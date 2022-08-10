ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

Should Airports Be Held Liable For Compensation?

The summer of 2022 may be considered one of the worst summers in the history of travel in general for a plethora of reasons — including substantially higher overall costs, lower levels of service, and delays and cancellations which were often exacerbated by long lines queuing for hours…. Should...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester Airport#Airport Terminal#Street Parking#Taxis#Uk#Economyclass#Manchester City Council#Operation Cicero
BoardingArea

Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond (14th August)

Tervehdys taas Helsingistä (Or Greetings from Helsinki again), where I appear to be in the middle of a classic Tier Point run. But things continue as usual, as it’s time for Last Week at Economy Class and Beyond. Helsinki Cathedral, Senate Square. Passenger Experience. Manchester Airport pledges a...
TRAVEL
BoardingArea

55K Alaskan to Fiji And My New Melbourne Residence

The title of this Trip Report is appropriately called Over/Under because I am planning on living in Melbourne for six weeks next spring but am unsure about the odds of that actually happening. My travel goal is to take up residency in two first-tier cities twice a year, while, as I have always done, taking multiple helter-skelter trips throughout the year (see Vote for Where TPOL Will Move Next And…). This new lifestyle is my attempt to make up time (see Lost & Found Year(s)). I am hopeful that it will work.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Cars
BoardingArea

Ryanair CEO: The Era of Cheap Flights is Over

Ryanair’s CEO says that the days of the cheap flights is over and the super cheap sales people have been used to will not last. What will this mean for other airlines?. The prices of flights have been all over the place this year as travelers have headed for the sky in droves following all the Covid shutdowns. There is even talk that flights could drop significantly this fall. But, when the CEO of the airline built on “cheap” fares – Ryanair – says that the era of cheap flights is over, that will definitely mean something.
INDUSTRY
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

205K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy