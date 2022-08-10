Read full article on original website
Recap of Class B Amateur Semifinals
In the semifinals of the Class B Amateur Baseball State Tournament last night, one of the two remaining Cornbelt teams clinched their spot in the state championship game, while the other was sent home. The Lennox Alpacas led off the evening with their matchup against the Garretson Blue Jays, getting...
Mudcats Need Extra Innings to Advance to Semi-Finals
The game had to go into extra innings to decide a winner, and with one run in the tenth, the Dell Rapids Mudcats were able to pull away from the Dimock/Emery Raptors to advance to the semifinals. In the quarterfinal matchup of the Class B Amateur Baseball State Tournament, runs...
Three Runs in the Eighth Help Alpacas to Advance
In their quarterfinal matchup over the Alexandria Angels, the Lennox Alpacas overcame their hitting slump to hold off the Angels, advancing to the semi-finals with a 9-6 win. Hits were a struggle for both teams early, with each team only getting four hits through five-innings. All four of the Alpaca’s hits through five came in the third-inning, where the Alpaca’s scored the first runs, getting a 4-0 lead thanks in large part to Jay Green’s bases clearing triple bringing in three runs.
DSU students return to campus next week
The Dakota State University campus in Madison will soon be bustling with students again. New students are scheduled to move in to the residence halls on campus next Friday, August 19th. Classes for the fall semester begin on Monday, August 22nd. DSU will return to standard business hours on campus...
Lake County Sheriff’s Office responds to two-vehicle crash
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon east of Madison. The crash took place at the intersection of Highway 34 and Highway 19 just before 5:00 Tuesday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Office reported that 68-year-old LeRoy Struck of Tea was driving north on Highway...
