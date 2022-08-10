Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Tom Brady looked 'miserable' in Bucs practice per Ben Volin | THE HERD
NFL writer Ben Volin joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk the latest news coming out of Tampa Bay. Volin has been on the sidelines of the Buccaneers' training camp, and he tells Colin Tom Brady looks miserable, and he's not surprised the quarterback will be stepping away from practice. Plus the two discuss Brady's dalliance with the Miami Dolphins, and what kept him from sticking with retirement and his chance at scoring ownership over an NFL team.
Alabama Football Goes Full Pads for First Time in Fall Camp
The Crimson Tide started to gear up for its first scrimmage on Wednesday as the intensity of fall camp begins to pick up.
FOX Sports
Tom Brady taking leave of absence to 'deal with personal things' | THE HERD
Tampa Bay Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles shared that Tom Brady has decided to take a leave of absence to 'deal with personal things.' Colin Cowherd explains why he has no problem with Brady doing it.
FOX Sports
David Helman predicts wins, losses for Dallas Cowboys | THE HERD
David Helman has been covering the Dallas Cowboys for many years, and he joins Colin Cowherd to share his thoughts on how they are preparing for the season. Helman explains his predictions for the Cowboys', and lays out why he has them at all 11-7 record for the 2022 NFL season.
FOX Sports
Patriots show signs that Belichick's draft slump is ending
The New England Patriots’ 23-21 preseason loss to the New York Giants on Thursday night ended up being a case study of Bill Belichick’s drafting success — and failures — over the last five years. On the same night that receiver Tyquan Thornton, New England’s 2022...
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson seeking a $230M+ fully-guaranteed deal from Ravens | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is reportedly seeking a new, fully-guaranteed contract worth more than Deshaun Watson's $230 million deal with the Cleveland Browns. However, does he deserve it? Emmanuel Acho explains whether the Ravens should pay Lamar a fully-guaranteed contract.
FOX Sports
Where do Steelers finish in AFC North with Mitchell Trubisky behind center? | THE HERD
Mike Tomlin named Mitchell Trubisky as the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting QB in their preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks. While the regular season kicks off next month, where do the Steelers finish in the AFC North? Colin Cowherd evaluates and predicts each division's standings.
FOX Sports
Belichick on Pats play-callers: 'Don't worry about that' | FIRST THINGS FIRST
The New England Patriots still have not named offensive coordinators for the 2022 NFL season, and Bill Belichick addressed this at a press conference after their preseason opener against the New York Giants: "Don't worry about that, we'll figure it out." Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to discuss whether or not this decision to forego assigning a play-caller between Matt Patricia or Joe Judge will help or harm the Patriots.
FOX Sports
New England Patriots have a massive issue holding them back this season | What's Wright?
Nick Wright explains why the New Englands Patriots’ dynasty may be finished despite having one of the greatest coaches of all time. With reports of Mac Jones struggling in camp, to the most expensive tight ends in all of football, are we finally seeing the end of the NFL’s greatest dynasty?
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers sees 'no benefit to playing one series' in preseason | THE HERD
The NFL season is approaching, which means preseason is around the corner.. unless you're Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay Packers' QB says that he does not see any reason for him to play a series or several snaps. This brings up the purpose of preseason and whether players actually need it. Colin Cowherd shares his preseason proposition, along with why Rodgers does not need it.
FOX Sports
Browns look to Jimmy G amidst Deshaun Watson uncertainty | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Per Mary Cabot, sports writer who has extensively covered the Browns, Cleveland will consider acquiring San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo if the six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson extends upon appeal. Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes decide whether Jimmy G would be a good fit in Cleveland should the trade happen.
FOX Sports
Daniel Jones helps Giants snag preseason win despite unimpressive game | THE HERD
Daniel Jones had a solid but not so impressive preseason performance in the New York Giants' 23-21 win against the New England Patriots. He finished with 69 yards off 6-for-10 passing. Can he excel for Brian Daboll's new squad this season? Colin Cowherd explains why he has had enough of Danny Dimes.
FOX Sports
Why Bills' Josh Allen is under most pressure of any NFL player
Zach Wilson plays in the country's biggest market, yet FOX Sports NFL writer David Helman believes that Josh Allen is under much greater pressure than him this season. The Buffalo Bills' quarterback has proven far more in the NFL than the New York Jets' second-year QB, and that is a big reason why Helman believes Allen is under more pressure between the two AFC East quarterbacks. Allen has emerged as one of the league's best players over the past couple of seasons, helping the Bills become a Super Bowl contender.
FOX Sports
Malik Willis shines in Titans debut, puts heat on Ryan Tannehill
All eyes were on rookie quarterback Malik Willis during the Tennessee Titans' preseason opener Thursday. Willis, a third-round selection by the Titans in this year's draft, turned heads in a big way despite the 23-10 loss. He went 6-for-11 (54.5%) for 107 yards and rushed five times for another 38 yards and one touchdown.
FOX Sports
Patriots' struggles place new level of scrutiny on Belichick
Delighted Bill Belichick and Disgusted Bill Belichick look basically the same, as the New England Patriots head coach’s expressionless demeanor is as much a part of his mystique as all those wins and rings and intangible things. On rare and special occasions — like winning a Super Bowl —...
FOX Sports
Vikings’ Cousins has COVID-19, won’t play preseason opener
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play this weekend in the team’s first preseason game. Coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed the diagnosis Friday at practice, where Cousins was absent for a second straight day. He felt ill Thursday and was sent home.
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers weighs in on Jordan Love: 'I hope he balls out' | FIRST THINGS FIRST
It looks like Aaron Rodgers is continuing his ‘peace and love’ journey by sharing some positive words about his back-up quarterback Jordan Love. Rodgers compares Love’s track to his own, says the QB has progressed while waiting for his starting opportunity similar to how Rodgers progressed while waiting behind Brett Favre. Nick Wright and Eric Mangini react to Rodgers’ comments.
FOX Sports
Bill Belichick on Patriots' play-callers: 'We'll figure it out'
The NFL returns in less than a month, and the New England Patriots have yet to name an offensive coordinator for the 2022-23 season. Bill Belichick addressed this at a press conference after the Patriots' preseason opener loss to the New York Giants on Thursday, in which Matt Patricia and Joe Judge split the offensive playcalling duties.
FOX Sports
Is Josh Allen under more pressure than Zach Wilson? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Is Zach Wilson under the most pressure in the AFC East this season? Or is Josh Allen? Emmanuel Acho, David Helman and Ric Bucher debate whether the New York Jets QB or Buffalo Bills QB is the under the most pressure in the AFC East.
Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Makes Guest Appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show
Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin discusses NIL, the Transfer Portal, the Arch Manning decision, and more on the Dan Le Batard Show.
