ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns Cornerback Greg Newsome Pokes Fun at Ja'Marr Chase

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AhEqe_0hBgMY0Z00

Chase recently praised Newsome and Browns star cornerback Denzel Ward

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase recently said Browns defensive back Denzel Ward was the best cornerback he faced during his rookie campaign. He also praised Greg Newsome and voiced his excitement about facing Cleveland again this season.

"It's game-time when we see them. It's just on sight, that's it," Chase said on The Pivot podcast. "Not just because Cleveland talk the most sh--. Denzel Ward did his thing. Same for Greg Newsome. I don't think he elite (Newsome), but they just talk crazy."

It didn't take long for Newsome to respond on social media. The second-year cornerback poked fun at Chase's "on sight" comments by posting three emojis on Instagram.

Chase had eight receptions for 75 yards in what was essentially five quarters against the Browns. He didn't play for most of the regular season finale since the Bengals had already clinched a playoff spot.

Ward had a pick-six in the red zone and Newsome had multiple pass breakups in the first matchup.

The Bengals play the Browns in Week 8 and in Week 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MxA1f_0hBgMY0Z00

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Making Progress in Recovery

Tee Higgins Impresses During 1-on-1s

Bengals Release First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2022

Bengals Unveil Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season

Ja'Marr Chase Striving For More After Record-Setting Rookie Season

Joe Burrow Projected to Lead NFL in Key Stat

Andrew Whitworth Offers Up BIG Praise For Jonah Williams

Running Back Preview: Joe Mixon Leads Way in Talented Backfield

Zac Taylor Shares Update About Alex Cappa and La'el Collins

Joe Burrow Back at Paul Brown Stadium Following Surgery

Joe Mixon Steals Show, Evan McPherson Drills 65-Yarder at Back Together Saturday

Three Observations From Day One of Bengals' Training Camp

Bengals Add Offensive Assistant Coach For 2022 Season

Pre-Training Camp Roster Projections: Undrafted Rookies Make Push

Mike Brown Discusses Potential Stadium Rights Deal

Madden 23 Ratings: Joe Burrow Cracks Top Five

Ja'Marr Chase Shows Off Strength During Clip From Offseason Workouts

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'

It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Could Deshaun Watson be suspended for Browns’ preseason opener vs. Jaguars?

The number of games Deshaun Watson will be suspended for is still being decided. The Cleveland Browns may need to start going on a game-by-game basis as the NFL appeals the six-game suspension he originally received. As the Browns prepare to open their preseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, they are still unsure if […] The post Could Deshaun Watson be suspended for Browns’ preseason opener vs. Jaguars? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Deshaun Watson looming suspension has new wrinkle revealed

The Cleveland Browns and quarterback Deshaun Watson are stuck in limbo. They are waiting on the appeal to his six-game suspension levied by Judge Sue L. Roberts last week. The NFL appealed the decision and instead of deciding for himself, commissioner Roger Goodell appointed former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to hear the […] The post Browns QB Deshaun Watson looming suspension has new wrinkle revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

An In-Depth Look at Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill and the Future of the Bengals' Safeties

The Bengals' roster is pretty set as the team prepares for Friday's preseason opener, but there is some uncertainty about the future of the safety spot. With Jessie Bates on the franchise tag and the other safeties in the final year of their contracts, the Bengals took Dax Hill in the first round and Tycen Anderson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Denzel Ward Calls Out Ja’Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase appeared on The Pivot podcast, and he had some choice words to say about the Cleveland Browns defensive backs. So, Denzel Ward responded. When he was asked who the best cornerbacks in the league were, he was quick to say Denzel Ward,...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
Person
Ja'marr Chase
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Browns may trade for 1 QB if Watson suspension is extended

The Cleveland Browns may be forced to change their stance on their quarterback situation depending on the resolution of the Deshaun Watson suspension. The Browns would consider trading for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo if NFL designee Peter C. Harvey significantly extends Watson’s suspension, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. The league is seeking a one-year suspension for Watson, which would likely prompt action from the Browns on the trade market.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback

Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
NFL
Yardbarker

Ja’Marr Chase Is A Walking Highlight At Bengals Camp

It didn’t take long for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase to introduce himself to the league. Aside from helping the squad to a stint at Super Bowl LVI, he also broke Justin Jefferson‘s record for most receiving yards by a rookie with 1,455. Chase also had...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

MRI Results Revealed For Browns WR Jakeem Grant

During Tuesday's practice for the Cleveland Browns, All-Pro kick returner Jakeem Grant suffered a serious injury. On Wednesday, the team's worst fears were confirmed. Grant's MRI results confirmed that he suffered a torn Achilles on Tuesday. His 2022 season is officially over. The Browns signed Grant to a three-year contract...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mike Brown#American Football
Yardbarker

Arizona Cardinals Expecting Most Cincinnati Bengals Starters to Sit

The Arizona Cardinals will sit most of their starters in Friday's preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. It appears the Bengals will do the same. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Wednesday to not expect "key guys" to play in the exhibition. "I’m not going to define it for...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NBC Sports

Judge Robinson’s ruling struck a brilliant balance between placating NFL, NFLPA

As the NFL moves toward an inevitable ruling on the appeal of Judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision to suspend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for the first six games of the season — a suspension that definitely will be served because Watson didn’t appeal it — many continue to argue that her decision should be binding, given her independence.
CLEVELAND, OH
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
656K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy