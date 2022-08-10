Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy's Engineer Jason "Cheese" Goldberg Discusses "The Last Slimeto" Sessions & How "Heart & Soul" Helped Reignite The Creative Spark
Engineers play a bigger role in the creative process, even if the job description is quite technical. Take Jason “Cheese” Goldberg, for example – the diamond-certified engineer behind many of NBA Youngboy’s latest releases. Over the past few years, he’s not only locked in with Youngboy to make sure his records sound crispy but he’s taken on a few other roles, as well, that practically makes him more of a record producer than an engineer.
The Ringer
‘The Challenge: USA’ Episode 6
Tyson and Amelia break down the latest episode of The Challenge: USA. They talk about the fallout from last week’s elimination challenge, the difficulty of this week’s challenge, and how much danger Tyson was really in heading into the elimination challenge. Hosts: Tyson Apostol and Amelia Wedemeyer. Associate...
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy "The Last Slimeto" Album Review
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is an artist who is pretty difficult to understand. Not in the sense of his lyrics being intelligible — albeit some of his tracks do admittedly pair nicely with a lyric read-along — but in the sense of who he is. He’s been labeled “a sweetheart” by his “WUSYANAME” collaborator Tyler, The Creator, but on the flip side, the FBI has painted the young rapper out to be a modern menace to society as the focus of “Operation Never Free Again.” To make matters even more frustrating, the Never Broke Again head honcho rarely does interviews, so apart from the tidbits that one is able to pull from his music, public appearances, and viral videos, it’s hard to say exactly who NBA YoungBoy is.
thebrag.com
NBA YoungBoy slams Kodak Black for coming after his fans
After Kodak Black called fans of NBA YoungBoy ‘irritating’, the rapper fired back at Black for the disrespect. NBA YoungBoy may be off Instagram now, but he did not leave the platform without clearing the air with Kodak Black. After Black insulted NBA YoungBoy’s fans ‘irritating’, the latter made it clear to Black that he would not tolerate the disrespect towards his fans.
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game Drops "Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind" Ft. Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Pusha T, Nipsey Hussle & More
We've been hearing a lot about this record in recent months and The Game has been preparing for its release for some time. The Los Angeles icon is never one to shirk away from controversy or remarks that could ruffle feathers, and during this record's rollout, Game took to interviews where he didn't hesitate to share his thoughts. Most recently, he even antagonized Eminem by commenting on the Detroit emcee's daughter's photo, and it was a moment that further drew attention to Game's latest arrival, Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mase Says He's Joining Death Row Records: "We 'Gon Get The 2Pac Thing Rekindled"
Ma$e has forged his way back into the mainstream mix, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. After deeming himself "Diddy 2.0" last week following reports that he swindled fellow New York rapper Fivio Foreign into signing a shady $5000 record deal, the Harlem legend took to social media to reveal more interesting news. While sitting in the backseat of his car, casually cruising through Los Angeles traffic and enjoying a donut, Ma$e shared this news with this Tik Tok followers:
Megan Thee Stallion and Future Share New Song “Pressurelicious”: Listen
As promised, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new single “Pressurelicious,” which features guest vocals from Future. Megan has been teasing the track since last month, but she officially announced the release date and single art yesterday on her social media channels. The track was produced by HitKidd and arrived three hours before a typical midnight release “since it already leaked lol,” as Megan explained. Listen to “Pressurelicious” below.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
Will Snoop Dogg Sign Battle Rap Star Ms. Hustle To Death Row Records?
Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg continues to revamp Death Row Records’ roster of talent and appears to have targeted battle rap star Ms. Hustle as a potential signee. Ms. Hustle recently received the latest of multiple cosigns from Snoop—who reposted a snippet from Hustle’s appearance on DJ Cosmic Kev’s Come Up Show Live on his Instagram account—over the weekend. Tagging Ms. Hustle’s Instagram handle in the post’s caption, Snoop showed his approval of Hustle’s lyrical performance with a succession of fire and smoke emojis while also tagging Death Row Records’ page on the platform.More from VIBE.comSteph...
Megan Thee Stallion Enters The Pynk In Latest Episode Of ‘P-Valley’
Click here to read the full article. Warning: This article contains spoilers from Season 2 of Starz’s series, P-Valley. Megan Thee Stallion, aka Tina Snow, made her grand entrance as any true Houston hottie would in the latest episode of P-Valley. In season two’s penultimate episode, Lil Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson) returns to The Pynk for the grand re-re-re-opening, alongside Miss Mississippi (Shannon Thornton) and Stallion’s character for a performance and showdown that put season one’s “Murda Night” to shame.More from VIBE.com'P-Valley' Cast And Creator Talk The Show's Authenticity And What To Expect In Season 2Marlon Wayans HBO Comedy 'Book Of Marlon'...
Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset
As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
'Breakfast Club' Feud? DJ Envy Shows Work I.D. Badge Still 'Works' After Angela Yee Teases Future Of Program With 'Over' Tweet
Longtime fans of The Breakfast Club were left in shock when Angela Yee announced the nationally syndicated daily program "as you know it is officially over" on Tuesday. Yee, Charlamagne tha God, and DJ Envy have been co-hosts of the popular Power 105.1 FM morning show for 12 years, leading many to wonder what listeners could expect in the future.Some thought a behind-the-scenes feud had been brewing after DJ Envy took to Instagram with a video of himself walking into work with his I.D. badge this morning. "It works!!!!!!" he captioned the clip, to which Yee commented, "For now."There's also...
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss Reveals Def Jam Renegotiated His Contract Following The LOX’s Verzuz Victory
Jadakiss has benefitted so much from The LOX’s victorious Verzuz battle over Dipset, it ended up helping him renegotiate his contract with Def Jam. Speaking to Complex in an interview published on Wednesday (August 3), the Yonkers rapper revealed his own price went up in all areas of the music industry following his MVP-worthy Verzuz performance, in addition to The LOX seeing a 215 percent increase in streams.
Megan Thee Stallion “Regulates” Record Label In New Freestyle
Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion returned to the L.A. Leakers’ Liftoff show on Monday (Aug. 8) for a vicious freestyle over Warren G and Nate Dogg’s classic 1994 hit, “Regulate.” The Grammy-winning rapper attacked the instrumental, dropping bars addressing naysayers. Megan flowed effortlessly atop the G-Funk track, employing a rapid-fire delivery as she settled in to her zone. She also addressed issues with her 1501 Entertainment record label: “I be making money on the muthaf**king daily/ Got my label mad, but them n*ggas got to pay me.” The Houston Hottie invited smoke from all comers in...
hotnewhiphop.com
Royce Da 5'9" "Doesn't Feel Good About" Tension With Lupe Fiasco
As the industry reels from the news that The Breakfast Club is either making some changes or coming to an end altogether, Royce Da 5'9"'s interview on the radio show is beginning to make the rounds. The Detroit rapper's appearance on The Breakfast Club was released today, and during the expansive conversation, Royce touched on the war of words he had with Lupe Fiasco last year. These two worked together to launch a podcast, but their public fallout reportedly caused the project to be axed.
The Ringer
Dave’s Birthday, Over-Ordering, and a Definitive Diet-Beverage Ranking
There’s no better way to celebrate Dave Chang’s 45th trip around the sun than an end-of-summer MOIF, featuring such hot-button topics as: Mike Birbiglia, a flawless visit to Providence, mid-meal malingering, touching the stew, Dion Waiters, dish traffic control, the In-N-Out-order phantom zone, shrimp heads, seasonal restaurants, Midwest supper clubs, fear of teenagers, and the farmers’ market hummus guy Hydra.
HipHopDX.com
Kamaiyah Disputes Tory Lanez's 2022 Hip Hop Critique With Vince Staples Reminder
Kamaiyah has come to Hip Hop’s defense after Tory Lanez critiqued the state of the genre in 2022. In a series of tweets on Monday (August 8), the Daystar rapper questioned the quality of rap albums that have dropped this year, saying he hasn’t heard a project that has “moved” him like blog era mixtapes such as Wiz Khalifa’s Kush & Orange Juice and Drake’s So Far Gone.
hotnewhiphop.com
Royce Da 5’9” Drops Off “The Heaven Experience, Vol. 1” With Eminem, Pusha T, Rick Ross, & More
If you’re looking for some more hip-hop to stream after checking out The Game’s highly anticipated Drillmatic album, we suggest taking a dive into Royce Da 5’9”’s new compilation album, The Heaven Experience, Vol. 1. After spending over two decades establishing himself as a beast...
The Ringer
Should LeBron Request a Trade?
The Lakers need to make a drastic move if they want to win another championship with LeBron James, whether it’s trading for Kyrie Irving or other players. If they don’t make changes, things could get awkward quickly. How bad would things need to get for LeBron to follow in Kevin Durant’s footsteps and become the next star to request a trade?
The Ringer
2022 Fall Hype Meter
The hierarchy of power in podcasting is about to change! Mal and Joanna are back with their Fall Hype Meter to discuss all the great and exciting events in fandom left in the year (07:01). Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin. Social: Jomi Adeniran. Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman. Addition Production...
