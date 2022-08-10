ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino’s Pizza both offer good value to investors now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool

3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

Oil the wheels of your passive income generation with Phillips 66 and its high-yield dividend. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Might Be Getting a Little Too Expensive

Solar stocks are rallying for all the right reasons this year. Enphase Energy, however, has a sky-high share price. A recession could unexpectedly pull the rug out from Jack Henry & Associates stock after it soared due to its perceived safety. Orkin parent Rollins provides a textbook example of corporate...
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

Match Group, Freshpet, and Twilio are all trading within 10% of their 52-week lows. All three stocks are defying the recent market rally, but they all posted disappointing financial results earlier this month. All three stocks have niche leadership in growing markets. They should bounce back after they clear their...
InvestorPlace

7 Stocks Under $50 to Buy and Hold Forever

ICL Group (ICL): The Israeli company mines chemicals that are used in fertilizers, energy storage and food industries. Photronics (PLAB): The company manufacturers components used in semiconductors found in flat panel displays and integrated circuitry. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC): Rising meat prices have been a serious tailwind for PPC stock....
Benzinga

Why Is Disney Higher By More Than 7%: Here Are 40 Stocks Moving Premarket

T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO shares rose 44.6% to $0.2284 in pre-market trading. T2 Biosystems shares jumped over 30% on Wednesday after the company on Tuesday announced it will explore the potential to develop a rapid molecular diagnostic test for monkeypox. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC shares rose 37.5% to $1.83 in...
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Correction

These stocks are up between 625% and 1,240% over the last decade. Each business grew sales between 12% and 23% annually in the last five years. The lowest profit margin of the group is an impressive 20%. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool

The Best Stocks to Buy With $2,170 Right Now

Successful investors build wealth over the long haul, investing what they can and when they can. Universal Display manages a display-tech patent portfolio with explosive growth prospects in the years ahead. Coinbase can easily survive lean periods in the crypto market and come back swinging in the sector’s next upswing....
InvestorPlace

7 Safe Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now

Let’s begin by defining the realm of small-cap stocks before we discuss those that appear to be strong, safe investments currently. As their name implies, small-cap stocks have lower market capitalizations than both mid-cap and large-cap stocks. The range of market cap defining the class is typically from $300 million to $2 billion. Large-cap stocks carry a market cap of at least $10 billion. Mid-caps bridge the difference.
Motley Fool

3 Monster Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

Realty Income's size gives it an advantage over peers when it comes to sourcing, absorbing, and paying for acquisitions. AvalonBay has the scale to grow internally or externally, while making sure that it owns top properties in top markets. Prologis' portfolio isn't just big, but it has massive embedded land...
The Motley Fool

1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street

Advanced Micro Devices recently completed its $49 billion acquisition of Xilinx. The companies combined to deliver a 70% increase in revenue in the second quarter of 2022. Advanced Micro Devices has shaken up the way it reports its financial results to investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool

The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Growth in smartphone sales will be a big tailwind for Apple and Qualcomm in the long run. Tesla is setting itself up to ride the electric vehicle boom with the right moves. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
tipranks.com

Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 2 Stocks for 40% Upside (Or More)

Inflation has been making headlines all year, and rightly so; it’s at 40-year high levels, driven by sharp increases in the prices of gasoline and diesel fuels. But oil and its various refined products have come down in recent weeks, and so – the July inflation numbers weren’t as bad as had been feared. The overall year-over-year price increase for the month came to 8.5%, still awful, but less than the 8.7% economists had been predicting. Markets these days are rallying in response.
AOL Corp

Stock market news live updates: Tech leads stocks lower ahead of July CPI print

U.S. stocks extended losses Tuesday as investors assessed earnings and prepared for a key inflation report due out Wednesday. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down about 0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.2% as a warning from Micron Technology (MU) weighed on chip and technology stocks.
