Pearland, TX

StyleCaster

Meet All the ‘Cosmic Love’ Contestants & See How Their Zodiac Signs Affect Their Love Lives

Is love written in the stars for the Cosmic Love contestants? That’s what Amazon Prime Video’s new show, which has been described as The Bachelor meets astrology, is trying to find out. Cosmic Love is Amazon Prime Video’s new reality TV dating show that matches contestants based on their astrological compatibility. The series starts with four main contestants—also known as Elements—who represent the four elements in astrology: fire, earth, air, water. Each element—two men and two women—are matched with four singles from a pool of 16 contestants who are determined to be a perfect fit for them based on their zodiac...
