ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Police investigate two separate deadly shootings in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two people were killed in Waterbury after violent altercations escalated into deadly shootings. Both shootings started out as fights over the weekend and ended in loss of life, according to police. Investigators continued to try and piece together how they unfolded on Monday morning. On Sunday...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Waterbury police investigate two murders within 24 hours

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Waterbury residents are unsettled and scared to leave their homes after a violent weekend in the city. Police are investigating after the Salsa Tropical Social club owner was shot and killed Saturday night, marking the second murder in the city in less than 24 hours. “One minute you’re going down the street, […]
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Shots Reportedly Fired During Disturbance in Killingworth: CSP

Shots were reportedly fired during a disturbance in Killingworth on Sunday afternoon, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers were called to Little City Road shortly before 5 p.m. after getting a report of a disturbance. Authorities have not released details about the incident. According to state police, there were reports...
KILLINGWORTH, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Enfield, CT
Crime & Safety
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police investigating after human remains found

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are investigating after human remains were found Friday night. Authorities said officers responded to the report of human remains being found on Judd Street. Officers found a human skull and bones on scene. “This incident is being actively investigated by WPD Detectives, Forensics...
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Person killed in Cheshire crash early Sunday, police say

CHESHIRE — A person was killed in a crash early Sunday morning in Cheshire, according to police. Officers responded to the intersection of Diamond Hill and South Meriden roads for a one-vehicle crash around 5 a.m., Lt. Jeffrey Sutherland said in an email. “Responding officers reported the operator and...
CHESHIRE, CT
Eyewitness News

Intoxicated woman arrested after burglary, combative behavior

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Early yesterday morning, Naugatuck police officers were dispatched to a home on Park Avenue for a possible burglary. Officers found 21-year-old, Ashley Schultz of Naugatuck, in an intoxicated state. Police say Schultz entered the residence claiming it to be a friend’s home, and began drinking alcohol...
NAUGATUCK, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Gazebo#Violent Crime#Enfield St
WTNH

State police cruiser struck on I-691 in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A state police cruiser was struck while responding to a call on I-691 east near Exit 4 Saturday night. Around 9:23 p.m., a state trooper was traveling in the right lane of three on I-691 westbound east of Exit 4 with its emergency lights activated. A Toyota Sienna was traveling in the […]
MERIDEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bristol Press

Two Hartford residents charged in Plainville bank robbery with threat of violence

PLAINVILLE – Police this week charged two people in connection with a bank robbery in March in which the suspect threatened to shoot everyone in the building. Hartford residents Christina Williams, 47, and Alston Phillips, 27, each face charges in a robbery reported on March 15, around 10:21 a.m. at the American Eagle Federal Credit Union, located at 378 New Britain Ave.
PLAINVILLE, CT
GoLocalProv

Multiple People Stabbed in Providence Overnight

Providence police are investigating multiple stabbings in the city overnight. Shortly before 5 AM, police on patrol on the south side of the city on Cahill Street said they encountered a group of individuals running — including people shouting that someone had been stabbed. Police said at the intersection...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NBC Connecticut

1 Dead in Cheshire Crash

One person has died after a crash in Cheshire early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Diamond Hill Road and South Meriden Road around 5 a.m. after getting a report of a single-vehicle crash. When police arrived, they said the driver and only occupant of the vehicle had died from...
CHESHIRE, CT
nypressnews.com

Connecticut dad shoots teen son while instructing him on guns: cops

A Connecticut teen was accidentally shot by his father Friday afternoon as the older man was instructing him about guns, according to authorities. Police said that the 17-year-old, whose name along with his father’s was not released, sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder just after 3 p.m. Friday in Meriden, about 22 miles southwest of Hartford, the Hartford Courant reports.
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Dead, 1 in Critical Condition After Crash in Waterbury

One person has died and another person is in critical condition after a crash in Waterbury on Saturday morning. Police were called to East Main Street around 8:15 a.m. after getting a report of a one-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they said they found a vehicle that had struck a...
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

‘Not just a dog’: Media attention, reward helped recover dog stolen in Milford car robbery

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was the longest 25 hours of Emanuel Castillo’s life. Castillo, a Seymour resident, was visiting family in Milford on Aug. 4. He stopped at a sandwich shop to pick up a take-out order, leaving his 2-year-old golden doodle Leo in his car with the air conditioning on. Castillo was inside for only a few minutes, and during that time, his car was stolen, and with it his best friend.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Plainville police arrest two in credit union robbery: police

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – The Plainville Police Department made two arrests this week in connection to a robbery of the American Eagle Federal Credit Union on New Britain Avenue. The robbery occurred on March 15 and after a lengthy police investigation involving local, state and federal agencies, officers made two arrests this past week. Suspect […]
PLAINVILLE, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy