Jackson County, MI

MLive

Paving work is shutting down a Jackson County road

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A frequently driven Jackson County road is closing for paving work. The Jackson County Department of Transportation will close Sutton Road between Michigan and Page avenues between Friday, Aug. 12, and Friday, Aug. 19. The road will reopen at the end of each day, JCDOT...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

I-94 nighttime closures set to place bridge beams near Marshall

MARSHALL, MI -- Intermittent nighttime closures of Interstate 94 are scheduled to set the beams for the new 15 Mile Road bridge over I-94, near Marshall. The work is part of Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County, the agency said in a news release.
MARSHALL, MI
Fox17

Battle Creek intersection reopens after crash

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek intersection has reopened after being closed due to a crash. Calhoun County dispatchers say the crash happened at Van Buren Street and Capital Avenue. We're told a separate crash occurred in the same area hours later. This story is developing and will...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

3-week closure coming to another section of Jackson County road under construction

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Another section of a busy road in Blackman and Rives townships is being closed for three weeks for more construction. The Jackson County Department of Transportation is closing an additional section of Van Horn Road for culvert repair, ditching and recycling. The road is being closed for three weeks between Rives Junction Road and Lansing Avenue, beginning Wednesday, Aug. 10.
jtv.tv

Events of August 12, 13, and 14, 2022

Jackson County Fair. Pay One Price Day-Bracelets $30. Veterans Day, Veterans admitted free. Schedule: 9 AM Open Beef Show, 11 AM Cornhole Contest, 1 PM 4-H Small Animal Livestock Buyers Luncheon, 2 PM 4-H Animal Auction. 2 PM Bingo Tent opens, 2 PM Rides open, 5 PM Bad Mojo on Keeley Stage. 5 PM Hospitality Tent opens, 7 PM Grandstand Show: Twisted P Rodeo.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing home damaged in explosion, no injuries reported

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A house was damaged in Lansing due to an explosion Thursday night. It happened at a home near the intersection of Jolly and Waverly roads. The homeowner said it was because of a gas leak that came from the kitchen stove. The incident was unrelated to...
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Medical emergency suspected after semi driver crashes, dies along Michigan road

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A semi-truck driver died after he drove off the road and crashes Wednesday in Lenawee County. Police said the 67-year-old Addison man was hauling a tanker trailer on Southard Highway south of Burton Road in Rome Township when he went off the road and hit several trees around 3:35 p.m. The truck then flipped on its side.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Gas leak prompts evacuation in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A gas leak has been reported on the 1300 block of Cooper Ave. in Lansing. According to Lansing Police Department, a 4-inch gas main was damaged by contractors working in the area. The gas leak required an evacuation of the immediate area, an LPD officer told 6 News. The evacuation was […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson farmer takes steps to make the city an environmental staple

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - To the regular eye, it might look like a wooden box, but to Justin Fairchild, it is a necessity for our future. Fairchild, also known as the kilted farmer, has made it his goal to make Jackson a staple for environmental conservation. How you may ask? By farming with bees.
JACKSON, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Our favorite 15 photos from Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair

JACKSON, MI -- Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair saw huge crowds gathering for carnival rides and games and country music concerts. Headliner Hank Williams Jr. was a huge attraction, with concert attendees bringing model miniatures of him to sign, and many more coming to enjoy the music. Texas native Granger Smith opened for Williams, with many singing along and shouting out his signature, “yee yee.”
JACKSON, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson, MI
