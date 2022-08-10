Read full article on original website
Greengrass Cafe near UWL permanently closes
LA CROSSE (WKBT)- La Crosse’s Greengrass Cafe is closing its doors for good. The restaurant made the announcement Wednesday on Facebook. The owner thanked guests, employees and vendors for their years of support in the post. He hopes community members will continue to support other local businesses. COPYRIGHT 2022...
17th annual Irishfest kicks off Friday
LA CROSSE (WKBT)- La Crosse’s Oktoberfest grounds are the place to be this weekend for the 17th annual Irishfest. Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday for the event featuring Irish food, drinks, music, and games. “Everybody loves Irish music and we have some of the best bands in the...
Odd-even parking change passed by La Crosse Council; climate emergency call delayed for more work
A long-time topic of dispute in La Crosse gets a major change, with no debate at all by the city council. The council voted Thursday night to limit alternate-side parking in the winter just to those occasions when La Crosse gets a couple inches or more of snow. The odd-even rules would then go into effect for 48 hours.
Parents voice concern at meeting to discuss proposed school consolidation
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The first meeting to discuss the proposed consolidation of La Crosse’s two public high schools was held at Lincoln Middle School Wednesday night. The $194.7 million proposal would allow for a new, consolidated high school to be built at the former Trane headquarters site on La Crosse’s south side.
F-35 jets scheduled for La Crosse flyover on Friday
You may have heard or seen some military jets flying over La Crosse this week. On Friday afternoon, a group of F-35 jets is scheduled to pass over Northside Elementary School during a community celebration and fundraiser for new playground equipment. Northside principal Nicki Pope says the flyover — which...
More tough questions about $194 M referendum for La Crosse schools
Now that a funding referendum has been scheduled in the La Crosse school system for this fall, citizens want more information on a proposed high school merger before they vote. Some called for more transparency from Superintendent Aaron Engel during a Wednesday night meeting at Lincoln Middle School. Engel was...
Bauer in studio, talking Moon Tunes prelude to Irishfest
Moon Tunes co-czar, Terry Bauer in the WIZM studio on La Crosse Talk, previewing the Moon Tunes, Thursday night concert series in Riverside Park in downtown La Crosse. Tonight’s show, featuring Boxing Banjo, straight up from Ireland, as well as the Bryne Brothers, is a prelude to Irishfest happening this weekend in La Crosse.
La Crosse Co. sheriff ends 34 year career
LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – After 34 years of service to people in La Crosse County, Sheriff Jeffrey Wolf is not running for re-election. Two republican candidates for sheriff, Fritz Leinfelder and Marte Peterson are on the ballot in La Crosse County. The winner will face John Siegel in November who was uncontested on the democratic side.
City of Onalaska clearing away offensive graffiti at State Hwy 53 underpass
ONALASKA (WKBT)– City of Onalaska workers are dealing with an increase in offensive graffiti. Onalaska police say the inappropriate writings have been popping up at the State Highway 53 underpass at Riders Club Road. City street department workers have been working quickly to cover the writings. Police are asking if you see any suspicious activity in that area to contact...
Leinfelder to face Siegel in La Crosse County sheriff’s race
Fritz Leinfelder is moving on from the Republican primary for sheriff of La Crosse County. Leinfelder has spent all 29 years of his law enforcement career with La Crosse County’s sheriff’s office — the past 21 as an investigator. Leinfelder took 72.07% of the vote in the...
Evers and new running mate Rodriguez head Democrats’ tour stop in La Crosse
They weren’t a team until Tuesday night. Now, you can see campaign signs promoting ‘Tony and Sara”…Governor Tony Evers, and Lieutenant Governor candidate Sara Rodriguez. They led a group of Democratic party candidates for state office that stopped on Pearl Street in La Crosse for a...
Consolidated high school ‘may not be the necessity we project it to be’ if funding changes, La Crosse Superintendent says
Consolidation of high schools in La Crosse will not be immediate or even a guarantee, Superintendent Aaron Engel clarified Tuesday in a letter to staff and families.
Black River Falls man accused of criminal damage to church facing charges
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A Black River Falls, Wis. man accused of criminal damage to a church is facing charges. Court records show 32-year-old Samuel Bush is facing a charge of criminal damage to religious property and a charge of felony bail jumping. According to a criminal complaint, on...
Referendum on repeal of Wisconsin abortion law may be scheduled in La Crosse County
La Crosse County could put an abortion referendum on the November ballot. The county’s executive committee has approved a plan to schedule an advisory referendum, asking whether the existing 1849 ban on abortions in Wisconsin should be repealed. The full county board would have to agree to place the question on the ballot.
Mayo Clinic alerts public of a phone scam claiming to sell insurance
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — If you get a call from Mayo Clinic trying to sell you insurance, it’s a scam. Mayo Clinic Health System is informing the public of a phone scam that is using the Mayo Clinic name under the guise of selling insurance. “Mayo Clinic is...
Viterbo announces 2022 recipients of St. John XXIII Award for Distinguished Service
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Viterbo University announced the 2022 recipients of their highest non-academic honor Tuesday. Recipients of the Saint John XXIII Award are chosen on the basis of contributions in one or several of the following categories: education, business, philanthropy, peace and justice, and religious life, Viterbo says.
Wisconsin Woman Charged With Stealing 57K From Mother With Dementia in MN
(Rochester, MN) — A Wisconsin woman is facing charges after Rochester authorities say she stole nearly 57-thousand dollars from her elderly mother. Monica Zanon was in court Thursday in Winona County accused of felony financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, theft by false representation, and theft by swindle charges. Prosecutors say Zanon allegedly took her mother, who has dementia, to the bank in Winona in September 2021. Zanon had herself added to her mother’s account and withdrew nearly 56-thousand dollars, allegedly telling officials the money would go into a joint account at another bank. Charges say Zanon later spent 50-thousand on her mortgage and put the rest into a new account in her name only. Records show the victim’s son has power of attorney over her accounts.
Motorcycle crash in Onalaska leaves one dead
ONALASKA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Onalaska. The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office says one person on a motorcycle heading northbound on County Road Z. Near County Road Z-N it left the road. The motorcycle went into the ditch, tipped over,...
UPDATE: Cell phone use a factor in deadly crash north of Fountain City, officials say
TOWN OF MILTON (WKBT) — Cell phone use was a factor in the crash that left one dead and others critically injured Wednesday, according to officials. 42-year-old Errol Doerr of Fountain City was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident involving three vehicles. Doerr’s vehicle was rear-ended as he attempted to make a left off of Highway 35 onto...
