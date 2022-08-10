Silver Lake Street/Summit Avenue intersection – Closed. The intersection of Silver Lake Street and Summit Avenue is being improved as part of the City of Oconomowoc’s 2022 Street Improvement Program. Planned work includes realignment of curbs along the east side of Silver Lake Street, new traffic signals, sidewalk realignment, overhead utility relocation underground, and public watermain replacement. To accomplish this, work the intersection will be closed to through traffic with planned detour route(s) in place. Access for emergency responders, residential properties, and businesses will be accommodated during construction. Project completion is estimated to be 40-days with watermain work being first, followed by utility relocation, traffic signals, curb and sidewalk replacement and pavement resurfacing.

OCONOMOWOC, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO