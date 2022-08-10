Browns Cornerback Greg Newsome Pokes Fun at Ja'Marr Chase

Chase recently praised Newsome and Browns star cornerback Denzel Ward

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase recently said Browns defensive back Denzel Ward was the best cornerback he faced during his rookie campaign. He also praised Greg Newsome and voiced his excitement about facing Cleveland again this season.

"It's game-time when we see them. It's just on sight, that's it," Chase said on The Pivot podcast. "Not just because Cleveland talk the most sh--. Denzel Ward did his thing. Same for Greg Newsome. I don't think he elite (Newsome), but they just talk crazy."

It didn't take long for Newsome to respond on social media. The second-year cornerback poked fun at Chase's "on sight" comments by posting three emojis on Instagram.

Chase had eight receptions for 75 yards in what was essentially five quarters against the Browns. He didn't play for most of the regular season finale since the Bengals had already clinched a playoff spot.

Ward had a pick-six in the red zone and Newsome had multiple pass breakups in the first matchup.

The Bengals play the Browns in Week 8 and in Week 14.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Making Progress in Recovery

Tee Higgins Impresses During 1-on-1s

Bengals Release First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2022

Bengals Unveil Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season

Ja'Marr Chase Striving For More After Record-Setting Rookie Season

Joe Burrow Projected to Lead NFL in Key Stat

Andrew Whitworth Offers Up BIG Praise For Jonah Williams

Running Back Preview: Joe Mixon Leads Way in Talented Backfield

Zac Taylor Shares Update About Alex Cappa and La'el Collins

Joe Burrow Back at Paul Brown Stadium Following Surgery

Joe Mixon Steals Show, Evan McPherson Drills 65-Yarder at Back Together Saturday

Three Observations From Day One of Bengals' Training Camp

Bengals Add Offensive Assistant Coach For 2022 Season

Pre-Training Camp Roster Projections: Undrafted Rookies Make Push

Mike Brown Discusses Potential Stadium Rights Deal

Madden 23 Ratings: Joe Burrow Cracks Top Five



Ja'Marr Chase Shows Off Strength During Clip From Offseason Workouts

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok