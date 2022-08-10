Read full article on original website
WIFR
Rockford realtors are actively recruiting residents to the area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than sixty Rockford realtors go the extra mile Thursday, and embarked on a ten stop tour to visit some of the places that make the Forest City special. Kelly Plath is the sales director for Embassy Suites by Hilton in Rockford, and she says her...
100fmrockford.com
Boone County Fair Queen Pageant delivers a first in 14 years
BELVIDERE — This year’s Boone County Fair Queen Pageant delivered a scenario that hadn’t happened in 14 years. The competition’s three judges needed an extra round to select a winner, and the three finalists were called on to answer an additional question to end the deadlock.
WIFR
Free admission Tuesday at Boone County Fair
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The 2022 Boone County Fair opens the gates Tuesday with a special promotion. Business day passes are available at select merchants that offer free adult admission to the fairgrounds until 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 9. After 4 p.m., admission is $7. Wednesday through Sunday admission prices...
Rockford nursing homes fined by the state
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford nursing homes are facing fines for physical for conditions that violate the Illinois nursing home care act. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second-quarter report on Thursday, showing P.A. Peterson, 1311 Parkview Avenue, and River Bluff Nursing Home, at 4401 N Main Street, are being fined. […]
WIFR
Rockford Public Schools hosting second job fair
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a great turnout back in July, Rockford Public Schools (RPS) will be hosting another hiring event Thursday, August 11. The event will be from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Constance Lane Elementary school located at 620 Gregory Street. More than 70 positions were filled...
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford to raze dilapidated former grocery store on West State Street
ROCKFORD — The city of Rockford plans to tear down a dilapidated former grocery store along West State Street as a means to set the stage for future development. Razing the former Al-Mart grocery store, located along a stretch of West State Street being rebuilt into a four-lane road, is one of two demolitions City Council members may sign off on Monday. The city may also demolish a condemned property next to Faith Temple Church, 1406 School St.
rockrivercurrent.com
The city plans to raze two buildings in Rockford for ‘future potential growth in that area’
ROCKFORD — The city of Rockford plans to demolish a former church and a vacant grocery store on the west side as a means to set the stage for future development. Demolition of the former Faith Temple Church, 1406 School St., and Al-Mart, 2323 W. State St., will go before the City Council on Monday.
WIFR
Winnebago Co. Sheriff urges safe driving as students return to the classroom
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, nearly 16% of fatal crashes in the state involve pedestrians. With summer almost in the rearview mirror, Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana is urging drivers and pedestrians to take precautions to avoid back-to-school injuries. Caruana asks drivers not to go around school buses, and says they should always make eye contact with a person crossing a street. for pedestrians.
WIFR
Loves Park mayor addresses safety of the community
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Just after 11 p.m. Friday, August 5, Loves Park police found 30-year-old Dijoune Nelson shot to death in a backyard in the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. The area isn’t known for shootings and violence; in fact, most residents move to the area to get...
Rockford Casino breaks visitor record in July
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s temporary casino is still going strong, as it had the most people ever walk through the doors in July. Nearly 45,000 people visited “Hard Rock: An Opening Act” last month, according to numbers from the Illinois Gaming Board. That is compared with over 37,000 in June. The casino also made […]
City of Beloit receives nearly $13.5M RAISE grant for road improvements
BELOIT, Wis. — The City of Beloit and the Ho-Chunk Nation got some help from the federal government to repair roads. The city received nearly $13.5 million as part of a RAISE grant Wednesday. RAISE grants are given by the federal government to support infrastructure projects such as roads and public transit. Beloit will use the grant to build a...
WIFR
Rockford Park District passes new safety measures
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a recent spike in after-hours parties in local parks, the Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners took action at their Tuesday evening meeting. The board passed a number a measures they hope will “provide an environment where all are welcome and feel safe to play and recreate.“
WIFR
Hundreds of jobs coming to DeKalb with new development
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Another major development that will create hundreds of jobs has been approved for the ChicagoWest Business Center (CWBC) in DeKalb. The DeKalb city council unanimously approved plans Monday for a distribution, packaging and storage facility known as Project Wildcat. The facility plans to build on 160 acres of property near the north side of Gurler Road between Crego and Peace roads.
$13M federal grant to improve roads around Beloit casino
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The City of Beloit is getting $13 million in federal funding to fix up the roads around where a new casino is going. Bike and pedestrian lanes will be added to Willowbrook Road from Milwaukee Road to the stateline, as well as Colley Road to Gateway Boulevard. Additional traffic lights will […]
100fmrockford.com
Crimson Ridge says it will close its retail space, return to roots as a flower shop in Rockford
ROCKFORD — Crimson Ridge announced this morning that it would close its upstairs retail shop and return to its roots as a flower shop. The longtime seller of flowers, gifts and other merchandise at 735 N. Perryville Road made the announcement via Facebook and in radio and print advertisements.
Free Back To School Haircuts for Students in This Illinois School District
The Illinois Sales Tax Holiday was a bit of extra help lowering back-to-school expenses, now comes news of a little bit more for parents in one school district. For just two days, August 17th and August 18th, all elementary students in Belvidere, Illinois' District 100 will be able to get a free haircut before going back to school for the new year.
Red Cross handing out flood cleanup kits to impacted residents
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Several streets in the City of Freeport were still underwater on Wednesday after heavy rain hit the area for multiple days. In response to the high water levels, the Red Cross is giving out “Flood Clean Up Kits” to those that have been impacted by the weather. The kits are being […]
Iconic Northern Illinois Landmark Is On The Brink Of Being Demolished
Residents in the Northern Illinois area, more specifically the Rockford region, have heard rumblings of renovations and improvements at Davis Park for the past few years. The park, whose name has been synonymous with Rockford for decades, has hosted many events in the past. Concerts, festivals, outdoor movies, outdoor ice...
100fmrockford.com
Rockford Public Schools to host hiring event. Some positions offer $3K signing bonus
ROCKFORD — Rockford Public Schools will host another hiring event this month to fill more than 100 openings. The district is hiring for jobs in transportation, nutrition, security and more. “At RPS 205, our support staff are really the unsung heroes of our schools,” said Jason Pope, Rockford Public...
Can You Guess? Rockford BBB Says This Is The #1 Scam In Illinois
Wouldn't it be great if we had so few scams going in Illinois that you could easily guess which scam claims the most victims here in our state?. Well, we don't, and you can't. Maybe if you're someone who closely follows scam alerts you might get lucky and guess it correctly, but with so many different scams (and variations on scams) being run against Illinois residents, it will still be tough.
