Three New Hires Approved By Chillicothe City Council
The Chillicothe City Council approved hiring three new City employees as part of the Executive Session of Monday’s Council meeting. For the Fire Department, Jared Kaler was hired as a Paid By call Firefighter at $13.25 an hour. For the Street Department, Manuel Morales was hired as a Full...
Next Week’s Livingston County Commission Meetings
The Livingston County Commission will meet on Tuesday and Thursday in regular session starting at 9:30 am. Tuesday’s meeting will include a bid opening for the sale of a flatbed truck and welder at 10:00 am and a pre-construction meeting for a bridge near Wheeling at 10:15 am. Thursday’s...
Busy Day For The Chillicothe Police Department
The Chillicothe Police Department had a busy day, responding to 137 calls for service on Thursday. 8:20 am, Report of subject jumping out of a car somewhere on US 36 by Chillicothe and the subject tried to get back into the vehicle. Officers and Deputies checked and were unable to locate them.
More I-35 Ramp Closures Announced For Next Week
As part of the resurfacing project on Interstate 35, crews plan to close both the Daviess County U.S. Route 69 (Exit 61) and DeKalb County U.S. Route 69 (Exit 54) ramps beginning Monday, Aug. 15. The resurfacing project extends from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
Caldwell County Route 13 Resurfacing Project Starts Next Week
A resurfacing project on Caldwell County Route 13 is scheduled to begin next week. Herzog Contracting and the Missouri Department of Transportation are scheduled to resurface Route 13 and add shoulders from Route HH in Kingston to the Ray County line. The project is expected to be complete in late...
Chillicothe Parks And Recreation Advisory Board To Meet Next Week
The Chillicothe Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will have a meeting on Monday, August 15th at 6:00 pm. The agenda will include a review of the Directors Report, and consideration of other matters appropriate for discussion. The meeting is open to the public.
Multiple On/Off Ramps To Be Closed Next Week
The Daviess County and DeKalb County U.S. Route 69 ramps will be closed beginning on Monday, August 15th as part of the resurfacing project on Interstate 35. The Missouri Department of Transportation will complete the project which extends from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
Roadway To Be Closed For Rail Maintenance
Route 41 in Carroll County will be closed for rail maintenance between County Road 270 and County Road 280. The closure will be for 48 hours between Thursday, August 18th, and Friday, August 26th. Motorists should plan to use an alternate route during the closure of the roadway.
Trenton woman arrested for misuse of 911 emergency system
A Trenton woman has been arrested after allegedly making repeated calls to 911on July 29th regarding non-emergencies. Fifty-four-year-old Beulah Marie Nichols is charged with a misdemeanor – misuse of the 911 emergency telephone service. Bond is $1,500 cash and she’s scheduled to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of...
In report from the executive session of Trenton Board of Education meeting, board accepts resignations from two and announce new hires
The Trenton R-9 Board of Education accepted resignations and approved hirings after an executive session on August 9th. The resignations were from Trenton High School Custodian Graham McVay, effective July 1st, 2023, and THS Paraprofessional Angela Corbett, effective immediately. Those hired included Chris Parks for assistant varsity football, varsity girls...
Dump Truck Strikes US 36 Bridge Over I-35
CAMERON, MO – The Missouri Department of Transportation says the U.S. Route 36 bridge over Interstate 35 in Cameron was struck Monday by a dump truck. After an initial inspection, the eastbound right-hand lane of the bridge was closed and a 12-foot width restriction was put in place. The safety measures will remain in place until further notice.
Area Youth Will Be Part Of Missouri State Fair
The Missouri State Fair begins Thursday in Sedalia. Students from area FFA and 4H clubs will participate in the shows and demonstrations throughout the fair. The students earned their way into the fair at the county fairs, including the Livingston County Fair last month. Events and competitions will be held throughout the fair and KCHI will have information on the local winners as that becomes available.
Northwest Missouri State Fair in Bethany set to kickoff September 1st
A parade, livestock shows, and grandstand events will be held at the Northwest Missouri State Fair of Bethany from September 1st through 5th. The parade will start at the Bethany Community Gym that Thursday at 6 pm. The parade route begins on Main Street and continues to the fairgrounds. Livestock...
Independence School District could consider four-day school week as trend grows
LATHROP, Mo. — A major school district in the Kansas City metro could be considering a four-day school week. On Tuesday night, the Independence Board of Education could take the first step toward looking at how a shorter week would work. There's an item on the meeting agenda asking...
Chillicothe FFA Member Named Champion At Missouri State Fair
A Chillicothe FFA member took reserve Grand Champion in the Missouri State Fair Wether Goat competition. The Grand Champion was shown by Ty Murphy, son of Brent and DeEtta Murphy of Houstonia. The reserve Grand Champion was shown by Rylee Anderson, daughter of Brad and Lori Anderson of Chillicothe. She...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in northern Missouri
A Gallatin woman was arrested in Daviess County on Wednesday morning, August 10, on multiple allegations. The Highway Patrol accused 62-year-old Beverly Carpenter of felony driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
Missouri woman airlifted to hospital after pickups collide
GENTRY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 5:30p.m. Thursday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Dodge Dakota driven by Jerry R. Mercer, 52, Bethany, was westbound on 360 Street three miles southwest of Albany. The Dakota was following an other vehicle on the gravel road and visibility was reduced.
Chillicothe Police Report For Monday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 110 calls for service Monday. Some of the calls include:. 1:31 am, Report of suspicious activity in the 400 block of Cherry Street. Report of two subjects running from the area. Officers located them at Clay and Vine Streets. They were checked and released.
Albany man ejected from ATV flown to Columbia hospital with serious injuries
A resident of Albany received serious injuries in an all-terrain vehicle accident Tuesday night in Shelby County. Forty-three-year-old James Gordon was taken by an ambulance to Samaritan Hospital in Macon and then flown by a medical helicopter to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. Gordon lost control of the ATV...
Gallatin Resident Facing a Multitude of Charges After an Arrest in Daviess County
(GALLATIN) – A Gallatin woman is facing multiple charges following an arrest in Daviess County Wednesday. At 11:34 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports they arrested 62-year-old Beverly R. Carpenter on accusatory charges of felony DWI, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 10 grams of marijauna.
