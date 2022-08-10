If the last few weeks have been any indication, retailers are in for rough earnings period next week. Walmart, Target, TJX Companies, Kohl’s, On, Foot Locker and more retailers are up next to report their financial results for the most recent quarter. In advance of the announcements, some have preemptively downgraded their outlooks, given current headwinds in the economic environment such as inflation, lack of stimulus funds and recession fears. Here are three themes to expect to surface during earnings next week. Headwinds from inflation Inflation has only recently begun to show signs of cooling, with consumer prices growing 8.5% in July from a...

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO