La Crosse, WI

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Greengrass Cafe near UWL permanently closes

LA CROSSE (WKBT)- La Crosse’s Greengrass Cafe is closing its doors for good. The restaurant made the announcement Wednesday on Facebook. The owner thanked guests, employees and vendors for their years of support in the post. He hopes community members will continue to support other local businesses. COPYRIGHT 2022...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

17th annual Irishfest kicks off Friday

LA CROSSE (WKBT)- La Crosse’s Oktoberfest grounds are the place to be this weekend for the 17th annual Irishfest. Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday for the event featuring Irish food, drinks, music, and games. “Everybody loves Irish music and we have some of the best bands in the...
LA CROSSE, WI
La Crosse, WI
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse, WI
wizmnews.com

F-35 jets scheduled for La Crosse flyover on Friday

You may have heard or seen some military jets flying over La Crosse this week. On Friday afternoon, a group of F-35 jets is scheduled to pass over Northside Elementary School during a community celebration and fundraiser for new playground equipment. Northside principal Nicki Pope says the flyover — which...
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

More tough questions about $194 M referendum for La Crosse schools

Now that a funding referendum has been scheduled in the La Crosse school system for this fall, citizens want more information on a proposed high school merger before they vote. Some called for more transparency from Superintendent Aaron Engel during a Wednesday night meeting at Lincoln Middle School. Engel was...
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Bauer in studio, talking Moon Tunes prelude to Irishfest

Moon Tunes co-czar, Terry Bauer in the WIZM studio on La Crosse Talk, previewing the Moon Tunes, Thursday night concert series in Riverside Park in downtown La Crosse. Tonight’s show, featuring Boxing Banjo, straight up from Ireland, as well as the Bryne Brothers, is a prelude to Irishfest happening this weekend in La Crosse.
LA CROSSE, WI
wiproud.com

La Crosse Co. sheriff ends 34 year career

LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – After 34 years of service to people in La Crosse County, Sheriff Jeffrey Wolf is not running for re-election. Two republican candidates for sheriff, Fritz Leinfelder and Marte Peterson are on the ballot in La Crosse County. The winner will face John Siegel in November who was uncontested on the democratic side.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

City of Onalaska clearing away offensive graffiti at State Hwy 53 underpass

ONALASKA (WKBT)– City of Onalaska workers are dealing with an increase in offensive graffiti. Onalaska police say the inappropriate writings have been popping up at the State Highway 53 underpass at Riders Club Road. City street department workers have been working quickly to cover the writings. Police are asking if you see any suspicious activity in that area to contact...
ONALASKA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Black River Falls man accused of criminal damage to church facing charges

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A Black River Falls, Wis. man accused of criminal damage to a church is facing charges. Court records show 32-year-old Samuel Bush is facing a charge of criminal damage to religious property and a charge of felony bail jumping. According to a criminal complaint, on...
ktoe.com

Wisconsin Woman Charged With Stealing 57K From Mother With Dementia in MN

(Rochester, MN) — A Wisconsin woman is facing charges after Rochester authorities say she stole nearly 57-thousand dollars from her elderly mother. Monica Zanon was in court Thursday in Winona County accused of felony financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, theft by false representation, and theft by swindle charges. Prosecutors say Zanon allegedly took her mother, who has dementia, to the bank in Winona in September 2021. Zanon had herself added to her mother’s account and withdrew nearly 56-thousand dollars, allegedly telling officials the money would go into a joint account at another bank. Charges say Zanon later spent 50-thousand on her mortgage and put the rest into a new account in her name only. Records show the victim’s son has power of attorney over her accounts.
ROCHESTER, MN
wiproud.com

Motorcycle crash in Onalaska leaves one dead

ONALASKA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Onalaska. The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office says one person on a motorcycle heading northbound on County Road Z. Near County Road Z-N it left the road. The motorcycle went into the ditch, tipped over,...
ONALASKA, WI

