ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
Vice

Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial

Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom. Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

He Confessed To Murdering His Entire Missing Family And Was Never Charged

By 1985, Carolyn and James Michael Brown had been married for ten years, as reported by the Charley Project. The couple was teachers in St Lucie, Florida, where they lived with their three children, 9-year-old Sheketah, 7-year-old Barry, and 2-year-old Brandon. In February of 1983, James was fired from his teaching job. Police reports indicate he beat Sheketah until she had welts and bruises because she spent 10 cents of her lunch money on a pencil at school. He was arrested for child abuse, pled guilty, and received 3 years of probation. His teaching license was revoked and he began working as a 4-H counselor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay People#Monkeypox#Hate Crime#Violent Crime#Metro Weekly#New York Daily News
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS LA

Caught on video: Vendor's teeth broken in attack from several teens on Dockweiler Beach

Three arrests have been made in a brutal attack on a Dockweiler Beach vendor that broke some of the man's teeth, but several people — some who may be teenagers — remain at large Tuesday.The attack took place Sunday night on Dockweiler Beach. As many as seven people, who appeared to be in their late teens and early 20s, robbed the man, who had been working at a beach rental shop. Video from a bystander shows the young people punching the vendor, and trying to hit him with some kind of stick. One of the suspects was also believed to have a gun.Three of the suspects were arrested, but were immediately released because they are under 18 years old, according to the LAPD.Information about the other suspects was not available.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
People

Florida Teens, Families Sue School Boards Over 'Don't Say Gay' Law: 'Forces Us to Self-Censor'

Florida's LGBTQ teens and parents are going after their school districts over the recently-enacted H.B. 1557, widely known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill. The complaint argues that the legislation "effectively silences and erases LGBTQ+ students and families" by banning discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-3 and restricts those topics for students through 12th grade based on vague standards of what's appropriate.
FLORIDA STATE
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy