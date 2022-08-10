ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

wvtm13.com

Former Alabama convict denounces gun violence culture, sends message to youth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Asviolent crime runs rampant in the city of Birmingham, many people are wondering what can be done to actually make a change in the right direction. Former Alabama convict Ashawnti McCloud, who spent 20 years behind bars for a string of robberies, says those who have turned away from the streets must be the difference because they know best how to change that mindset.
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta group accused of stealing $10K in diesel from Alabama gas station

PELHAM, Ala. - Officers in Alabama have arrested four Georgia men and one woman in connection with stealing diesel fuel worth thousands of dollars from a local gas station. Officials in Pelham, Alabama say 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from the gas station between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. The total monetary loss to the business is estimated to be around $10,000.
Augusta Free Press

Gambling in Alabama – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at AL Gambling Sites

The Yellowhammer State is one of the less gambling-friendly states in the US, leaving bettors with various questions about online Alabama gambling. So, we created this guide to fill you in on all the nitty-gritty details on gambling in the state, including laws, taxes, and what’s legal and what’s not.
AL.com

Alabama’s Honda factory to get new plant lead

Two longtime members of Honda leadership in Alabama are getting a step up later this year. American Honda Motors today announced leadership changes in its North American and Alabama operations. Lamar Whitaker, who is currently associate chief administrator and Line 2 division lead in Alabama, will become vice president and plant lead at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
WKRG News 5

Alabama Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort vandalized

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs released a statement Sunday that said their cemetery in Spanish Fort had been vandalized. According to officials, four of the five bronze U.S. military service seals that were on a memorial wall at the cemetery were stolen. Officials also said that the […]
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
AL.com

Most popular dog name and most popular dog breed in Alabama

It turns out – at least according to the Bark, the company behind the monthly pet subscription service Bark Box – the most popular dog name in the U.S. is Luna. The name is the top pick for 37 U.S. states, according to their analysis of more than 10 years of customer data and purchasing trends.
AL.com

Vice reportedly making Alabama sorority rush documentary; university says 'surreptitious filming' is 'deplorable'

University of Alabama officials confirmed reports of “unauthorized recordings” of students involved in sorority recruitment Friday, amid rumors of an upcoming Vice documentary exploring Rush Week in Tuscaloosa. “The University is aware of reports that outside parties have facilitated unauthorized recordings of our students involved in Panhellenic recruitment,”...
