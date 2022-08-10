The four local football teams are now a week and a half into the fall camp schedule and will soon take the field for their first scrimmages. After nearly two weeks of practicing against their own teammates, the players for Pleasanton, Jourdanton, Poteet and Charlotte will get the chance to go against players in a different colored jersey for the first time since last season. The scrimmages won’t count against the teams records. It is just an opportunity to get some game action in preparation for the start of the season on Aug. 26.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO