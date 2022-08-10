Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen Walters
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a FairytaleTravel MavenBristol, RI
Related
Mr. 401? Pitbull Charms at Providence Restaurant
You don't see this every day. Pitbull stopped by popular Rhode Island spot Public Kitchen & Bar on Aug. 10. Christopher Moore, featured in the picture with Pitbull, confirms the artist spent over five hours in a private room at the Providence restaurant and dipped into the main dining area a few times.
independentri.com
Washington County Fair returns to Southern RI next week
Since 1967, the Washington County Fair has been the ideal family-friendly event to have fun at while basking in the summer sun. Numerous rides, exhibitors, games and contests are available to check out and partake in along with a variety of food and concessions made available for purchase. Each day also has premier country music artists performing live on stage doing both renditions of popular songs and pleasingly original material. It’s a fun time with a lot going on and attending the fair is a memorable experience that gets the local community involved. This year’s edition will take place from August 17 - 21 at 78 Richmond Townhouse Road in Richmond.
rimonthly.com
The Largest WaterFire of the Season Will Be a Cultural Extravaganza
Downtown Providence will be lit with the warm glow of a full WaterFire lighting on Saturday, Aug. 13 for a very special celebration. The weekend’s events are sponsored by the Papitto Opportunity Connection (POC) to celebrate the vibrant communities of color here in Rhode Island. Connect with the community village of more than forty POC-funded nonprofits that offer critical services and opportunities to Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) in the state.
getawaymavens.com
7 Great Romantic Hotels in Rhode Island
With “Island” in its name, and called “The Ocean State,” it’s no surprise that most of the romantic hotels in Rhode Island are on or near the water. Some have been on Luxury “Stay” lists for years. Others might be unfamiliar to you. Read on for the Getaway Mavens Favorites.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
johnstonsunrise.net
Elks annual 365 Outing
It’s a tradition unlike any other. An event steeped with love, caring and compassion. It’s an event hosted by 110 valuable volunteers who actually pay – then serve – an unlimited food menu of charcoal-grilled hot dogs, hamburgers, potato salad, watermelon, chilled water and soda, merriment and music as well as a variety of gifts to some 1,200 plus special guests.
johnstonsunrise.net
Local hoops coaches leaving big shoes to fill
A pair of local basketball coaches announced that they would be leaving their respective posts, as CCRI men’s coach Rick Harris and Cranston East girls coach Jhamal Diggs resigned recently. Harris will be stepping away and his role will be filled on an interim basis, while Diggs was hired...
rimonthly.com
2022 Best of Rhode Island: Editors’ Picks
By Jamie Coelho, Edelinda Baptista, Lauren Clem, Bob Curley. Karen Deutsch, Dana Laverty, Nicole Mineau, Kaitlyn Murray, Casey Nilsson, Lou Papineau, Annie Sherman and Kerri Tallman. Photography: Alex Gagne, Wolf Matthewson, Meaghan Susi and Angel Tucker. Cheers to another impressive selection of winners, meticulously chosen by Rhode Island Monthly’s editors...
GoLocalProv
New Restaurants Coming to Providence and Warwick
New restaurants are popping up in Providence — and Warwick. The team at Dig In Dining, which was founded by Ed Brady and Jeff Quinlan and counts numerous Thirsty Beaver locations and Huck’s Filling Station among its offerings — is launching their latest endeavor. Greenwich Cove Kitchen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
Bangor falls in New England Regional Little League Championship
BRISTOL, Conn. (WABI) - The Middleborough, Mass. bats were too much for Bangor in the New England Regional Little League Championship in a 10-1 loss. Mass. earned a ticket to the Little League World Series next week in Williamsport, Pa. Cayden Ellis logged two RBI singles for Middleborough and Jacob...
rinewstoday.com
Rules and structure for a safe, family fun day – Naval Station Newport’s Salute to Summer concert & fireworks show
Get this event on your calendar – it’s an annual “not to miss”!. The Naval Station Newport’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation Department continues to make preparations and final arrangements for the installation’s annual “Salute to Summer” concert and fireworks show to be held Saturday, August 27 at the installation.
GoLocalProv
NEW: Middletown Estate With View of Cliff Walk Hits Market for $25 Million
A $25 million Middletown property has just hit the market. Current owner Anthony Spiratos shared the announcement on Friday. "Today, on behalf of the Spiratos Family, I’m officially announcing that we have listed our estate, Sea View Villa on Easton’s Point, for a listing price of $25 million.
Valley Breeze
NP native rises to the top of the semifinals in Maxim Cover Girl Competition
NORTH PROVIDENCE – With 15 years of acting and modeling experience under her belt, North Providence native Julie Ann Dawson, 32, decided this was the year to apply for the Maxim Cover Girl Competition. She currently lives in Los Angeles, California, and found out last Thursday that she is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
Some state beaches to close outdoor showers
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday some state beaches will not have outdoor showers or water available. This is in an attempt to save water and adhere to Narragansett's ban on outdoor water use. The following beaches will not have access to outdoor shower...
ABC6.com
McDermott Pool in Warwick to temporarily close
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi said Wednesday that a popular indoor pool will be temporarily shut down. Picozzi said the McDermott Pool will close from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday to replace the main mixing valve. “We waited until the temperatures dropped so people had...
consultant360.com
A 28-Year-Old Man With Draining Nodules and Cysts in His Axilla
1Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 2Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 3Director, Department of Cutaneous Oncology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island. 4Department of Dermatology, Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, Rhode...
nrinow.news
Two northern RI beaches closed for swimming due to bacteria
BURRILLVILLE/GLOCESTER – The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended closure on Wednesday of two beaches in northern Rhode Island after testing showed high bacteria levels, the latest facilities in the state to see swimming paused over water concerns. Spring Lake Beach in Burrillville and Harmony Hill School Beach in...
These Two SouthCoast Restaurants Made the ‘100 Best Outdoor Dining’ Across the Country List
Across America, over a billion people are connected to their favorite restaurants via online service OpenTable, which allows for easy reservations. The company recently released a list of the top 100 restaurants nationwide with the best outdoor dining experience. Two SouthCoast favorites made the cut: The Black Whale in New...
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- August 11, 2022
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith reported that they have been seeing a decent pick of fluke on recent full and half day trips, along with a good number of black sea bass. A decent number of limit catches have come on most trips, and most anglers are going home with a nice bag of filets. Trips are filling up fast, especially the weekend trips, so make sure you make a reservation early enough. The full day trips depart at 7 a.m. and the two daily half-day trips depart at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
mybackyardnews.com
BIKE SHARE SERVICES AVAILABLE IN PROVIDENCE
The other week, I was delighted to announce the city’s increased availability of electric bikes and scooters by partnering with bike share service providers Bird, Spin and Veo. Spin, which has already been operational in Providence, will increase the number of e-bikes and e-scooters throughout the City, while Bird and Veo, two new additions to the City’s micromobility market, are offering 200 e-bikes and 200 scooters each by September. This expansion marks another step forward in cost-effective, sustainable transit options for residents and visitors alike.
2nd spotted lanternfly found in RI
The DEM is warning residents of yet another spotted lanternfly sighting, almost one year after the invasive species was first detected in Rhode Island.
Comments / 0