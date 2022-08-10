ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man wakes up to being strangled at Nashville Rescue Mission

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1alAGM_0hBgKQsL00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 22-year-old faces a felony charge after police say he strangled a man inside the Nashville Rescue Mission on Tuesday.

Court documents state that an officer was dispatched to the 600 block of Lafayette Street in response to an assault that had occurred at the rescue mission.

Clarksville woman charged with child abuse in death of 13-year-old son
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02mUwW_0hBgKQsL00
Jordan Burgess (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Once on scene, the victim told the officer that he was asleep in his bed and woke up to discover Jordan Burgess, 22, standing over him.

The victim stated that’s when Burgess began to put his hands around his neck and strangle him. According to an affidavit, the victim did not lose consciousness and was able to jump up and inform staff about the incident.

Documents state that staff was able to point out Burgess to the officer after the strangulation. When the officer asked Burgess about the incident, he reportedly said that he did not know the victim.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

An affidavit reports that the officer was able to identify red marks around the victim’s neck after the incident.

Burgess was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault by strangulation, which is a Class C Felony.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
wgnsradio.com

Three Armed Men Wanted After Allegedly Trying to Break-Into Apartment

The Smyrna Police Department is looking for three individuals who allegedly tried breaking into an apartment unit at Laurelwood Apartments. One man was armed with a pistol and a second with a rifle, according to police. The incident on Country Village Drive occurred on August 6th and the three unknown...
SMYRNA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WSMV

Homicide suspect injured in shootout with U.S. Marshals; F.B.I. investigating

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police and Unites States Marshals were at the scene of a shooting in the Napier Area early Friday morning. According to police, U.S. Marshals were serving a warrant for 31-year-old Michael Clay at an apartment complex on University Court. Clay fired at the marshals inside the apartment, they returned fire and Clay was hit. The incident was called in at about 4:30 a.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wgnsradio.com

Multi-State FBI Case Started as a Murfreesboro / Manchester, TN Theft Case

What started as a local theft investigation in Murfreesboro and Manchester, Tennessee, turned into a multi-state FBI case. In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John Deere Gator, Zero Turn Mower and an 18’ Lawrimore trailer were stolen.
MANCHESTER, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy