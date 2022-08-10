Read full article on original website
Related
SPONSORED: Growth prompting OCCK to hire multiple positions
OCCK, Inc. is experiencing amazing growth, and they are excited to be adding to their teams!. · Physical Therapists or Physical Therapist Assistant. · Team Leaders for Direct Supports with Supervisory Experience. We have openings in all areas Salina, Abilene, Concordia, and Beloit!. Visit OCCK.com for more information...
Salina to receive federal RAISE funds to replace 7 bridges
Today, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $46.9 million to support two projects in Kansas from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable. Included is a project in Salina.
KWCH.com
Wichita recreational facility closed due to multiple vandalisms
A pay raise for new hires and a $5,000 bonus are part of the latest effort from Saline County to help address staffing concerns before a new jail opens. The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita hosted the Fourth Annual Veterans Art Show Thursday, Aug. 11. Students return...
Grant helping Salina revitalize river, bridges, and trail
Salina was awarded for a project to revitalize the Smoky Hill River and trails.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SPONSORED: Morton Buildings is hiring for crew positions
Are you a construction professional looking for a better opportunity?. Morton Buildings is hiring for crew positions with total compensation up to $23/hour (based on experience). Apply online at https://mortonbuildings.com/careers. Or in person at the Morton Buildings office, 711 W. Diamond Drive, Salina. Stop in to learn about construction crew...
Mammoth fossils donated to the Geary Co. Historical Society
Geary County Historical Society has received two mammoth fossils. Heather Hagedorn, Historical Society Executive Director, said the fossils, one a partial tusk and one a partial femur, were both found on the banks of the Smoky Hill River in 2021 by the donor. Mammoths, a prehistoric relative of the modern-day...
Salina's Johnson, others receive ASHRAE scholarships at K-State
MANHATTAN — A quartet of students from the GE Johnson Department of Architectural Engineering and Construction Science received scholarships for the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year from the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, or ASHRAE. Levi Johnson, senior, Salina, and Caden Stirtz, senior, and Graysen Yahne, sophomore,...
KWCH.com
McPherson Fire Department announces baby boom
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson Fire Department says six crew members are expecting children by the end of the year. The babies are due between Sept. 27 and Dec. 21. The fire department posted a photo on Facebook of the firefighters’ wives showing off their baby bumps while wearing their husband’s gear.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AAA: Gas prices vary wildly, but are likely headed down
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is a wide spread between gas price averages in central Kansas, depending on where you go to fill up. "Reno County is $3.65, Harvey County $3.28, that's a big difference between neighboring counties, Sedgwick County $3.42, Rice County $3.61 and Kingman County $3.71." In McPherson...
Saline County residents to begin receiving RNR notices today
RNR (Revenue Neutral Rate) notices will start arriving in Saline County residents' mailboxes today. "The revenue neutral rate is the tax rate for next year that would give the taxing entity the same dollar amount of property tax revenue that was collected this year without adjusting for inflation," explained Jamie Doss, Saline County Clerk. "Since property valuations usually go up each year, the RNR tends to be lower each year."
KDOT: Resurfacing to begin Monday in Saline County
Beginning Monday, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will begin a mill and overlay on Kansas Highway 4 and Kansas Highway 104 in Saline County. Work on K-4 will continue east from the K-4/Interstate 135 junction to the south city limits of Gypsum. Work on K-104 will continue north from the K-4/K-104 junction to the I-135/Mentor Road junction.
KAKE TV
McPherson residents fighting back against talks by city to remove nearly 40 trees from Lakeside Park
McPHERSON, Kan. (KAKE) - McPherson resident Brian Hopp says the city is known for its big, beautiful trees, especially at Lakeside Park. That's why Tuesday, the town was outraged at what came out of the City Council meeting. "The layout, and how many x's are on that map, it was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap negotiates sale of 11,250-square-foot self-storage facility in Kansas
Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Crawford Street Storage, an 11,250-square-foot self-storage facility in Salina, Kansas. Robert Cook, associate, and Sean Delaney, senior managing director, both investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a local individual/personal trust. Colby Haugness, Kansas Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
West 4th Ave. bridge is closed
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A portion of a major roadway out of Hutchinson is closed. Reno County Public Works says the 4th Avenue bridge across the Cow Creek floodway is closed for repairs. Traffic on 4th is closed from Wilshire to Hendricks until further notice. Don Brittain with Public...
Money, surveillance system stolen from Salina pizza place
Police are investigating a burglary at a central Salina pizza place. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime between 10:15 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday, someone entered Little Caesars Pizza, 645 E. Crawford Street, and stole just under $700 from the safe and the $400 video surveillance system.
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 12
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bell, Mandi Michelle; 34; Wichita. CHARGES REQUESTED: Contract housing. NAME: Hane, William...
Briefcase stolen from SUV at south Salina health club
Police are investigating the theft of a briefcase from an SUV parked at a Salina health club. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 56-year-old Salina woman walked out of Genesis Health Club, 1820 S. Ninth Street at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday to find that someone had broken out the rear passenger window of her Toyota Venza and stolen a leather briefcase valued at $200.
'Grains of Sand' artist reception at Salina Art Center
The public is invited to a free artist reception Thursday in conjunction with the Grains of Sand exhibition currently on display at the Salina Art Center. The reception is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. with artist, Mike Miller, giving remarks at 6 p.m. Miller's Grains of Sand is on display until...
Dickinson County Community Baby Shower returns after 2-year hiatus
New moms and moms-to-be living in Dickinson County are invited to attend the fourth annual Community Baby Shower, back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The baby shower is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 25 in Sterl Hall. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. The event is only open to pregnant women and post-partum women who have delivered by June 1 or later.
Audition dates set for Salina Youth Choir, Salina Youth Symphony
The Salina Symphony Youth Education program will hold auditions for the 2022 fall semester later this month. Auditions will be in the Salina Symphony Rehearsal Hall, 132 S. Fifth Street. Auditions for the Salina Youth Choir will be held Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Students in grades...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 2