VISTA Careers — All-Fill

 2 days ago

Image via All-Fill.
Image via All-Fill.

Headquartered in Exton, All-Fill designs, manufactures, services, and supports a complete line of machinery for filling, bagging, checkweighing, labeling, and bottle unscrambling. The company takes great pride in creating a workplace environment that is focused on the well-being of its most important asset, its employees. 

Senior Electronic Technician/Development

This position will perform diagnosis, repair, verification, testing, calibration, and troubleshooting for all in-house electronic control boards used in All-Fill packaging equipment; identify and resolve control boards’ malfunctions; complete repairs in a timely and professional manner in accordance with recommended procedures; and assist and educate co-workers on assembly, testing, problem-solving, and troubleshooting techniques.

The ideal candidate will possess an associate’s degree in Engineering Technology or certificate of completion from an electronics trade or military school; or a high school diploma and a minimum of four years of electronics troubleshooting experience. He/she will experience using electronic diagnosis and repair tools such as voltmeter, oscilloscope, ESD control equipment, and soldering tools. The person will also have working knowledge of CAD tools and the ability to perform documentation.

Learn more about the Senior Electronic Technician/Development position at All-Fill.

Graphic Designer

This position’s responsibilities include supporting existing web-related initiatives for company sites and assisting in other marketing content creation for site, machine manuals, machinery labels, and work toward improving overall customer experience. Other responsibilities include designing a variety of digital display advertising and helping develop and support e-mail marketing initiatives. 

An ideal candidate will have strong verbal and written communication skills, be able to meet deadlines and work on multiple projects at once, and ideally have three to five years of experience. Candidates must be able to use software such as Adobe Creative Cloud, Illustrator, Photoshop, Indesign, and more. 

Learn more about the Graphic Designer position at All-Fill.

Field Service Technician

This position’s responsibilities include providing service and customer support during field visits, managing all on-site installation, repair, maintenance, and training, and producing timely and detailed service reports. Other duties include assisting the assembly department and troubleshooting 

An ideal candidate will have a GED diploma, with technical or trade school experience preferred. Candidates must be willing to travel and have an in-depth understanding of all All-Fill’s product offerings, as well as be able to meet physical demands. 

Learn more about the Field Service Technician position at All-Fill.

Image via All-Fill.

