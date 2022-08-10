ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Columbia hosts Prime Time in the Parks

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready for a game, movie and sports night. The Columbia Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a free teen night for Columbia’s youth, with games and movies. Prime Time in the Parks is a free late-night teen program that provides a fun and safe...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Free back-to-school haircuts for children in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Free haircuts are being offered to students who are headed back to school in Orangeburg next week. This is made possible through the efforts of local barbers who decided to give back this fall. “It’s something that I came together with to partnership with Barber Tech...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia’s Parks and Rec After-School program set to begin

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department’s After-School Program is set to begin, along with the new school year. The program will begin on Tuesday, August 16 for children ages 5-12. Officials say the cost for the program is $30 per week, per child....
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
News19 WLTX

Food Truck Fridays continues at BullStreet in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just about everyone looks forward to Fridays. The day signals to most folks the beginning of the weekend and an excuse to do something special or indulge in a treat -- especially around lunchtime. If you don't already have plans for lunch, City of Columbia has...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington School District Two implements clear bag rule for athletic events

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– Get those clear bags ready. Beginning Friday, August 19, Lexington School District Two says it will implement a clear bag rule at athletics events. Clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″. A logo no larger than 4.5″ x 3.4″ can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

A fundraiser plans to raise money for a local father who needs a kidney

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Three years ago, 45 year old Lugoff native Matt King was diagnosed with GPA Vasculitis, and given six months to live. Matt did not take this sentence lightly, and engaged in an aggressive chemo regimen, which on the surface worked, pushing it into remission. The cost, however, was the destruction his kidneys. He is currently in renal failure, and on the list for a transplant, however, nowhere near the top.
coladaily.com

Upcoming back-to-school events in Lexington and Richland Counties

Students, teachers, administrators, and school staff are gearing up for the new school year. To help assist students with needed supplies, several back-to-school events will be taking place across Lexington and Richland Counties. Lexington County:. Thurs., Aug 11, 7:00 to 11:30 p.m. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. West Columbia,...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Serve and Connect Hosting ‘Be safe Block Party’

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Serve and Connect is hosting a “Be Safe Block Party”. You and the family can celebrate the community with free food, music, games, and interact with local law enforcement. It takes place Thursday, August 11 from 4 to 6 pm at the Katheryn M....
COLUMBIA, SC
kool1027.com

Golden Circle Passes Available For KC School District Events

Kershaw County citizens age 65 years or older can receive lifetime Golden Circle passes that allow them to attend school-sponsored activities or athletic events free of charge. The passes are good from year to year. Admission to athletic playoffs is not included. Golden Circle passes are available at all three high schools — Camden High, Lugoff-Elgin High and North Central High. Interested persons should contact the main office at each school for more information. (Camden High: 803-425-8930; Lugoff-Elgin High: 803-438-3481 and North Central High: 803-432-9858).
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Columbia considers requiring groups to report when feeding homeless

COLUMBIA — Columbia officials are considering requiring groups to report to the city when they will feed homeless populations. Councilwoman Aditi Bussells, who referred a proposed ordinance with this requirement to a committee at the council's Aug. 2 meeting, said this measure would help coordinate which groups are handing out food when and ensure the city is in the loop.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland One 2022 Back-to-School Convocation

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland One’s 2022 Back-to-School convocation was held today at Eau Claire High School. The event serves as an official kick off to the school year for all employees and the district is thanking them in advance for the hard work. As the school...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Prime Time in the Parks and Food Truck Fridays

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, you can adopt a furry friend. Columbia Animal Services is participating in the nationwide Clear the Shelters initiative for the entire month of August, which means all adoptions are free, as shelters continue to face over-capacity issues. So far, Columbia Animal Services has had more than 100 adoptions since the beginning of the month, but they need your help as more pets continue to refill the shelter every day. Visit Columbia Animal Services at 127 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Possible solar farm in Sumter facing criticism

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Kershaw County superintendent speaks about school safety. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. New details in RCSD deputies ambush case. Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:10...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC State Fair looking to fill temporary positions

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Looking for a temporary job? The South Carolina State Fair is putting out the help wanted sign. Fair officials say they are looking to fill several positions including cookie kitchen attendants, guest services, home and craft attendants and more. To apply go to scstatefair.org/employment. The SC State...
COLUMBIA, SC

