Los Angeles, CA

CBS LA

Authorities seeking couple spotted leaving murder scene in Monterrey Park

Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a couple spotted leaving the scene of a murder in East Los Angeles on Thursday. The man and woman were seen walking away from an apparent homicide that occurred early Thursday morning at the Nueva Maravilla Housing Community on East Cesar Chavez Avenue, where a man was found stabbed to death. Detectives with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department discovered the footage of the couple leaving the neighborhood on closed circuit television video surveillance.According to deputies, the man appeared to be forcing the woman to walk with him. Reports of the homicide first came in at around...
foxla.com

Police chase: CHP officers use PIT maneuver to end pursuit in North Hills

LOS ANGELES - An assault suspect was taken into custody after leading authorities on a pursuit from Burbank to North Hills on Wednesday morning. The pursuit began in Burbank around 5 a.m. before moving to Porter Ranch and then Granada Hills on the westbound lanes of the 118 Freeway. The suspect driving a white pickup truck then merged onto the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

1 person killed in Covina Metrolink crash

COVINA, Calif. - A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said.
COVINA, CA
Granada Hills, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS News

New information on suspect who opened fired on Arcadia police

The incident began as a dispute between two brothers, one of which was armed, at about 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue. Authorities identified the suspect as 47-year-old Nurhan Venk on Thursday. He was being held on $1 million bail. Jasmine Viel reports.
ARCADIA, CA
Canyon News

Burning Body Found At Griffith Park

GRIFFITH PARK—On August 9, at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call for a fire at 4730 Crystal Springs Drive. Firefighters discovered a body hanging from a tree near the merry-go-round on fire. Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department haven’t disclosed details about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Fatal shooting at Compton 7-Eleven leaves man dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton, sheriff’s deputies said Thursday. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of West Alondra Boulevard where they found the victim on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s information Bureau.
COMPTON, CA
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash Investigation Upgraded to Felony DUI

The Los Angeles Police Department has reportedly upgraded its investigation into the Anne Heche car crash to a felony DUI. The report from TMZ indicates this was done because the woman inside the home Heche crashed into was injured. She suffered cuts after the Mini Cooper slammed into the home and caused it to burst into flames. Of course, Heche’s car also caught fire. It took multiple members of the Los Angeles Fire Department to put it out.
L.A. Weekly

Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Sierra Avenue [Fontana, CA]

Female Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Accident on Foothill Boulevard. The incident occurred around 11:55 p.m., near the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Investigators said a woman was walking outside of the marked crosswalk on the westbound lanes of Foothill, just...
FONTANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found dead in East LA

LOS ANGELES – A male about 15-20 years of age was found dead Thursday of an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area. Deputies went to the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue about 4:55 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. “When deputies arrived,...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA

