Northwest Coney Island closes, state police now investigating missing woman: Jackson headlines Aug. 6-11
JACKSON, MI – Jackson has one less coney island restaurant as Northwest Coney Island has closed permanently. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Northwest Coney Island has closed its doors permanently, according to a sign on the door and posts on the...
Paving work is shutting down a Jackson County road
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A frequently driven Jackson County road is closing for paving work. The Jackson County Department of Transportation will close Sutton Road between Michigan and Page avenues between Friday, Aug. 12, and Friday, Aug. 19. The road will reopen at the end of each day, JCDOT...
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
Short term I-94 lane closures beginning in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Several short-term I-94 lane closures are beginning in Jackson County. Westbound I-94 at Elm Road will see a single-lane closure for maintenance on both Saturday and Monday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The lane will be closed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m....
I-94 nighttime closures set to place bridge beams near Marshall
MARSHALL, MI -- Intermittent nighttime closures of Interstate 94 are scheduled to set the beams for the new 15 Mile Road bridge over I-94, near Marshall. The work is part of Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County, the agency said in a news release.
Battle Creek intersection reopens after crash
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek intersection has reopened after being closed due to a crash. Calhoun County dispatchers say the crash happened at Van Buren Street and Capital Avenue. We're told a separate crash occurred in the same area hours later. This story is developing and will...
3-week closure coming to another section of Jackson County road under construction
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Another section of a busy road in Blackman and Rives townships is being closed for three weeks for more construction. The Jackson County Department of Transportation is closing an additional section of Van Horn Road for culvert repair, ditching and recycling. The road is being closed for three weeks between Rives Junction Road and Lansing Avenue, beginning Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Longtime Administrator David Raft Listed Among Resignations in Saline Schools HR Report
David Raft, the longtime Saline Area Schools administrator, has resigned from the school district. Raft's most recent position in the district was Principal of Operations. In that role, Raft had been the point-person for the district's bond proposal. According to the human resources report in the most recent agenda packet,...
67-Year-Old Addison Man Killed In A Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash In Lenawee County (Lenawee County, MI)
Officials are investigating a fatal crash that killed an Addison man in Lenawee County Wednesday. The single-vehicle crash happened on Southard Highway on Burton Road in [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Events of August 12, 13, and 14, 2022
Jackson County Fair. Pay One Price Day-Bracelets $30. Veterans Day, Veterans admitted free. Schedule: 9 AM Open Beef Show, 11 AM Cornhole Contest, 1 PM 4-H Small Animal Livestock Buyers Luncheon, 2 PM 4-H Animal Auction. 2 PM Bingo Tent opens, 2 PM Rides open, 5 PM Bad Mojo on Keeley Stage. 5 PM Hospitality Tent opens, 7 PM Grandstand Show: Twisted P Rodeo.
Lansing home damaged in explosion, no injuries reported
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A house was damaged in Lansing due to an explosion Thursday night. It happened at a home near the intersection of Jolly and Waverly roads. The homeowner said it was because of a gas leak that came from the kitchen stove. The incident was unrelated to...
Outraged rally crowd demands ‘shut down’ of Huron River polluter
MILFORD — Activists turned out in force on Wednesday to castigate a Wixom auto supplier responsible for overwhelming the city wastewater system with a toxic chemical release that sparked a ‘no contact’ advisory with the Huron River. The crowd at Heavner Canoe Rental in Milford was angry...
Medical emergency suspected after semi driver crashes, dies along Michigan road
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A semi-truck driver died after he drove off the road and crashes Wednesday in Lenawee County. Police said the 67-year-old Addison man was hauling a tanker trailer on Southard Highway south of Burton Road in Rome Township when he went off the road and hit several trees around 3:35 p.m. The truck then flipped on its side.
Cracks in evacuated Michigan senior high rise large enough to fit a hand, report shows
ADRIAN, MI - An initial assessment of a 12-story senior apartment complex in Adrian evacuated on July 25 shows a crack in the floor of one room large enough to fit a person’s hand and extending completely through concrete planks between levels, to the extent that light was visible between units.
Building a total loss after fire at Yankee Springs campground
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A fire broke out at the Yankee Springs Recreation Area in Barry County, destroying an office building. The fire happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, Patrick Whalen of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed. No one was hurt in the fire, but the building...
Gas leak prompts evacuation in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A gas leak has been reported on the 1300 block of Cooper Ave. in Lansing. According to Lansing Police Department, a 4-inch gas main was damaged by contractors working in the area. The gas leak required an evacuation of the immediate area, an LPD officer told 6 News. The evacuation was […]
Employee overrode alarm 460 times before toxic waste spilled into Michigan river
LANSING, MI — An employee at Tribar Technologies in Wixom overrode the company’s waste treatment alarms 460 times in the span of nearly three hours on the night which state regulators believe a toxic chemical release to the Huron River initially began last weekend. That extraordinary detail is...
Jackson farmer takes steps to make the city an environmental staple
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - To the regular eye, it might look like a wooden box, but to Justin Fairchild, it is a necessity for our future. Fairchild, also known as the kilted farmer, has made it his goal to make Jackson a staple for environmental conservation. How you may ask? By farming with bees.
Our favorite 15 photos from Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair
JACKSON, MI -- Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair saw huge crowds gathering for carnival rides and games and country music concerts. Headliner Hank Williams Jr. was a huge attraction, with concert attendees bringing model miniatures of him to sign, and many more coming to enjoy the music. Texas native Granger Smith opened for Williams, with many singing along and shouting out his signature, “yee yee.”
U.S. 127 crash sends 3 people to the hospital in Jackson County
JACKSON, MI -- A two-car crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 127 in Jackson County sent three people to the hospital with severe injuries, police said. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the vehicle crash on the highway near Wetherby Road in southeastern Jackson County at about 10:36 a.m. Aug. 10.
