The Independent

Injured Little League baseball batter wins over crowd after sweetly consoling opponent who hit him

A batter for a Tulsa, Oklahoma, Little League baseball team won widespread applause on and off the field after he consoled his opponent during a playoff game.Tusla’s Isaiah Jarvis had been struck in the head during the game in Waco, Texas, on Tuesday, causing his helmet to fly off. The batter dropped to the floor in agony shortly after, as seen in footage shared by ESPN.Witnessing Isiaah drop to the floor, Pearland, Texas, pitcher Kaiden Shelton became upset and cried over his pitch, which had caused Isaiah some trouble.Having regained a clear head and noting his opponent’s distress, Isaiah...
