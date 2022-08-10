ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnebago County, IL

WIFR

Rockford realtors are actively recruiting residents to the area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than sixty Rockford realtors go the extra mile Thursday, and embarked on a ten stop tour to visit some of the places that make the Forest City special. Kelly Plath is the sales director for Embassy Suites by Hilton in Rockford, and she says her...
ROCKFORD, IL
100fmrockford.com

Boone County Fair Queen Pageant delivers a first in 14 years

BELVIDERE — This year’s Boone County Fair Queen Pageant delivered a scenario that hadn’t happened in 14 years. The competition’s three judges needed an extra round to select a winner, and the three finalists were called on to answer an additional question to end the deadlock.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Free admission Tuesday at Boone County Fair

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The 2022 Boone County Fair opens the gates Tuesday with a special promotion. Business day passes are available at select merchants that offer free adult admission to the fairgrounds until 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 9. After 4 p.m., admission is $7. Wednesday through Sunday admission prices...
BOONE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford nursing homes fined by the state

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford nursing homes are facing fines for physical for conditions that violate the Illinois nursing home care act. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second-quarter report on Thursday, showing P.A. Peterson, 1311 Parkview Avenue, and River Bluff Nursing Home, at 4401 N Main Street, are being fined. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford Public Schools hosting second job fair

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a great turnout back in July, Rockford Public Schools (RPS) will be hosting another hiring event Thursday, August 11. The event will be from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Constance Lane Elementary school located at 620 Gregory Street. More than 70 positions were filled...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford to raze dilapidated former grocery store on West State Street

ROCKFORD — The city of Rockford plans to tear down a dilapidated former grocery store along West State Street as a means to set the stage for future development. Razing the former Al-Mart grocery store, located along a stretch of West State Street being rebuilt into a four-lane road, is one of two demolitions City Council members may sign off on Monday. The city may also demolish a condemned property next to Faith Temple Church, 1406 School St.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Winnebago Co. Sheriff urges safe driving as students return to the classroom

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, nearly 16% of fatal crashes in the state involve pedestrians. With summer almost in the rearview mirror, Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana is urging drivers and pedestrians to take precautions to avoid back-to-school injuries. Caruana asks drivers not to go around school buses, and says they should always make eye contact with a person crossing a street. for pedestrians.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Loves Park mayor addresses safety of the community

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Just after 11 p.m. Friday, August 5, Loves Park police found 30-year-old Dijoune Nelson shot to death in a backyard in the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. The area isn’t known for shootings and violence; in fact, most residents move to the area to get...
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford Casino breaks visitor record in July

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s temporary casino is still going strong, as it had the most people ever walk through the doors in July. Nearly 45,000 people visited “Hard Rock: An Opening Act” last month, according to numbers from the Illinois Gaming Board. That is compared with over 37,000 in June. The casino also made […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford Park District passes new safety measures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a recent spike in after-hours parties in local parks, the Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners took action at their Tuesday evening meeting. The board passed a number a measures they hope will “provide an environment where all are welcome and feel safe to play and recreate.“
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Hundreds of jobs coming to DeKalb with new development

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Another major development that will create hundreds of jobs has been approved for the ChicagoWest Business Center (CWBC) in DeKalb. The DeKalb city council unanimously approved plans Monday for a distribution, packaging and storage facility known as Project Wildcat. The facility plans to build on 160 acres of property near the north side of Gurler Road between Crego and Peace roads.
DEKALB, IL
Q985

Iconic Northern Illinois Landmark Is On The Brink Of Being Demolished

Residents in the Northern Illinois area, more specifically the Rockford region, have heard rumblings of renovations and improvements at Davis Park for the past few years. The park, whose name has been synonymous with Rockford for decades, has hosted many events in the past. Concerts, festivals, outdoor movies, outdoor ice...
ROCKFORD, IL
1440 WROK

Can You Guess? Rockford BBB Says This Is The #1 Scam In Illinois

Wouldn't it be great if we had so few scams going in Illinois that you could easily guess which scam claims the most victims here in our state?. Well, we don't, and you can't. Maybe if you're someone who closely follows scam alerts you might get lucky and guess it correctly, but with so many different scams (and variations on scams) being run against Illinois residents, it will still be tough.
ROCKFORD, IL

