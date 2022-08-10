Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
A Man Who Attacked An Asian Family Inside A Sam's Club Because He Blamed Them For COVID Was Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison
Jose Gomez, 21, pleaded guilty to three counts of committing a hate crime after punching the father in the face while holding a knife and then slashing the face of the 6-year-old son.
Oklahoma woman gets life in prison after admitting she asked her lover to kill her allegedly abusive pastor husband
An Oklahoma woman was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole Wednesday after admitting that she asked her lover to kill her allegedly abusive husband, a pastor, her lawyer said. The sentence for Kristie Evans, 49, was significantly more than the "split sentence" punishment of four years in prison...
2 Black girls were charged with hate crimes after allegedly hitting a woman on a bus and making 'anti-White' statements, police say
Two Black girls have been charged with hate crimes after the New York City Police Department says they assaulted a White woman and made "anti-White" statements, according to a Tuesday news release from the NYPD.
Eric Trump Says Security Cameras Captured FBI Acting Improperly During Raid
Staff working at Mar-a-Lago said they refused to turn off the surveillance cameras on the property during Monday's FBI raid.
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
White Woman Beaten Up After Declaring ‘Love’ For Trump In Possible NYC Hate Crime, Cops Say
Jill LeCroix claims three Black women brutally attacked her on a New York City bus after she said she had "love" for Trump. The post White Woman Beaten Up After Declaring ‘Love’ For Trump In Possible NYC Hate Crime, Cops Say appeared first on NewsOne.
White driver allegedly posts a video appearing to show him speeding toward Black teen cyclists and using a racial slur
A Mississippi man was arrested after a video circulated on social media appearing to show him recording himself driving and threatening to hit nine Black children on bicycles, saying “50 points!” and a racial slur as he sped toward the youngsters. Mark Hall, 49, was arrested Tuesday and...
Dermatologist arrested after her husband secretly recorded her allegedly poisoning him with Drano, documents show
A California dermatologist has been arrested after her husband secretly recorded her allegedly poisoning him by pouring Drano into his drinks, according to officials and a filing for a restraining order. Dr. Yue Yu, 45, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Orange County Jail, the Irvine Police Department said...
'Get Me A Real Doctor': Black Physician Left In Tears By Racist Remarks
Dr. Yaa Oheema detailed the racism she frequently faces from being called a 'Black b***h' by patients to being mistaken as the 'cleaner.'
TMZ.com
Marshawn Lynch Arrest Video Shows Cops Forcibly Removed Him From Car, 'No More Games'
2:08 PM PT -- More police video from the arrest shows Lynch did tell an officer at the scene that he stole the car, though he chuckled while he said it. Lynch also did appear to be nodding in and out of sleep while he was being asked questions. Marshawn...
Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial
Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom. Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.
He Confessed To Murdering His Entire Missing Family And Was Never Charged
By 1985, Carolyn and James Michael Brown had been married for ten years, as reported by the Charley Project. The couple was teachers in St Lucie, Florida, where they lived with their three children, 9-year-old Sheketah, 7-year-old Barry, and 2-year-old Brandon. In February of 1983, James was fired from his teaching job. Police reports indicate he beat Sheketah until she had welts and bruises because she spent 10 cents of her lunch money on a pencil at school. He was arrested for child abuse, pled guilty, and received 3 years of probation. His teaching license was revoked and he began working as a 4-H counselor.
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
2 men arrested Sesame Place anti-racist protest after a video went viral of a character appearing to ignore Black children
Two people were arrested at an anti-racist protest at a Sesame Street theme park in Philadelphia. Police allege that the two unidentified men swore in front of children and blocked the road. Sesame Place has been criticized after a video went viral of one of the characters appeared to ignore...
Caught on video: Vendor's teeth broken in attack from several teens on Dockweiler Beach
Three arrests have been made in a brutal attack on a Dockweiler Beach vendor that broke some of the man's teeth, but several people — some who may be teenagers — remain at large Tuesday.The attack took place Sunday night on Dockweiler Beach. As many as seven people, who appeared to be in their late teens and early 20s, robbed the man, who had been working at a beach rental shop. Video from a bystander shows the young people punching the vendor, and trying to hit him with some kind of stick. One of the suspects was also believed to have a gun.Three of the suspects were arrested, but were immediately released because they are under 18 years old, according to the LAPD.Information about the other suspects was not available.
TODAY.com
Her 17-year-old daughter was declared dead. Despite hospital objections, she believes she was alive
An Indianapolis woman whose 17-year-old daughter suffered a severe allergy and asthma attack at work and was pronounced brain dead days later was faced with a harrowing predicament: let the hospital remove her daughter from life support or block it and find another facility willing to take her before then.
Florida Teens, Families Sue School Boards Over 'Don't Say Gay' Law: 'Forces Us to Self-Censor'
Florida's LGBTQ teens and parents are going after their school districts over the recently-enacted H.B. 1557, widely known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill. The complaint argues that the legislation "effectively silences and erases LGBTQ+ students and families" by banning discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-3 and restricts those topics for students through 12th grade based on vague standards of what's appropriate.
WATCH: Elementary school recommends transgender reading for K-2 students
An elementary school principal in Minnesota went viral after she promoted transgender and gender identity reading material for students from kindergarten through second grade.
BET
Alabama Town Disbands Police Department After Officer’s Racist Text Surfaces
The WNBA star explains what happened when Russian authorities arrested her. The first video put a national spotlight on what appeared to be an isolated incident of racism, but new videos may show a pattern of racial bias toward Black children. Sharon Hawks' grandfather, Willie Harris, was used to test...
Streamer 'Keffals' Held in Transphobic 'Swatting,' Alleges Police Bias
Police arrested transgender Twitch streamer "Keffals" after being fed false reports that she planned to "shoot every cisgender person" at Ontario's London City Hall.
