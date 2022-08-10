ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, TN

Multiple people shot in Lincoln County, authorities searching for suspect

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
date 2022-08-10
 4 days ago

LATEST: 2 children shot in Lincoln County, authorities search for suspect

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — Several agencies are involved in a search for the suspect in an overnight shooting in Lincoln County, Tennessee after authorities confirmed that multiple people were shot.

Brent Patterson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that more than one person was shot. He says Lincoln County authorities requested assistance from the MCSO around 1:30 a.m.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Ardmore Police, Tennessee State Troopers and Madison County SWAT team are currently at the scene near Ballard Hollow Road.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office tells News 19 that the “tactical” part of the situation is over, and has moved now to the “investigative” side of things.

A News 19 crew on scene says there are several investigators present.

There is no word on the description of the suspect.

The Fayetteville Police Department tells News 19 that a portion of the Ardmore Highway (Hwy. 110) is closed due to the ongoing situation. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

A single-vehicle crash occurred took the life of a Texas man Saturday morning in Athens.
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

