Fresh, local, plentiful
For those looking for farm-to-table food, a variety of area farmers markets are up and running and late summer is a good time to shop. Across smaller local markets to larger regional operations, organizers say fresh produce is in abundance. In New Berlin, the market is open from 8 a.m....
Golf attraction Luxe Golf Bays opens at Ballpark Commons in Franklin
Luxe Golf Bays, a high-tech driving range and beer garden, is officially open at Ballpark Commons in Franklin.
Iconic restaurant and pub tg’s closing its doors in Kenosha this weekend | Local News
An iconic tavern near Downtown Kenosha is set to close its doors for the last time after more than 100 years in operation. Owner Kristine Brittich of Kenosha said tg’s Restaurant and Pub, 4120 Seventh Ave., will be closed today and Sunday, and open for the last time for a special final event on Monday.
Dodge County Fair offers new schedule, variety of entertainment
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Make way for fun times at the Dodge County Fair!. The Dodge County Fair kicks off Aug 17 and runs all the way through Aug. 21. It promises to offer all great fair fun, including Ferris wheels, food, live music, carnival games and more. Wristbands...
Jackson-based Wisconsin Pharmacal Company hires new CEO | By Shannon Wietor
August 10, 2022 – Jackson, Wi – Wisconsin Pharmacal Company, LLC (d/b/a Pharmacal) is excited to announce Heath Ashenfelter has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. Heath has spent the entirety of his career in the consumer goods space, primarily in retail merchandising, marketing and business development...
Travel Wisconsin: Hidden Gems
No matter how much of Wisconsin you’ve explored, there’s always so much more waiting to be discovered. Here’s to making new memories surrounded by the ones you hold dearest!. Shop and dine locally in Galesville (Trempealeau County) Explore Galesville’s Downtown Historic District at the Galesville Farmer’s Market....
Milwaukee council approves site for new youth prison
MADISON, Wis. — The Milwaukee Common Council on Friday overwhelmingly approved building a new youth prison in the city to replace a troubled one in northern Wisconsin that has been targeted for closure for years. Officials in Gov. Tony Evers’ administration announced Tuesday they had picked a site in...
Milton House: Wisconsin’s only remaining authenticated stop on the Underground Railroad
As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but existing records show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South. The...
Big cheese: Giant cheese sticks bring attention and customers to West Allis pizza shop
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin has no shortage of cheese stories and one West Allis pizza shop is carving out their own with a big help from social media. "It's so busy. I can't even control it," said Timothy Szuta, owner of Alphonso's the Original. The pizza shop he opened on the corner of 92nd and Greenfield sits as a tribute to the 80's and a man who was Szuta's mentor.
4701 Indian Hills Dr
Indian Hills-Professionally Managed by Wellston Apartments - Indian Hills Apartments is a pet friendly community located in Racine. This large two bedroom includes heat, water, sewer and one surface parking space. Indian Hills features king and queen sized bedrooms with ample closet space!. Apartment interiors include a kitchen with a...
West Bend's Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs welcomed, Goliath mourned
WEST BEND, Wis. - The circle of life is on display at Shalom Wildlife Zoo in West Bend, where Ginger the tiger welcomed five cubs a week after Goliath the tiger, friend to Ginger, had to be put down. Shalom Wildlife Zoo features four miles of gravel roads where you...
100 years old and Margaret Krebs has one thing left on her bucket list
August 11, 2022 – Washington County, WI – Margaret Krebs of West Bend is turning 100 years old and one of the remaining goals on her bucket list is to work at a hardware store. That is exactly Krebs’ wish – and it’s coming true Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Madison County Finds Triple E In A Mosquito Pool In Town Of Sullivan
Town of Sullivan, N.Y - The Madison County Health Department says they have their first positive Eastern Equine Encephalitis or Triple E virus mosquito pool of the season. The sample was collected at a trap site on Smith Ridge Road in the Town of Sullivan. They say the type of...
15 years later, Wisconsin university’s massive Lake Michigan seawall frustrates downstream neighbors
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox and donate to support our fact-checked journalism. Six years ago, David Spector bought an 80-year old house perched on a 120-foot bluff...
Lakefront Brewery selling footlong cheese curd on a stick at WI State Fair
A footlong cheese curd on a stick! Who needs baskets for your curds when you can get it on a skewer? This invention is only available at the Lakefront Brewery Beer Garden at Wisconsin State Fair.
Spotted this guy on the East Bank Trail this morning
Spotted this guy on the East Bank Trail this morning Tisko. It’s an [Indigo Bunting](https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Indigo_Bunting/overview#). They have a beautiful call and are a great little bird. Good find and very nice picture.
Meet June, a beagle pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 on Friday, Aug. 12, to introduce us to June, a beagle pup available for adoption. June is from an overcrowded shelter in Tennessee. Oatman also talked about how people can support the humane society. CLICK HERE for more.
Intersection of Silver Lake & Summit Avenue - Closed
Silver Lake Street/Summit Avenue intersection – Closed. The intersection of Silver Lake Street and Summit Avenue is being improved as part of the City of Oconomowoc’s 2022 Street Improvement Program. Planned work includes realignment of curbs along the east side of Silver Lake Street, new traffic signals, sidewalk realignment, overhead utility relocation underground, and public watermain replacement. To accomplish this, work the intersection will be closed to through traffic with planned detour route(s) in place. Access for emergency responders, residential properties, and businesses will be accommodated during construction. Project completion is estimated to be 40-days with watermain work being first, followed by utility relocation, traffic signals, curb and sidewalk replacement and pavement resurfacing.
The Only Problem With This $2 Million Wisconsin Castle Is That It’s Ugly
If you've ever wanted to own a home that you could instantly turn into a Victorian era bed and breakfast, you have to check this out. This is another listing that came to my attention thanks to the fantastic Twitter account @ZillowGoneWild. This house comes to us from Milwaukee, Wisconsin....
Jean Ann Marrazzo-Powers
Jean Ann Marrazzo-Powers died on August 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. For over a year she lived a brave and full life after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May of 2021. Jean Ann was born on October 2, 1960, to Gene and Darlene (nee Paulson) Marrazzo.
