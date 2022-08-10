In their quarterfinal matchup over the Alexandria Angels, the Lennox Alpacas overcame their hitting slump to hold off the Angels, advancing to the semi-finals with a 9-6 win. Hits were a struggle for both teams early, with each team only getting four hits through five-innings. All four of the Alpaca’s hits through five came in the third-inning, where the Alpaca’s scored the first runs, getting a 4-0 lead thanks in large part to Jay Green’s bases clearing triple bringing in three runs.

ALEXANDRIA, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO