ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slippery Rock, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITF

Meet the western Pennsylvania women who played in the All-American Girls Professional League

The new series is an updated remake of the 1992 classic "A League of Their Own" Grab your baseball gloves and head to the sofa. A new television series shot in Pittsburgh and based on the All-American Girls Professional League premieres this week. Fourteen women from western Pennsylvania played in the real-life league during the 1940s and 50s in teams across the country.
PITTSBURGH, PA
College Football News

West Virginia vs Pitt Prediction, Game Preview

West Virginia vs Pitt prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 1. Record: West Virginia (0-0), Pitt (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC | C-USA...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Pennsylvania Almanac

Mt. Lebanon lineman strikes fear in opponents

Kade Capristo shares some similarities with Joe Greene. Born in Texas, the Mt. Lebanon senior also is big and mean. “I want people to be afraid of me,” said the 6-3, 300-pound lineman. When Capristo was playing football in kindergarten, he indeed was feared. He wore Greene’s No. 75...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Slippery Rock, PA
Sports
City
Slippery Rock, PA
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
butlerradio.com

Kenneth E. Gustafson

U.S. Army Veteran SPC4, Received National Defense Medal, Expert M-16. Son of Marlene (nee Hazen) and Kenneth Gustafson (both deceased). Brother of Kary Gustafson of Cleveland, OH, Toni Miller of Valencia, PA, Paul Gustafson (Cathy) of Goodyear, AZ, Pamela White (Bob) of Butler, PA, Chris Gustafson of Butler, PA and Clair “Dutch” Gustafson (Connie).
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Scott Blasey Highlights ‘Music From The Mound’

One of Pittsburgh’s iconic singers will be coming to Butler tomorrow night. Scott Blasey of The Clarks highlights this year’s “Music from the Mound” at Michelle Krill Field at Pullman Park. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday and features at least 10 different breweries,...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

PNC Park fans love Billy Joel just the way he is

It had been six years since Billy Joel last played a concert at PNC Park when he showed up at Pittsburgh’s baseball palace Thursday night. But Joel hadn’t forgotten what his fans wanted from him and did he ever give it to them. “Good evening Pittsburgh. Long time...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sru#Mlb Draft#Slippery Rock University#The Minnesota Twins
butlerradio.com

Butler Football Hometown Hero Major General Peter Talleri

Major General Peter J Talleri will be speaking at the VFW Post 249. He is being honored by the Butler Football Hometown Hero Organization for his military service career and his former years as a Butler Golden Tornado Football player. All Veteran, Active Service Members and Public are Welcome to attend.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Students Tour Europe

As students prepare to return to the classroom in a few weeks, one local group will have lots of stories to share about a recent trip to remember. The Butler German and French Club traveled across Europe July 18th through the 26th. Teacher Jared Schneider explains why 30 students, teachers,...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Guess Who? Go back to school with the KDKA Team

Pittsburgh's anchorman loved history class as a kid!Who am I? No math class for this kid! He grew up to love sports.Who am I? This kid from Indiana County can now be found behind the KDKA anchor desk at noon.Who am I? This kid loved reading and writing and now she tells stories for a living as a reporter.Who am I? This cute kid interned at KDKA before reporting and sitting behind the anchor desk.Who am I? Can you guess who this bow tie-wearing kid...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
butlerradio.com

Bradley S. Smith

Born Dec. 26, 1953 in Butler, he was a son of the late Leo A. and Elizabeth A. Shoemaker Smith. He was a member of All Saints Parish, Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church. Brad was employed as a laborer at Marmon/Keystone. He was a member of the Italian...
BUTLER, PA
pghcitypaper.com

My top 10 favorite songs by Pittsburgh artists

Over the past year and some months, I've covered a lot of music. From interviewing national touring acts to spotlighting local talent, Pittsburgh City Paper has been a platform for me to write about something I'm very passionate about. Because of this, I've listened to a lot of local music....
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

American Queen, world's largest riverboat, docks in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the first time in two years, the world's largest riverboat is back in Pittsburgh. The American Queen is docked at North Riverfront Park until 6 p.m. Monday. The 417-guest boat is currently sailing two nine-day Ohio River voyages between Louisville and Pittsburgh, stopping in ports like Madison, Cincinnati, Maysville, Point Pleasant and Marietta.   While in Pittsburgh, student-athletes are headlining a name, image and likeness campaign about what it takes for a crew of up to 160 to run the boat. Pittsburghers are invited to come see the American Queen and take pictures, but non-sailing guests aren't allowed on board. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
getnews.info

Foods That Were Invented In Pittsburgh

We all have known Pittsburgh as the Steel City due to its extensive contribution to this industry, even from ancient times. With plenty of wowing bridges, people also know this place as the City of Bridges. Skyscrapers, inclined railways, and sports are some of the other highly fascinating highlights of this city. But, did you know about the delicious and creative culinary side of Pittsburgh?
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Here’s how you can see Metallica at their Pa. concert this week

Heavy metal group Metallica is performing only two stadium shows this summer, and one of them happens to be in Pennsylvania. The group behind hits such as “Master of Puppets,” “For Whom The Bell Tolls,” “Nothing Else Matters,” “Enter Sandman” and “The Unforgiven” will play at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Aug. 14. Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills will also be performing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Grove City YMCA To Take Over Management Of Shenango YMCA

The YMCA in Grove City is preparing to merge with another YMCA in the region. Officials with the YMCA in Grove City and Franklin say they have reached an agreement to merge and take over management of the Shenango YMCA. With the merger, Shenango will now be considered a branch...
GROVE CITY, PA
butlerradio.com

Timothy M. Whitling

Timothy M. Whitling, 36, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. He was born in Butler to Sandra (White) Whitling and the late Thomas Whitling. Timothy graduated from Knoch High School and later went on to work in the construction trade. He was loved and will be forever missed. Timothy was the father of Victoria, Jeremy, and Jacob; and brother of Sheri (Shawn) Huffman, Laura (Tyrone) Mitchell, Thomas (Jennifer) Whitling Jr., Tammy (Chad) Basham, Stephanie (Greg Norman) Whitling, and Michael Whitling. He is also survived by 1 great niece along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends received on Sunday, August 14, 2022 from 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home.
BUTLER, PA
pghcitypaper.com

What’s NEXT for Pittsburgh's Tony Norman?

A two-page spread in Sunday’s Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, made up of adieu missives to former columnist Tony Norman, reinforces his complex profile. In his serenade, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey hails Norman, who's leaving the paper for another local publication, as a voice for unity, while, in an adjacent column, retired P-G columnist Brian O’Neil casts his former colleague as a necessary disruptor. Each of the four other tributes highlights, in some way, Norman’s ability to embody both roles simultaneously.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy