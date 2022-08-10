ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

tvinsider.com

And Then There Were Three: The Decline of Soap Operas on Broadcast TV

In these Days of Our Lives, daytime dramas just don’t grip broadcast TV executives like they used to. Last week, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming announced that the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives would be moving to Peacock after nearly 57 years on NBC. That shift, scheduled for...
TVLine

Big 10 College Sports Leaving ESPN in 2023; CBS, NBC May Join Fox Coverage

Click here to read the full article. Come 2023, ESPN — for the first time in 40 years — will no longer be a home to Big 10 college sports. As first reported by Sports Business Journal, ESPN on Tuesday pulled out of negotiations to extend its deal with the Big 10, which by some accounts would have cost the cabler $380 million per year. In ESPN’s stead, CBS and NBC are expected to step up to the plate scrimmage line and join Fox (which renewed its pact in April) in covering the conference’s well-watched football games, with the Big 10 divvying...
The Ringer

What Is the Best TV Series Finale?

This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna debate what is the best TV series finale. But first, they discuss the results of last week’s poll before discussing the inspiration for the debate, Better Call Saul (2:55). Then, they begin the debate by revealing their choices for the best TV series finale (18:08). Later, they hear some listener submissions before choosing one to be added to this week’s poll (44:56).
The Ringer

‘The Challenge: USA’ Episode 6

Tyson and Amelia break down the latest episode of The Challenge: USA. They talk about the fallout from last week’s elimination challenge, the difficulty of this week’s challenge, and how much danger Tyson was really in heading into the elimination challenge. Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Amelia Wedemeyer. Associate...
AdWeek

Alex Wagner’s New MSNBC Show Will Be Titled Alex Wagner Tonight

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. MSNBC has an update concerning Alex Wagner’s new MSNBC program. The new primetime offering will be titled Alex Wagner Tonight, and will premiere Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 9 p.m. ET, airing Tuesday-Friday.
Vibe

Chris Rock’s ‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Animated Series Heading To The Small Screen

Click here to read the full article. Besides the drama surrounding him and the Oscars fiasco, Chris Rock has something positive to look forward to. According to Variety, an animated reboot of the comedian’s hit show, Everybody Hates Chris, has been greenlit by MTV Entertainment Studios to run on Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Retitled Everybody Still Hates Chris, the new series will display narrated stories by Rock inspired by his experiences growing up in a working-class family in BedStuy, Brooklyn in the late 1980s. Rock, alongside showrunner Sanjay Shah, Ali LeRoi, Michael Rotenberg, and Dave Becky, will executively produce the series as he did...
Variety

How ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Could Slay an Emmy Record Held by ‘Maisel’ and ‘West Wing’

Click here to read the full article. With two episodes left of the second season of Hulu’s mystery romp “Only Murders in the Building,” the series is an undeniable hit on the streaming platform. Nominated for 17 Emmy Awards for its first season, this season’s final two episodes (titled “Sparring Partners” and “I Know Who Did It”) will be released while voting is underway by the TV Academy, a tactic that helped one of its competitors, “Ted Lasso” from Apple TV+, last year when it won for its inaugural season. Variety Awards Circuit has revealed the updated predictions for which shows...
The Ringer

Recapping HBO’s ‘Industry’

Wosny Lambre and Jodi Walker briefly recap Season 1 of HBO’s Industry before discussing the first two episodes of Season 2. They discuss the growth of the show since its release, the unique way the show utilizes sexuality and drugs, the dislike for Harper’s character, Yasmin’s journey, and more.
Deadline

Soccer Docuseries About Rivalry Between Mexico & America Kicks Off At Amazon

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: A documentary series about the rivalry between the Mexican and American national men’s soccer/football teams is kicking off at Amazon. The company will launch Good Neighbors, a three-part series on its Prime Video service around the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which begins in November. The series will look at the political, social, and sporting layers of the rivalry; Mexico has beaten the U.S. 36 times since 1934, when the first game was played, but the U.S. has the edge since 2000 with 17 wins and nine losses. It will feature interviews with the likes of...
The Ringer

House of the Dragon

The Seven ‘Game of Thrones’ Episodes to Rewatch Before ‘House of the Dragon’. Before HBO’s epic prequel arrives, set the stage by revisiting several of the most relevant ‘Thrones’ episodes. Filed under:. What Constitutes Success for ‘House of the Dragon’?. With its...
Variety

‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Gets New Preview Ahead of September Premiere (TV News Roundup)

Warner Bros. released a new promo for “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the upcoming daytime talk show fronted by the youngest female EGOT winner, which is set to premiere on September 12. The series will feature celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations and music. The show will air on Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps Media and Gray Media Group, among other station groups. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is produced in Los Angeles by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. “The...
tvinsider.com

‘Dancing With the Stars’ to Air Without Ad Breaks on Disney+

As Dancing With the Stars prepares for its big streaming debut on Disney+ this fall, fans can look forward to a new format as the show goes ad-free on the platform. Yes, the long-running competition show will air undisrupted by commercials in its new home, according to TV Line. Season 31 of the reality show will look a little different as the entire run will be free of ad breaks. Disney+ doesn’t currently feature commercials, but beginning on Thursday, December 8 the streamer will launch its ad-supported tier known as Disney+ Basic.
Popculture

Ellen DeGeneres' Show on HBO Max Canceled

Not even Ellen DeGeneres could escape the recent cancelation sweep at HBO Max. The former daytime host's animated series Little Ellen was canceled ahead of its Season 3 premiere, Deadline reported Wednesday. The show features a 7-year-old Ellen, voiced by Laurel Emory, and episodes were already completed. The new season was initially set to premiere in June but was then delayed indefinitely before the final cancellation notice was delivered.
