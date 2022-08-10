Browns Cornerback Greg Newsome Pokes Fun at Ja'Marr Chase
Chase recently praised Newsome and Browns star cornerback Denzel Ward
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase recently said Browns defensive back Denzel Ward was the best cornerback he faced during his rookie campaign. He also praised Greg Newsome and voiced his excitement about facing Cleveland again this season.
"It's game-time when we see them. It's just on sight, that's it," Chase said on The Pivot podcast. "Not just because Cleveland talk the most sh--. Denzel Ward did his thing. Same for Greg Newsome. I don't think he elite (Newsome), but they just talk crazy."
It didn't take long for Newsome to respond on social media. The second-year cornerback poked fun at Chase's "on sight" comments by posting three emojis on Instagram.
Chase had eight receptions for 75 yards in what was essentially five quarters against the Browns. He didn't play for most of the regular season finale since the Bengals had already clinched a playoff spot.
Ward had a pick-six in the red zone and Newsome had multiple pass breakups in the first matchup.
The Bengals play the Browns in Week 8 and in Week 14.
