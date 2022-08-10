NORMAL – A celebration of life will take place in Normal at the end of this month for an Illinois State University graduate whose body was found in the Illinois River last summer. The Justice for Jelani Day Facebook Page announced of The Jelani Day Foundation that will support families of missing minorities, according to its website. There will be a launch and celebration of life held at the Illinois State University’s Bone Center on August 27th at 5 p.m. Jelani Day was reported missing to authorities on August 25, 2021. His body was discovered along the Illinois River in Peru on September 4th. His death was ruled a drowning.

NORMAL, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO