Colts' starters based on first unofficial depth chart

By Kevin Hickey
 4 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts released their first unofficial depth chart Tuesday as the team prepares for the preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills over the weekend.

After we took a look at breaking down the depth chart position by position, it’s time to take a quick look at what that could mean for the starting lineup in all three phases of the roster.

Of course, there will be a heavy rotation at multiple spots so sometimes a starter is simply the first player taking a snap during a game. But there is some weight to being listed with the first team.

This may not look like a traditional starting lineup because the offense is going to include three wide receivers and two tight ends. The same goes for the other side of the ball, which includes three linebackers and three cornerbacks.

Without further ado, here’s how the Colts’ starting lineup looks based on the release of the first unofficial depth chart:

