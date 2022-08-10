ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

Salina Post

SPONSORED: Growth prompting OCCK to hire multiple positions

OCCK, Inc. is experiencing amazing growth, and they are excited to be adding to their teams!. · Physical Therapists or Physical Therapist Assistant. · Team Leaders for Direct Supports with Supervisory Experience. We have openings in all areas Salina, Abilene, Concordia, and Beloit!. Visit OCCK.com for more information...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina to receive federal RAISE funds to replace 7 bridges

Today, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $46.9 million to support two projects in Kansas from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable. Included is a project in Salina.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita recreational facility closed due to multiple vandalisms

A pay raise for new hires and a $5,000 bonus are part of the latest effort from Saline County to help address staffing concerns before a new jail opens. The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center in Wichita hosted the Fourth Annual Veterans Art Show Thursday, Aug. 11. Students return...
WICHITA, KS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Ohio State
City
Salina, KS
County
Saline County, KS
City
Ottawa, KS
Saline County, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Business
Salina Post

SPONSORED: Morton Buildings is hiring for crew positions

Are you a construction professional looking for a better opportunity?. Morton Buildings is hiring for crew positions with total compensation up to $23/hour (based on experience). Apply online at https://mortonbuildings.com/careers. Or in person at the Morton Buildings office, 711 W. Diamond Drive, Salina. Stop in to learn about construction crew...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina's Johnson, others receive ASHRAE scholarships at K-State

MANHATTAN — A quartet of students from the GE Johnson Department of Architectural Engineering and Construction Science received scholarships for the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year from the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, or ASHRAE. Levi Johnson, senior, Salina, and Caden Stirtz, senior, and Graysen Yahne, sophomore,...
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

McPherson Fire Department announces baby boom

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The McPherson Fire Department says six crew members are expecting children by the end of the year. The babies are due between Sept. 27 and Dec. 21. The fire department posted a photo on Facebook of the firefighters’ wives showing off their baby bumps while wearing their husband’s gear.
MCPHERSON, KS
#Business Economics#Linus Business
Salina Post

AAA: Gas prices vary wildly, but are likely headed down

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is a wide spread between gas price averages in central Kansas, depending on where you go to fill up. "Reno County is $3.65, Harvey County $3.28, that's a big difference between neighboring counties, Sedgwick County $3.42, Rice County $3.61 and Kingman County $3.71." In McPherson...
NEWTON, KS
Salina Post

Saline County residents to begin receiving RNR notices today

RNR (Revenue Neutral Rate) notices will start arriving in Saline County residents' mailboxes today. "The revenue neutral rate is the tax rate for next year that would give the taxing entity the same dollar amount of property tax revenue that was collected this year without adjusting for inflation," explained Jamie Doss, Saline County Clerk. "Since property valuations usually go up each year, the RNR tends to be lower each year."
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

KDOT: Resurfacing to begin Monday in Saline County

Beginning Monday, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will begin a mill and overlay on Kansas Highway 4 and Kansas Highway 104 in Saline County. Work on K-4 will continue east from the K-4/Interstate 135 junction to the south city limits of Gypsum. Work on K-104 will continue north from the K-4/K-104 junction to the I-135/Mentor Road junction.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap negotiates sale of 11,250-square-foot self-storage facility in Kansas

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Crawford Street Storage, an 11,250-square-foot self-storage facility in Salina, Kansas. Robert Cook, associate, and Sean Delaney, senior managing director, both investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a local individual/personal trust. Colby Haugness, Kansas Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

West 4th Ave. bridge is closed

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A portion of a major roadway out of Hutchinson is closed. Reno County Public Works says the 4th Avenue bridge across the Cow Creek floodway is closed for repairs. Traffic on 4th is closed from Wilshire to Hendricks until further notice. Don Brittain with Public...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Money, surveillance system stolen from Salina pizza place

Police are investigating a burglary at a central Salina pizza place. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime between 10:15 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday, someone entered Little Caesars Pizza, 645 E. Crawford Street, and stole just under $700 from the safe and the $400 video surveillance system.
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 12

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bell, Mandi Michelle; 34; Wichita. CHARGES REQUESTED: Contract housing. NAME: Hane, William...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Briefcase stolen from SUV at south Salina health club

Police are investigating the theft of a briefcase from an SUV parked at a Salina health club. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 56-year-old Salina woman walked out of Genesis Health Club, 1820 S. Ninth Street at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday to find that someone had broken out the rear passenger window of her Toyota Venza and stolen a leather briefcase valued at $200.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

'Grains of Sand' artist reception at Salina Art Center

The public is invited to a free artist reception Thursday in conjunction with the Grains of Sand exhibition currently on display at the Salina Art Center. The reception is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. with artist, Mike Miller, giving remarks at 6 p.m. Miller's Grains of Sand is on display until...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Community Baby Shower returns after 2-year hiatus

New moms and moms-to-be living in Dickinson County are invited to attend the fourth annual Community Baby Shower, back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The baby shower is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 25 in Sterl Hall. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. The event is only open to pregnant women and post-partum women who have delivered by June 1 or later.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
