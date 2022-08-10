Read full article on original website
LAPD seeks help finding accomplice who helped speeding teen driver evade officers
LOS ANGELES - Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s help with identifying a passenger who they say guided and helped a driver evade officers. The incident occurred in several locations on May 29 around 9:25 p.m., including the intersection of Florence and Vermont avenues in...
Authorities seeking couple spotted leaving murder scene in Monterrey Park
Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a couple spotted leaving the scene of a murder in East Los Angeles on Thursday. The man and woman were seen walking away from an apparent homicide that occurred early Thursday morning at the Nueva Maravilla Housing Community on East Cesar Chavez Avenue, where a man was found stabbed to death. Detectives with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department discovered the footage of the couple leaving the neighborhood on closed circuit television video surveillance.According to deputies, the man appeared to be forcing the woman to walk with him. Reports of the homicide first came in at around...
Police chase: CHP officers use PIT maneuver to end pursuit in North Hills
LOS ANGELES - An assault suspect was taken into custody after leading authorities on a pursuit from Burbank to North Hills on Wednesday morning. The pursuit began in Burbank around 5 a.m. before moving to Porter Ranch and then Granada Hills on the westbound lanes of the 118 Freeway. The suspect driving a white pickup truck then merged onto the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway.
1 person killed in Covina Metrolink crash
COVINA, Calif. - A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said.
CBS News
New information on suspect who opened fired on Arcadia police
The incident began as a dispute between two brothers, one of which was armed, at about 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue. Authorities identified the suspect as 47-year-old Nurhan Venk on Thursday. He was being held on $1 million bail. Jasmine Viel reports.
Canyon News
Burning Body Found At Griffith Park
GRIFFITH PARK—On August 9, at approximately 12:30 p.m. the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call for a fire at 4730 Crystal Springs Drive. Firefighters discovered a body hanging from a tree near the merry-go-round on fire. Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department haven’t disclosed details about...
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Woman Killed on Golden State Freeway
A woman who was killed in a traffic crash on the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway in the Burbank area was identified Thursday. The crash was reported at about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday near Verdugo Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Soonataa Noa, 53, was identified as the victim of...
SUV flies off 134 Freeway near downtown Glendale, crashes into building
An SUV flew off the 134 Freeway near downtown Glendale and crashed into a building, authorities say.
NBC Los Angeles
All Victims Identified in Deadly High-Speed Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection
Two more victims killed in a tragic multi-car collision at a Windsor Hills intersection were identified by grieving family members and friends Wednesday visiting a memorial at the site of the fiery crash. Lynette Noble, 38, of Los Angeles, and 43-year-old friend Natesha Lewis were killed Aug. 4 when a...
2urbangirls.com
Fatal shooting at Compton 7-Eleven leaves man dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton, sheriff’s deputies said Thursday. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of West Alondra Boulevard where they found the victim on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s information Bureau.
Detectives Seek Couple Seen Leaving Murder Scene
Sheriff's homicide detectives are seeking the public's help Friday in locating a man and a woman who were seen leaving the neighborhood where police say a murder occurred in Monterrey Park.
2 suspects, ages 20 and 17, charged in fatal shooting of off-duty Monterey Park police officer
L.A. District Attorney George Gascón said Officer Gardiel Solorio was shot and killed during what appears to have been an attempted robbery.
Boyfriend Kills Girlfriend Then Goes to Jack in the Box. Santa Monica Police Release Details of Murder on Lincoln Blvd
8.11.22: Santa Monica police are investigating a murder that took place Thursday morning at 1453 Lincoln Blvd. "SMPD is working a homicide investigation at a residence in the 1400 block of Lincoln Blvd," wrote Lt. Rudy Flores, Santa Monica Police Dept. Public Information Officer. "A male, believed to be involved,...
Anne Heche Car Crash Investigation Upgraded to Felony DUI
The Los Angeles Police Department has reportedly upgraded its investigation into the Anne Heche car crash to a felony DUI. The report from TMZ indicates this was done because the woman inside the home Heche crashed into was injured. She suffered cuts after the Mini Cooper slammed into the home and caused it to burst into flames. Of course, Heche’s car also caught fire. It took multiple members of the Los Angeles Fire Department to put it out.
40 people detained during raid at illegal casino in Pomona, police say
Forty people were detained during an early morning gambling raid in Pomona, police said.
Witnesses tried help man lying on South L.A. street before he was fatally struck by hit-and-run drivers: LAPD
A man who had been lying on a street in South Los Angeles was fatally struck by hit-and-run drivers late last month, police announced Thursday. The incident occurred about 1:30 a.m. July 28 at Vernon and Towne avenues in Historic South-Central. Witnesses saw the victim, 33-year-old Eduardo Trujillo, lying in the intersection and tried to […]
Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Sierra Avenue [Fontana, CA]
Female Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Accident on Foothill Boulevard. The incident occurred around 11:55 p.m., near the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Investigators said a woman was walking outside of the marked crosswalk on the westbound lanes of Foothill, just...
Chase of assault suspect ends with PIT maneuver in North Hills area, nearly upending vehicle
Police used the PIT maneuver to end a slow-speed chase involving an assault suspect in the San Fernando Valley Wednesday morning.
Mar Vista car crash: Anne Heche's blood test showed 'presence of drugs,' LAPD says
LOS ANGELES - Anne Heche is under investigation for felony DUI after a victim came forward with injuries following Friday's crash in Mar Vista, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officials said initially there were no reported injuries in connection with the crash. However, LAPD "later learned that there...
Man found dead in East LA
LOS ANGELES – A male about 15-20 years of age was found dead Thursday of an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area. Deputies went to the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue about 4:55 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. “When deputies arrived,...
