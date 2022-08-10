Read full article on original website
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher
A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game Tuesday in Waco, Texas.
KHOU
'I could hardly breathe' | Pearland pitcher reflects on hitting his friend in the head with a pitch
WACO, Texas — A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher, who also happened to be his friend, in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game Tuesday in Waco, Texas. The incident happened during a Little League Southwest Regional Playoff final.
Injured Little League baseball batter wins over crowd after sweetly consoling opponent who hit him
A batter for a Tulsa, Oklahoma, Little League baseball team won widespread applause on and off the field after he consoled his opponent during a playoff game.Tusla’s Isaiah Jarvis had been struck in the head during the game in Waco, Texas, on Tuesday, causing his helmet to fly off. The batter dropped to the floor in agony shortly after, as seen in footage shared by ESPN.Witnessing Isiaah drop to the floor, Pearland, Texas, pitcher Kaiden Shelton became upset and cried over his pitch, which had caused Isaiah some trouble.Having regained a clear head and noting his opponent’s distress, Isaiah...
Pearland Little League defeats Tulsa to clinch spot in 2022 Little League World Series
Sportsmanship was on display for a national TV audience during Pearland Little League's World Series berth-clinching victory.
Mattress Mack invites Pearland Little League to Astros game as team basks in viral moment
The Williamsport-bound little leaguers have a celebration tour, of sorts, planned at the Astros game and their own backyard.
Click2Houston.com
Road to Williamsport: Pearland Little League meets ‘Mattress Mack’, Houston Astros; looks forward to LLWS
PEARLAND, Texas – The Pearland Little League 12-year-old squad will leave for their World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Friday morning. On Wednesday, they were at Minute Maid Park as special guests of Gallery Furniture owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale. McIngvale wanted to honor the Pearland team...
KTEN.com
Plainview chasing another district title
PLAINVIEW, Okla. (KTEN) - Madill and Kingston might have moved out of district two in class 3A, but it's still jam packed with our Texoma teams including tough competitors like Lone Grove, Pauls Valley, and Sulphur. This year they added a few more to make it even more challenging. "I...
Meet All the ‘Cosmic Love’ Contestants & See How Their Zodiac Signs Affect Their Love Lives
Is love written in the stars for the Cosmic Love contestants? That’s what Amazon Prime Video’s new show, which has been described as The Bachelor meets astrology, is trying to find out. Cosmic Love is Amazon Prime Video’s new reality TV dating show that matches contestants based on their astrological compatibility. The series starts with four main contestants—also known as Elements—who represent the four elements in astrology: fire, earth, air, water. Each element—two men and two women—are matched with four singles from a pool of 16 contestants who are determined to be a perfect fit for them based on their zodiac...
