Tyra Banks brands size six America’s Next Top Model contestant ‘plus-size’ in resurfaced footage

Tyra Banks has been hit with criticism after resurfaced footage from America’s Next Top Model shows her branding a size six contestant “plus-sized.”

The clip shows a panel discussing the body shape of Robin Manning, who was 27 at the time, during cycle 1 of the series.

Former model Janice Dickinson can be seen declaring that “the next ‘America’s Top Model’ is not a plus-sized model.”

“Yes, Robin would represent a plus-size model,” Banks says while referring Manning, adding she wished “her upper body was bigger and matched her lower body better.”

