle Federal Credit Union on New Britain Avenue. The robbery occurred on March 15 and after a lengthy police investigation involving local, state and federal agencies, officers made two arrests this past week. Suspect […]
Comments / 0