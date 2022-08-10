The Nürburgring has a new electric king—and this time it’s German. Porsche has just announced that the Taycan has regained its title as the fastest production EV to circle the infamous “Green Hell” after completing a lap in just 7:33.3. That time easily beats the previous mark, which was set by the Tesla Model S last year. Lars Kern drove the Taycan Turbo S on its recent record-setting run around the race complex’s 12.9-mile north loop, according to the automaker. He was able to complete his trip around the winding circuit more than two seconds quicker than the high-performance Tesla Model S Plaid...

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO