Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Related
abccolumbia.com
Columbia hosts Prime Time in the Parks
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready for a game, movie and sports night. The Columbia Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a free teen night for Columbia’s youth, with games and movies. Prime Time in the Parks is a free late-night teen program that provides a fun and safe...
abccolumbia.com
Harvest Hope Food Bank working to get meals to thousands of students
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Harvest Hope Food Bank says throughout the school year it sends nutrition bags to children in the Midlands who do not have access to food on the weekends but with inflation, the need is growing to help more families. The food bank says thousands of...
Free back-to-school haircuts for children in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Free haircuts are being offered to students who are headed back to school in Orangeburg next week. This is made possible through the efforts of local barbers who decided to give back this fall. “It’s something that I came together with to partnership with Barber Tech...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia’s Parks and Rec After-School program set to begin
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department’s After-School Program is set to begin, along with the new school year. The program will begin on Tuesday, August 16 for children ages 5-12. Officials say the cost for the program is $30 per week, per child....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIS-TV
Lexington-Richland 5 adds weapons detectors for visitors at all schools this fall
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Through the use of new technology, Lexington-Richland School District is adding another layer of protection on campuses this fall. When school year begins next Tuesday, visitors to campuses across Lexington-Richland 5 will now have to walk through new OpenGate Weapons Detection Systems. “It’s important now to...
Food Truck Fridays continues at BullStreet in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just about everyone looks forward to Fridays. The day signals to most folks the beginning of the weekend and an excuse to do something special or indulge in a treat -- especially around lunchtime. If you don't already have plans for lunch, City of Columbia has...
abccolumbia.com
Red Cross reminds families to prepare for emergencies as part of back to school plan
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As students get ready for back to school, the American Red Cross of South Carolina wants to remind everyone steps they can take to help kids remain safe as they head back to school. The Red Cross says now is a good time to think about...
Students can't bring home less than a 50 in certain schools across the state
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some parents in Lexington-Richland School District 5 discovered a "grading floor" that has sparked mixed feelings district wide. In a Facebook post a mother explained that Crossroads Intermediate School does not give grades lower than a 50 on report cards. This sparked more than 100...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abccolumbia.com
Lexington School District Two implements clear bag rule for athletic events
LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– Get those clear bags ready. Beginning Friday, August 19, Lexington School District Two says it will implement a clear bag rule at athletics events. Clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″. A logo no larger than 4.5″ x 3.4″ can be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag.
abccolumbia.com
A fundraiser plans to raise money for a local father who needs a kidney
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Three years ago, 45 year old Lugoff native Matt King was diagnosed with GPA Vasculitis, and given six months to live. Matt did not take this sentence lightly, and engaged in an aggressive chemo regimen, which on the surface worked, pushing it into remission. The cost, however, was the destruction his kidneys. He is currently in renal failure, and on the list for a transplant, however, nowhere near the top.
coladaily.com
Upcoming back-to-school events in Lexington and Richland Counties
Students, teachers, administrators, and school staff are gearing up for the new school year. To help assist students with needed supplies, several back-to-school events will be taking place across Lexington and Richland Counties. Lexington County:. Thurs., Aug 11, 7:00 to 11:30 p.m. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. West Columbia,...
abccolumbia.com
Serve and Connect Hosting ‘Be safe Block Party’
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Serve and Connect is hosting a “Be Safe Block Party”. You and the family can celebrate the community with free food, music, games, and interact with local law enforcement. It takes place Thursday, August 11 from 4 to 6 pm at the Katheryn M....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3-fingers across and fingertip length are a thing of the past with new Richland 2 dress code
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newly approved changes to the Richland District Two dress code will allow students to have more flexibility with what they are allowed to wear, with updates to disciplinary action as well. As students go back to school shopping, they will now be allowed to look for...
WIS-TV
Back to school 2022 in the Midlands, when schools start and other resources for parents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is time for back to school in the Midlands!. Here’s a listing of when schools are returning and resources to help parents and links to school websites. Want to add a resource to the list? Click the link here and email us to let us know!
kool1027.com
Golden Circle Passes Available For KC School District Events
Kershaw County citizens age 65 years or older can receive lifetime Golden Circle passes that allow them to attend school-sponsored activities or athletic events free of charge. The passes are good from year to year. Admission to athletic playoffs is not included. Golden Circle passes are available at all three high schools — Camden High, Lugoff-Elgin High and North Central High. Interested persons should contact the main office at each school for more information. (Camden High: 803-425-8930; Lugoff-Elgin High: 803-438-3481 and North Central High: 803-432-9858).
The Post and Courier
Columbia considers requiring groups to report when feeding homeless
COLUMBIA — Columbia officials are considering requiring groups to report to the city when they will feed homeless populations. Councilwoman Aditi Bussells, who referred a proposed ordinance with this requirement to a committee at the council's Aug. 2 meeting, said this measure would help coordinate which groups are handing out food when and ensure the city is in the loop.
abccolumbia.com
Richland One 2022 Back-to-School Convocation
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland One’s 2022 Back-to-School convocation was held today at Eau Claire High School. The event serves as an official kick off to the school year for all employees and the district is thanking them in advance for the hard work. As the school...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Prime Time in the Parks and Food Truck Fridays
COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, you can adopt a furry friend. Columbia Animal Services is participating in the nationwide Clear the Shelters initiative for the entire month of August, which means all adoptions are free, as shelters continue to face over-capacity issues. So far, Columbia Animal Services has had more than 100 adoptions since the beginning of the month, but they need your help as more pets continue to refill the shelter every day. Visit Columbia Animal Services at 127 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209.
WIS-TV
Possible solar farm in Sumter facing criticism
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Kershaw County superintendent speaks about school safety. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. New details in RCSD deputies ambush case. Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:10...
abccolumbia.com
SC State Fair looking to fill temporary positions
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Looking for a temporary job? The South Carolina State Fair is putting out the help wanted sign. Fair officials say they are looking to fill several positions including cookie kitchen attendants, guest services, home and craft attendants and more. To apply go to scstatefair.org/employment. The SC State...
Comments / 0