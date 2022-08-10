ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Indiana steakhouse makes it on list of 100 best date spots in US

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p0UWH_0hBgKcWB00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location.

Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie.

Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America , and one Hoosier steakhouse has made the cut.

BakerStreet (4820 North Clinton Street) in Fort Wayne was the only restaurant in Indiana to appear on the list.

Indy steakhouse named one of the top 10 in the US

The modern steakhouse serves up traditional cuts of meat like New York strip and filet mignon, seafood, as well as a gluten-free menu and a vegetarian menu.

BakerStreet is open every day at 11 a.m. It closes at 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and is open until 9 p.m. on Sunday.

From BakerStreet’s website:

Our goal is to treat our guests as we, ourselves, would like to be treated. Ensuring you are comfortable, offering more than courteous service but doing so with genuine friendliness, and making every effort to exceed our guests’ expectations to create a dining experience to remember.  If there is even more we can provide, it is only a question away!  With our scratch kitchen, accommodating management team and all-star serving staff, we will make every effort to grant your request!

California had the most spots on the list with 12; Texas had 11; and Ohio had 9.

You can see the full list here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWO News

Fort Wayne restaurant listed among best for a date

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Online dining reservation website OpenTable has released its list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Indiana restaurant is included. The list was generated from over 13.6 million verified diner reviews. OpenTable curated the list in partnership with dating...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Kokomo, Fort Wayne among top 25 cheapest places to live

Personal finance and business news publisher Kiplinger has released a list of the 25 Cheapest U.S. Cities to Live In and two Hoosier communities made the lineup. The company analyzed the living expenses of 267 urban communities with a population of at least 50,000 people. The highest ranked Indiana community...
97X

This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
CHICAGO, IL
fortwaynesnbc.com

Plans announced for Fort Wayne winery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The city that is flush with breweries will now be getting its first official winery. Vinland Reserve Winery announced on Facebook that they will be opening up shop on the city’s north side. Officials say it will be located on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold Roads, and plan to open in 2023.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
State
California State
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
State
New York State
Fort Wayne, IN
Restaurants
Fort Wayne, IN
Food & Drinks
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Fort Wayne, IN
Lifestyle
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
wbiw.com

Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana

INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
HUNTINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

What La Niña means for Indiana’s fall

INDIANAPOLIS – We have been stuck in a La Niña pattern for a while now, and, according to the National Weather Service’s latest forecast, La Niña will continue into the fall. How will this impact our fall weather here in Indiana? What is La Niña? La Niña refers to the periodic cooling of ocean surface […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Steakhouse#Food Drink#Opentable#Hoosier
FOX59

Cutest dogs of Indiana celebrated in new contest

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier hounds assemble! Proud pooch owners throughout Indiana are invited to show off their darling dogs in a new contest. The Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC), Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, and First Dog Henry Holcomb are combining forces for the Visit Indiana Cutest Dog Photo Contest. The contest is a year-long event, and a new […]
INDIANA STATE
hoosieragtoday.com

4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair

The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Travel Maven

One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in Indiana

There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. The Midwest is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Cedar Lake along the western border of Indiana near Illinois. Uncle John's Flea Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
99.5 WKDQ

Huge Indiana Flea Market Bringing Over 300 Vendors This Weekend [VIDEO]

If you love collecting antiques or just browsing around flea markets there's a huge one in Indiana this weekend and we have all the details. The fun takes place at the Gibson County Fairgrounds this weekend in Princeton, Indiana. It will take place Saturday, August 13, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will happen rain or shine.
WGN News

Indiana refund payments expected to hit accounts beginning in ‘late August’

INDIANAPOLIS – While checks could arrive next week for Hoosiers awaiting their Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments, we have a clearer idea of when direct deposit payments will hit bank accounts. The Indiana Department of Revenue will start issuing the second Automatic Taxpayer Refund in “late August.” The payments will include $200 for individual taxpayers and […]
FOX59

FOX59

36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy