‘Breathtaking.’ New $84.5M Tates Creek High School building opens on first day of school

The first day of school in Fayette County Wednesday was also the first day that the new $84. 5 million-plus Tates Creek High School building opened.

The building for 1,800 students replaces the old high school built in 1965 by the same name on Centre Parkway.

“The students deserve a building like this,” Assistant Principal Kevin Crosby said, pointing to tree-filled views from floor to ceiling windows in the cafeteria.

Students and staff helped design the building, which is built around a learning academy model that gets kids career, college or military service ready.

“The learning environment which you go to every day makes a huge difference in your experience,” not just in what students learn but in how they interact with others, said principal Marty Mills.

“It’s breathtaking,” Mills said.

The new $84.5 million Tates Creek High School building opened for students on the first day of school, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

“Opening a brand-new building is a once in a lifetime event,” Mills told families in a recent letter.

Senior Adam Lynch said he hopes the new building will bring memories as his class will become the first to graduate from it. He said it was “the best school” to go to.

“It’s going to give Tates Creek a new reputation,” said Jamal Shalash, 16.

Teacher John Hatfield, who heads the International Baccalaureate program at the school, said the new building means “ a fresh start.”

It’s been a long two or three years in education and the building will bring rejuvenation for teachers and students, Hatfield said.

The new $84.5M Tates Creek High School building opened on first day of school Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

Lisa Deffendall, a spokeswoman for Fayette County schools, said shortly after 9 a.m. that the first day had gone great so far.

There was one mix up in a published bus route which resulted in students waiting at the wrong bus stop.

Superintendent Demetrus Liggins said “there were a few hiccups with buses and air conditioning, but issues were very limited. “

“In fact, leaders throughout the district reported one of the smoothest starts in recent memory,” he said.

Students seen with, without masks after FCPS moves away from mandates

At a time when the community in a COVID-19 surge, Fayette County Schools are moving away from COVID-19 mandates for its more than 40,000 students.

On Wednesday at Tates Creek High School, students were both wearing masks and walking the halls maskless, adhering to the district policy of optional masking.

Construction machinery was still on campus Wednesday as workers finished up.