Three New Hires Approved By Chillicothe City Council
The Chillicothe City Council approved hiring three new City employees as part of the Executive Session of Monday’s Council meeting. For the Fire Department, Jared Kaler was hired as a Paid By call Firefighter at $13.25 an hour. For the Street Department, Manuel Morales was hired as a Full...
Trenton Demolition And Asbestos Abatement
Asbestos removal and demolition were approved by Trenton City Council. City Administrator Ron Urton says they have three houses to be demolished that have hazardous materials. Once the abatement is complete, they will move on to demolition. Urton says they have seven buildings on the demolition list. That bid was awarded to Perking dozing.
Chillicothe Parks And Recreation Advisory Board To Meet Next Week
The Chillicothe Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will have a meeting on Monday, August 15th at 6:00 pm. The agenda will include a review of the Directors Report, and consideration of other matters appropriate for discussion. The meeting is open to the public.
Next Week’s Livingston County Commission Meetings
The Livingston County Commission will meet on Tuesday and Thursday in regular session starting at 9:30 am. Tuesday’s meeting will include a bid opening for the sale of a flatbed truck and welder at 10:00 am and a pre-construction meeting for a bridge near Wheeling at 10:15 am. Thursday’s...
Multiple On/Off Ramps To Be Closed Next Week
The Daviess County and DeKalb County U.S. Route 69 ramps will be closed beginning on Monday, August 15th as part of the resurfacing project on Interstate 35. The Missouri Department of Transportation will complete the project which extends from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
Roadway To Be Closed For Rail Maintenance
Route 41 in Carroll County will be closed for rail maintenance between County Road 270 and County Road 280. The closure will be for 48 hours between Thursday, August 18th, and Friday, August 26th. Motorists should plan to use an alternate route during the closure of the roadway.
Ramp Closures At I-35 and Missouri Highway 6
Ramps to and from Missouri Highway 6 in Daviess County will be closed Wednesday for resurfacing. Missouri Department of Transportation announced Exit 64 will be closed beginning Wednesday morning. The ramps will close as needed between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. following the schedule below:. Wednesday, Aug. 10:. FROM Route...
Busy Day For The Chillicothe Police Department
The Chillicothe Police Department had a busy day, responding to 137 calls for service on Thursday. 8:20 am, Report of subject jumping out of a car somewhere on US 36 by Chillicothe and the subject tried to get back into the vehicle. Officers and Deputies checked and were unable to locate them.
Chillicothe FFA Member Named Champion At Missouri State Fair
A Chillicothe FFA member took reserve Grand Champion in the Missouri State Fair Wether Goat competition. The Grand Champion was shown by Ty Murphy, son of Brent and DeEtta Murphy of Houstonia. The reserve Grand Champion was shown by Rylee Anderson, daughter of Brad and Lori Anderson of Chillicothe. She...
Vehicle Values Rising – Tax Valuation Up
The value of your used vehicle increased an average of 36% this year according to the Missouri State Tax Commission. Livingston County Assessor Steve Ripley says that value is from the October 2021 NADA Used Car Guide To Values. With an increase in value, it is likely you could see...
Independence School District could consider four-day school week as trend grows
LATHROP, Mo. — A major school district in the Kansas City metro could be considering a four-day school week. On Tuesday night, the Independence Board of Education could take the first step toward looking at how a shorter week would work. There's an item on the meeting agenda asking...
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 131 calls for service on Wednesday. 1:11 am – Officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Vine in reference to a possible theft from the home. The Investigation continues. 12:51 pm – Subject in the PD complaining in need of...
Gallatin Resident Facing a Multitude of Charges After an Arrest in Daviess County
(GALLATIN) – A Gallatin woman is facing multiple charges following an arrest in Daviess County Wednesday. At 11:34 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports they arrested 62-year-old Beverly R. Carpenter on accusatory charges of felony DWI, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 10 grams of marijauna.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in northern Missouri
Highway Patrol Reports Two Arrests In The Local Area
St. Joe Woman Arrested On Drug Charges In Ray County
A St. Joseph woman is facing a felony level drug charge after being arrested Wednesday morning in Ray County. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 21-year-old St. Joseph resident Jadeyn M. Corkins was arrested at 9:30 A.M. Wednesday in Ray County on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Two-Vehicle Accident in Gentry County Results in Serious Injuries
GENTRY COUNTY, MO – An accident in Gentry County late Thursday afternoon sent one of the vehicle’s occupants to the hospital with serious injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 5:20 in the afternoon as 52-year old Jerry Mercer of Bethany was westbound on Isaac Miller Trail, 3 miles southwest of Albany. Mercer was following another vehicle on the gravel roadway and his visibility was reduced. The front driver’s side of Mercer’s vehicle struck the front driver’s side of a vehicle operated by 29-year old Albany resident Skylar Hamilton.
Kirksville area man adds $5,000 to reward for murder suspect's capture
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — The reward to catch a wanted murder suspect from Kirksville is now up to $10,000. A resident who lives on the Adair County road where a Kirksville man was murdered last month is offering to match a $5,000 reward being offered by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Spickard man arrested after reportedly damaging a pickup, injuring an individual and threatening a law enforcement officer
A Spickard resident was arrested on August 9th after an alleged incident in July in which he reportedly damaged a pickup truck, injured someone, and threatened a law enforcement officer. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 32-year-old Charles Lee Duncan has been charged with the felonies of first-degree property...
Attorney sentenced for smuggling heroin into Missouri prison
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A 44-year-old Shawnee, Kansas attorney was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for smuggling heroin to an inmate at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Missouri, with whom she had a romantic relationship. Juliane L. Colby was sentenced to one year and one month in...
