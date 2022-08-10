Read full article on original website
Should Airports Be Held Liable For Compensation?
The summer of 2022 may be considered one of the worst summers in the history of travel in general for a plethora of reasons — including substantially higher overall costs, lower levels of service, and delays and cancellations which were often exacerbated by long lines queuing for hours…. Should...
TRIP REPORT: Feeling Finnair – 3am. Digbeth Coach Station. We know the drill by now…
3 am. Digbeth Coach Station. We know the drill by now. 3 am. Digbeth Coach Station. We know the drill by now…. Cathay Pacific Lounge (Business Class), London Heathrow. A night of flitful sleep is never a good thing – maybe the excitement of travel has not grown old on me.
Schiphol takes responsiblity for its queues as it prepares to launch a compensation scheme
The queues at airports over the summer have been hard for some, with passengers directly impacted. Amsterdam Airport Schiphol has recognised its part in this and will introduce a compensation scheme for affected passengers. Inside Schiphol – Image, Economy Class and Beyond. The scheme will apply to passengers who...
JetBlue New Mint Flights, American Cuts 30k Flights, Air New Zealand Lie-Flat Economy Beds
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Saturday, August 13, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Renew Your Passport Online, Best Overwater Bungalows, Most Expensive Motel 6
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Friday, August 12, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (14th August)
Tervehdys taas Helsingistä (Or Greetings from Helsinki again), where I appear to be in the middle of a classic Tier Point run. But things continue as usual, as it’s time for Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. Helsinki Cathedral, Senate Square. Passenger Experience. Manchester Airport pledges a...
55K Alaskan to Fiji And My New Melbourne Residence
The title of this Trip Report is appropriately called Over/Under because I am planning on living in Melbourne for six weeks next spring but am unsure about the odds of that actually happening. My travel goal is to take up residency in two first-tier cities twice a year, while, as I have always done, taking multiple helter-skelter trips throughout the year (see Vote for Where TPOL Will Move Next And…). This new lifestyle is my attempt to make up time (see Lost & Found Year(s)). I am hopeful that it will work.
Emirates to boost flights to the Mauritius with a third daily seasonal flight
Emirates is continuing with its service expansion, with the airline planning to run a seasonal third daily flight to Mauritius. The move comes as the airline reintroduced its double-daily service. The third daily service will operate from 1st October 2022 to 31st January 2023. The planned operations are as follows:
Ryanair CEO: The Era of Cheap Flights is Over
Ryanair’s CEO says that the days of the cheap flights is over and the super cheap sales people have been used to will not last. What will this mean for other airlines?. The prices of flights have been all over the place this year as travelers have headed for the sky in droves following all the Covid shutdowns. There is even talk that flights could drop significantly this fall. But, when the CEO of the airline built on “cheap” fares – Ryanair – says that the era of cheap flights is over, that will definitely mean something.
United Airlines Adds New Air Traffic Control Game To Mobile App
United Airlines had added a new air traffic control game called “Cleared to Land” to its mobile phone app, augmenting a flight simulator added earlier this year. United Airlines Adds Air Traffic Control Game “Cleared to Land” To Mobile App. The point of the new game...
Man Smokes Cigarette On Plane, Receives Ridiculous Punishment
If you knew that smoking on the plane would only result in a 15-day ban on the airline, would you smoke? A viral video and the ridiculous punishment the passenger received raises questions over aviation safety in India. Ridiculous Punishment For Smoking On SpiceJet Flight In India Invites Others To...
