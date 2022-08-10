ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Cost of living crisis: How much are my energy bills expected to rise?

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1amUYo_0hBgKuA100

With impending hikes in energy costs anticipated, many households are asking the same question - just how much of a rise should we prepare for?

Price increases can be expected in October and January as the UK faces a cost-of-living crisis, which has seen charities and human rights groups call for the government to take immediate action.

Boris Johnson has said he will not intervene, and refused calls for an emergency budget, regular Cobra meetings, and the recall of parliament.

This clip explains what consumers can expect over the coming months.

Sign up to our newsletters .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Don’t Pay: Government says campaign for energy bill payers’ strike is ‘highly irresponsible’

The government has said a campaign for energy customers to go on strike and refuse to pay rising tariffs is “highly irresponsible”.A campaign group called Don't Pay says 70,000 people have so far pledged to cancel their direct debits for gas and electricity in protest of escalating costs.The government’s energy price cap, set by regulator Ofgem, is currently set at £1,971 a year for a typical household – but it is predicted to rise to well over £3,000 from 1 October.There are also warnings that prices could go even higher in April 2023, hitting around £3,700 on current trajectories. Don’t...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

To pay or not to pay exorbitant energy bills

This is a terrible state of affairs (Enough is enough: this winter I will be refusing to pay my energy bills, 4 August). The people running our country had all their eggs in one basket and now we are asked to pay for their mistakes. This is reminiscent of the poll tax, where there could be consequences down the line for customers who don’t pay.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cost Of Living#Business Industry#Linus Business#Uk#Cobra
Fortune

Gas, groceries, cars: One shocking chart shows how the price of everything has swung wildly for years—and how hard it is to predict what comes next

Inflation is falling, but it’s not happening evenly across all goods and services. On a month-to-month basis, there was a 0% increase in inflation in July. The annual inflation rate even dropped from 9.1% in June to 8.5% in July. Pundits were quick to argue this shows the Federal Reserve is seeing some early success in its actions to stabilize the prices of consumer goods. But it’s probably too soon to declare victory, since the cost of things like gas and cars are still swinging wildly from month to month.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Energy bills could go up before October price cap rise

Energy bills could increase ahead of the expected rise in October, the UK's energy regulator has revealed. Ofgem and industry body Energy UK said it was "possible" for suppliers to raise customers' direct debits before the new cap on energy prices kicks in. Any rises would be to help spread...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Sadiq Khan urges government to treat cost of living crisis as an emergency

Sadiq Khan has called for the government to treat cost of living as an emergency amid rising energy prices.The mayor of London’s comments come as experts predict that the energy regulator Ofgem will increase the price cap to £5,038 in the three months beginning next April.“Without a doubt we are in a midst of an emergency. What the government should be doing is convening Cobra to discuss the options to address the cost of living crisis [and] energy bills going up,” Khan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Independent

Starmer says Labour will announce ‘comprehensive plan’ to deal with cost of living crisis

Sir Keir Starmer has called for a “strategic, credible plan” in order to effectively tackle the cost of living crisis amid infighting within the Tory party as the leadership contest continues.The Labour leader has faced criticism within his own party for not doing enough to address the scale of the crisis.“We need a strategic plan and that’s what I will be setting out on Monday... we’ll have a comprehensive set of plans, but already for over a year now we’ve been talking about energy bills,” Sir Keir said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
U.K.
The Guardian

‘Energy bills have overtaken wages’: 280-year-old pub at risk of closure

When the Faulkland Inn first opened its doors, George II was on the throne and Britain was at war with Spain. Since then, the 280-year-old coaching inn has weathered a dozen recessions, two world wars and the Covid pandemic. Now soaring energy bills have proved a battle too far. The village pub near Bath is facing closure with the loss of eight jobs because it can no longer afford to keep the lights on.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Shadow business secretary defends Labour's plans to tackle cost of living crisis

Labour have made clear what they would do to tackle the cost of living crisis “consistently” and “regularly”, Jonathan Reynolds has said.BBC Breakfast host Naga Munchetty pressed the shadow business secretary on why the country is not hearing from Sir Keir Starmer on how to deal with the rising cost of energy.Reynolds said: “When you are in opposition it’s not just about calling for something to happen, it’s about putting forward exactly on a costed basis what you would do... we’ll be setting out further [plans] every day next week.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

Paltry U.S. minimum wage 'really striking' amid inflation

It's been 13 years since Congress raised the federal minimum wage, the longest period without an increase since 1938. A recent Economic Policy Institute (EPI) analysis found that after adjusting for inflation, the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour is now worth less than at any point since 1956. The purchasing power for workers making the federal minimum wage diminished by 27.4% since 2009, when the starting wage was last increased.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How is inflation affecting commuting costs?

NEW YORK (AP) — Gas prices have fallen from the record highs they reached earlier this summer, but they’re still much higher than a year ago. And with inflation driving up the cost of pretty much everything else, finding the funds to cover your commute may be increasingly tricky. “Being able to get to work is so essential to people’s basic survival that other things have to go first,” said Abbie Langston, director of equitable economy at PolicyLink, a national research institute. “When we see these massive increases in gas prices, it’s really hurting people.” Whether you drive, take the bus or ride the subway, here’s what you need to know about how commuters are affected by the cost of living in the United States. HOW ARE GAS PRICES AFFECTING COMMUTERS?
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

788K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy