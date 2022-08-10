Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peorians showcasing South side pride Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Community members came out to show their love for the city’s south side Saturday afternoon. Dozens packed the old ALDI parking lot on 210 S. Western Avenue for the inaugural “We Love the Southside Community School Supplies Giveaway” event. Families and kids...
Central Illinois Proud
Grand View Special Care Center resident turns 105
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A resident of the Grand View Alzheimer’s Special Care Center turned 105 on Friday, Aug. 12. Marietta Bahl celebrated her birthday with five generations of her family, all the way down to her great-great-granddaughter. A parade was thrown for her, and the residents of...
Central Illinois Proud
First mother-son dance held at Avanti Dome
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The first mother-son dance at the Avanti’s Dome happened Thursday afternoon. Mothers and sons were able to dance under disco lights and enjoy a nice meal. After the dome had two father-daughter dances in the past, employees thought a mother-son dance would be a...
hoiabc.com
Fire causes $10,000 worth of damage in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -The fire happened around 2:00 at a home on west Stratford drive, near north Avalon place. Peoria fire crews reported heavy smoke coming from the back of the home. Within 10 minutes, they had the fire under control. One person was home at the time,...
Central Illinois Proud
First watermelon eating contest in Peoria Heights
Central Illinois Proud
Ignite Peoria returns after 3-year hiatus
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After the pandemic paused it for three years, Peoria’s largest arts and makers festival is back on Saturday at the Peoria Civic Center. Launched in 2014, Ignite Peoria showcases hundreds of local makers, artists, musicians, dancers and innovators for an interactive day of fun. The event also features two performance stages and a live professional fashion photo shoot.
25newsnow.com
Cruisin’ Uptown Normal kicking off Saturday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - You can enjoy hundreds of classic and contemporary show cars, while strolling the streets of Uptown Normal. The Cruisin’ Uptown Normal’ event is set for Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. It’ll also feature live music. The event is free and...
Central Illinois Proud
New Peoria Fire Chiefs honored at badge pinning ceremony
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –Peoria has a new fire chief and assistant fire chief, both of which are familiar faces. Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger and Assistant Chief Rick Morgan were honored Friday during a badge pinning ceremony. Sollberger has been acting as interim chief since March, and Morgan was previously...
Central Illinois Proud
Open for Business: Brimfield Hardware
BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) – In the village of Brimfield you won’t find big, bustling box stores you might be used to. But you will find small shops with deeply rooted family ties. “We try to help them out the best we can,” said David Dye. For the...
walls102.com
Jelani Day Foundation created, celebration of life to be held
NORMAL – A celebration of life will take place in Normal at the end of this month for an Illinois State University graduate whose body was found in the Illinois River last summer. The Justice for Jelani Day Facebook Page announced of The Jelani Day Foundation that will support families of missing minorities, according to its website. There will be a launch and celebration of life held at the Illinois State University’s Bone Center on August 27th at 5 p.m. Jelani Day was reported missing to authorities on August 25, 2021. His body was discovered along the Illinois River in Peru on September 4th. His death was ruled a drowning.
Central Illinois Proud
Safety Network holds second public meeting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local leaders are finding ways to lower violence in the city of Peoria, and now, community organizations will soon be able to get money for their efforts. “People with a common vision coming together to serve the community, to look at strategies for reducing gun...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing Peoria man located
UPDATE (9:59 p.m.) — According to Peoria Police, Robert B. Hines has been located. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help looking for a missing man Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 60-year-old Robert B. Hines was last seen...
Central Illinois Proud
Local doctor shares personal experience with neuropathy
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. William G. Weinman is licensed in Illinois and has been in practice since 2006. Dr. Weinman studied at Illinois Central College, Eastern Illinois University, and Logan College of Chiropractic. He has spent years specializing in Neuropathy Treatment as a Board Certified Neuropathy Specialist.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing woman has been located
UPDATE (8:15 a.m.) — According to a Peoria Police press release, Thompson has been located. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, 54-year-old Dena M. Thompson was last seen...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police arrest two wanted individuals Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested two wanted individuals Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers identified 28-year-old Robert E. Early and 28-year-old Danielle M. Rogers while observing a residence on W. RB Garrett Avenue. After officers observed them enter a vehicle and drive...
Central Illinois Proud
Normal launches new notification system
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Town of Normal has launched a new way to communicate important updates to its 50,000+ residents. Notify Normal allows residents and community members to be notified by the Town of Normal in case of emergency situations and receive information about community events and Town services.
Central Illinois Proud
Eureka College student athletes are giving back
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens of Eureka College student-athletes joined forces with the City of Peoria Community Development Department at the East Bluff Community Center Friday. “To learn about what the East Bluff Community Center does, learn about some job opportunities in local government and do a little service...
Two dead after plane crashes on street near Peoria
Two people died after a small plane crashed on a street in Hanna City, west of Peoria, Illinois, on Saturday, August 13, according to local media. The Peoria Journal Star reported that a man and a woman were killed in the crash. People in the area said they heard the plane sputtering before it crashed […]
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner confirms two dead after aircraft crash in Hanna City
UPDATE (2:15 p.m.) — According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, two individuals are dead after a plane crash in Hanna city. Harwood said that one of the victims died in the crash, and the other had critical injuries and later died on the scene. The autopsies are scheduled...
Central Illinois Proud
Body found in car identified as missing Normal woman
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The dead person found in a car Tuesday has been identified as previously missing Brittany Mitchell, age 46, McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathleen Yoder announced Thursday. Mitchell was last heard from on Sunday, Aug. 7, and police reported her missing on Tuesday, Aug 9....
