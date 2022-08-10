Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report
Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases
There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stock Market Today: Nvidia Revenue Warning Weighs on Stocks
Stocks ended Monday with a whimper as a solidly higher open lost momentum throughout the trading day. Disappointing earnings announcements from a pair of tech names created selling pressure for the broader market. Most notably, Nvidia (NVDA) shed 6.3% after the chipmaker said its second-quarter revenue will likely come in at $6.7 billion – lower than the $8.1 billion it previously guided for – amid a 33% year-over-year decline in gaming revenue. The company also expects "challenging market conditions" to persist in Q3. NVDA will release its full earnings report on Aug. 24.
Motley Fool
3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August
Oil the wheels of your passive income generation with Phillips 66 and its high-yield dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed $6 billion into stocks, pared its buybacks, and paid nearly $900 million to its next CEO last quarter. Here are the key takeaways
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings on Saturday. Berkshire slowed its stock purchases and buybacks, but posted higher revenue and operating profits. Berkshire paid nearly $900 million to a top executive for his 1% stake in Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway was a net buyer of stocks,...
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
Motley Fool
Why Devon Energy, Tellurian, and Core Laboratories Stocks Rocketed Higher Today
A new IEA report spurred a rally in oil and gas stocks, as analysts raised their oil-demand forecast. However, the increase in demand isn't for the best of reasons. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Why Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Surged Today
Investors had several things to celebrate from the company's latest financial results.
via.news
Realty Income Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Toast Shares Soar On Q2 Performance, Raised FY22 Guidance
Toast Inc TOST reported second-quarter Revenue increased by 58% year-over-year to $675 million, beating the consensus of $651.28 million. EPS for the quarter was $(0.11), an improvement form $(0.64) in 2Q21. Total locations increased over 40% Y/Y to ~68,000. ARR as of June 30, 2022, was $787 million, up 59%...
Recap: Soligenix Q2 Earnings
Soligenix SNGX reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Soligenix beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $200 thousand from the same period last...
S&P 500, Nasdaq Trading Higher As Stocks Continue Rally Amid Inflation Bill Passage
The S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Industrials are each trading about 1% higher on Monday morning, as stocks look to continue their hot streak. As it stands right now, the S&P is up more than 6% in the last month, while the Nasdaq is up nearly 9%, giving some investors confidence that the bottom is in.
tipranks.com
Why Wendy’s Stock Fell 1.75% after Its Earnings Report
Wendy’s lost 1.75% in Wednesday’s trading session. While the earnings report was somewhat disappointing, there’s still plenty of reason to buy in on this resilient fast food chain. Wendy’s report wasn’t a hit with investors. Wendy’s beat analysts’ earnings estimates of $0.22 per share, as it posted...
US stocks erase early gains to turn mixed as spiking bond yields weigh on tech shares
Stocks gave up gains to end mixed as investors lost confidence the Fed will slow down its tightening cycle. The Nasdaq declined as the 10-year Treasury yield surged as much as 10 basis points. Early Thursday, a drop in wholesale prices added to hopes that inflation is cooling. US stocks...
Johnson & Johnson Stock: Here’s the Level to Buy, and It’s a Steal
Yesterday after the close, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced it would end talc-based baby-powder sales globally next year. Given that the health-care giant stopped selling it in the U.S. and Canada in 2020, that news likely isn’t too surprising. The shares have seen selling pressure over the two sessions;...
Stock of the Week: Good News, Bad News for Chip Maker Nvidia
Chip stock Nvidia has had a roller-coaster week. On the one hand, President Biden signed the CHIPS Act, which includes billions in subsidies for domestic semiconductor research and development. On the other hand, the company drastically cut revenue projections due in large part to inflation. And while Nvidia’s stock is down close to 32% in 2022, it rebounded somewhat this week by gaining more than 4%. On another positive note, out of 32 analyst reviews of the stock, 25 have a buy rating, 7 have a hold rating and there are no actual sells.
Why You Should Sell the Rally and Buy These 7 Goldman Sachs Conviction List Dividend Blue Chips
Chasing a bear market rally is not a good idea with the domestic economy sputtering. Investors may want to take profits and rotate to these seven Goldman Sachs top picks that are blue chip dividend stocks still offering significant upside.
