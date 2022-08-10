Read full article on original website
Former Alabama convict denounces gun violence culture, sends message to youth
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Asviolent crime runs rampant in the city of Birmingham, many people are wondering what can be done to actually make a change in the right direction. Former Alabama convict Ashawnti McCloud, who spent 20 years behind bars for a string of robberies, says those who have turned away from the streets must be the difference because they know best how to change that mindset.
Who won the high school football game that went to the state supreme court?: Down in Alabama
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. A bit of trivia about the outcome of a 1984 high school football game that went all the way to the Alabama Supreme Court. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought after body found in burning Birmingham house arrested in Oklahoma
The man sought in connection with the death of a person found in a burning abandoned Birmingham house was arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday night. Youit De Witt Jones, 35, was booked into the Carter County Jail Jail at 11:13 p.m., jail records show. He is being held there on a second-degree robbery charge.
Lack of jurors forces delay in Alabama trial of 1999 double murder
A judge rescheduled the trial of an Alabama trucker charged with murder in the killings of two teenagers in 1999 after too few jurors showed up for the start of the case. Dale County Circuit Court Judge William H. Filmore delayed the trial of Coley McCraney, 48, in a one-sentence order issued Tuesday, records showed.
Metro Atlanta group accused of stealing $10K in diesel from Alabama gas station
PELHAM, Ala. - Officers in Alabama have arrested four Georgia men and one woman in connection with stealing diesel fuel worth thousands of dollars from a local gas station. Officials in Pelham, Alabama say 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from the gas station between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. The total monetary loss to the business is estimated to be around $10,000.
Search underway for ‘missing and endangered’ man, 68, who disappeared last week in south Alabama
State authorities have issued a missing and endangered person alert for a 68-year-old man who disappeared last week in south Alabama. Gary Richard Thien may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued the alert. Thien, 68, was last...
Louisiana woman praising Tennessee man for returning accidental money transfer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Louisiana woman is praising a Mid-South man for a good deed she didn’t want to go unnoticed. Patricia Kraft, who lives just outside New Orleans, Louisiana, works in the trucking industry. She told WREG while she was trying to send $1,734.13 to a friend in Memphis via Zelle to pay a […]
Alabama board denies parole for accused killer Jimmy O’Neal Spencer
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles today denied parole for Jimmy O’Neal Spencer, whose parole five years ago sparked outrage because he stands accused of robbing and killing two women and a child eight months after his release. Attorney General Steve Marshall spoke to the three-member board this...
A-List No. 6: Clemson commit Briarwood’s Christopher Vizzina handled recruiting with aplomb
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. College football recruiting is a jungle. The process includes constant phone calls, email and texting, mailed surveys and questionnaires,...
Gambling in Alabama – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at AL Gambling Sites
The Yellowhammer State is one of the less gambling-friendly states in the US, leaving bettors with various questions about online Alabama gambling. So, we created this guide to fill you in on all the nitty-gritty details on gambling in the state, including laws, taxes, and what’s legal and what’s not.
Who is Alabama’s next Mr. Football? A look at the state’s top candidates entering 2022
There is clear favorite to claim this year’s Mr. Football Award in the state of Alabama, but there are a lot of other contenders as well. Hueytown quarterback Earl Woods, the Class 6A Back of the Year in 2021 and the Mr. Football runner-up, returns to try to lead the Golden Gophers back to the 6A title game.
Alabama’s Honda factory to get new plant lead
Two longtime members of Honda leadership in Alabama are getting a step up later this year. American Honda Motors today announced leadership changes in its North American and Alabama operations. Lamar Whitaker, who is currently associate chief administrator and Line 2 division lead in Alabama, will become vice president and plant lead at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
Alabama Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort vandalized
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs released a statement Sunday that said their cemetery in Spanish Fort had been vandalized. According to officials, four of the five bronze U.S. military service seals that were on a memorial wall at the cemetery were stolen. Officials also said that the […]
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
This Is The Best Burrito In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best burritos in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
On View: 6 Alabama art exhibits to see before the end of August
From interpretations of what it means to be a Southern artist, to a series of photographs that examine queer identity, here are six art exhibits to see this month at museums, art centers, and galleries around the state. The Alabama Triennia|, Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts. What does it...
Alabama political group gathering evidence of alleged violations of school gender identity, CRT rules
As students return for a new school year, one Alabama group is working to show state officials how it says public school teachers are teaching inappropriate and unlawful content. This school year will be the first since Alabama lawmakers prohibited some public school teachers from instructing or holding classroom discussions...
Police: 12-year-old allegedly shot, killed mother accidentally in Alabama
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Police say a 12-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed his mother accidentally over the weekend in Alabama and tried to cover up what happened. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that on Saturday just after midnight, deputies were called out to a house. When they arrived, they found Ayobiyi Cook, 29, dead.
Most popular dog name and most popular dog breed in Alabama
It turns out – at least according to the Bark, the company behind the monthly pet subscription service Bark Box – the most popular dog name in the U.S. is Luna. The name is the top pick for 37 U.S. states, according to their analysis of more than 10 years of customer data and purchasing trends.
Vice reportedly making Alabama sorority rush documentary; university says ‘surreptitious filming’ is ‘deplorable’
University of Alabama officials confirmed reports of “unauthorized recordings” of students involved in sorority recruitment Friday, amid rumors of an upcoming Vice documentary exploring Rush Week in Tuscaloosa. “The University is aware of reports that outside parties have facilitated unauthorized recordings of our students involved in Panhellenic recruitment,”...
