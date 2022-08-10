Football season is almost here. If you haven't made a plan yet to make sure you can get every game, now is the time. How many times has this happened? You plan to stay at home to watch the game. You even invite a few friends over. They all bring a snack and a couple of beverages. The grill is going, kickoff is about to happen. So you turn on the TV and go to the streaming service you THINK the game is on, only to find out that you don't actually have the one you need. Now everyone is waiting for the game. You turn on the radio just to get the play-by-play while the app you need is downloading. Now you've missed kickoff and your friends are all mad because they did too.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO