Motley Fool
2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off
After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino's Pizza both offer good value to investors now.
Motley Fool
3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August
Oil the wheels of your passive income generation with Phillips 66 and its high-yield dividend.
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn't dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation.
Motley Fool
These 3 Stocks Might Be Getting a Little Too Expensive
Solar stocks are rallying for all the right reasons this year. Enphase Energy, however, has a sky-high share price. A recession could unexpectedly pull the rug out from Jack Henry & Associates stock after it soared due to its perceived safety. Orkin parent Rollins provides a textbook example of corporate
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows
Match Group, Freshpet, and Twilio are all trading within 10% of their 52-week lows. All three stocks are defying the recent market rally, but they all posted disappointing financial results earlier this month. All three stocks have niche leadership in growing markets. They should bounce back after they clear their
InvestorPlace
7 Stocks Under $50 to Buy and Hold Forever
ICL Group (ICL): The Israeli company mines chemicals that are used in fertilizers, energy storage and food industries. Photronics (PLAB): The company manufacturers components used in semiconductors found in flat panel displays and integrated circuitry. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC): Rising meat prices have been a serious tailwind for PPC stock....
Why Is Disney Higher By More Than 7%: Here Are 40 Stocks Moving Premarket
T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO shares rose 44.6% to $0.2284 in pre-market trading. T2 Biosystems shares jumped over 30% on Wednesday after the company on Tuesday announced it will explore the potential to develop a rapid molecular diagnostic test for monkeypox. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC shares rose 37.5% to $1.83 in...
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Correction
These stocks are up between 625% and 1,240% over the last decade. Each business grew sales between 12% and 23% annually in the last five years. The lowest profit margin of the group is an impressive 20%.
US stocks erase early gains to turn mixed as spiking bond yields weigh on tech shares
Stocks gave up gains to end mixed as investors lost confidence the Fed will slow down its tightening cycle. The Nasdaq declined as the 10-year Treasury yield surged as much as 10 basis points. Early Thursday, a drop in wholesale prices added to hopes that inflation is cooling. US stocks...
S&P 500, Nasdaq Trading Higher As Stocks Continue Rally Amid Inflation Bill Passage
The S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Industrials are each trading about 1% higher on Monday morning, as stocks look to continue their hot streak. As it stands right now, the S&P is up more than 6% in the last month, while the Nasdaq is up nearly 9%, giving some investors confidence that the bottom is in.
3 Stocks You Should Consider Selling While You Still Can
The major stock market indexes recovered remarkably after witnessing a miserable first half of the year. However, the increasing odds of a recession are expected to keep the market under...
Motley Fool
The Best Stocks to Buy With $2,170 Right Now
Successful investors build wealth over the long haul, investing what they can and when they can. Universal Display manages a display-tech patent portfolio with explosive growth prospects in the years ahead. Coinbase can easily survive lean periods in the crypto market and come back swinging in the sector's next upswing.
InvestorPlace
7 Safe Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now
Let’s begin by defining the realm of small-cap stocks before we discuss those that appear to be strong, safe investments currently. As their name implies, small-cap stocks have lower market capitalizations than both mid-cap and large-cap stocks. The range of market cap defining the class is typically from $300 million to $2 billion. Large-cap stocks carry a market cap of at least $10 billion. Mid-caps bridge the difference.
Why Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Surged Today
Investors had several things to celebrate from the company's latest financial results.
Motley Fool
3 Monster Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade
Realty Income's size gives it an advantage over peers when it comes to sourcing, absorbing, and paying for acquisitions. AvalonBay has the scale to grow internally or externally, while making sure that it owns top properties in top markets. Prologis' portfolio isn't just big, but it has massive embedded land
1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street
Advanced Micro Devices recently completed its $49 billion acquisition of Xilinx. The companies combined to deliver a 70% increase in revenue in the second quarter of 2022. Advanced Micro Devices has shaken up the way it reports its financial results to investors.
Motley Fool
The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Growth in smartphone sales will be a big tailwind for Apple and Qualcomm in the long run. Tesla is setting itself up to ride the electric vehicle boom with the right moves.
tipranks.com
Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 2 Stocks for 40% Upside (Or More)
Inflation has been making headlines all year, and rightly so; it’s at 40-year high levels, driven by sharp increases in the prices of gasoline and diesel fuels. But oil and its various refined products have come down in recent weeks, and so – the July inflation numbers weren’t as bad as had been feared. The overall year-over-year price increase for the month came to 8.5%, still awful, but less than the 8.7% economists had been predicting. Markets these days are rallying in response.
AOL Corp
Stock market news live updates: Tech leads stocks lower ahead of July CPI print
U.S. stocks extended losses Tuesday as investors assessed earnings and prepared for a key inflation report due out Wednesday. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down about 0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.2% as a warning from Micron Technology (MU) weighed on chip and technology stocks.
