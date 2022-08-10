ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartland, WI

For those looking for farm-to-table food, a variety of area farmers markets are up and running and late summer is a good time to shop. Across smaller local markets to larger regional operations, organizers say fresh produce is in abundance. In New Berlin, the market is open from 8 a.m....
NEW BERLIN, WI
Sussex, WI
Hartland, WI
Jackson-based Wisconsin Pharmacal Company hires new CEO | By Shannon Wietor

August 10, 2022 – Jackson, Wi – Wisconsin Pharmacal Company, LLC (d/b/a Pharmacal) is excited to announce Heath Ashenfelter has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer. Heath has spent the entirety of his career in the consumer goods space, primarily in retail merchandising, marketing and business development...
JACKSON, WI
Travel Wisconsin: Hidden Gems

No matter how much of Wisconsin you’ve explored, there’s always so much more waiting to be discovered. Here’s to making new memories surrounded by the ones you hold dearest!. Shop and dine locally in Galesville (Trempealeau County) Explore Galesville’s Downtown Historic District at the Galesville Farmer’s Market....
WISCONSIN STATE
Milwaukee council approves site for new youth prison

MADISON, Wis. — The Milwaukee Common Council on Friday overwhelmingly approved building a new youth prison in the city to replace a troubled one in northern Wisconsin that has been targeted for closure for years. Officials in Gov. Tony Evers’ administration announced Tuesday they had picked a site in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Big cheese: Giant cheese sticks bring attention and customers to West Allis pizza shop

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin has no shortage of cheese stories and one West Allis pizza shop is carving out their own with a big help from social media. "It's so busy. I can't even control it," said Timothy Szuta, owner of Alphonso's the Original. The pizza shop he opened on the corner of 92nd and Greenfield sits as a tribute to the 80's and a man who was Szuta's mentor.
WEST ALLIS, WI
4701 Indian Hills Dr

RACINE, WI
West Bend's Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs welcomed, Goliath mourned

WEST BEND, Wis. - The circle of life is on display at Shalom Wildlife Zoo in West Bend, where Ginger the tiger welcomed five cubs a week after Goliath the tiger, friend to Ginger, had to be put down. Shalom Wildlife Zoo features four miles of gravel roads where you...
WEST BEND, WI
Intersection of Silver Lake & Summit Avenue - Closed

Silver Lake Street/Summit Avenue intersection – Closed. The intersection of Silver Lake Street and Summit Avenue is being improved as part of the City of Oconomowoc’s 2022 Street Improvement Program. Planned work includes realignment of curbs along the east side of Silver Lake Street, new traffic signals, sidewalk realignment, overhead utility relocation underground, and public watermain replacement. To accomplish this, work the intersection will be closed to through traffic with planned detour route(s) in place. Access for emergency responders, residential properties, and businesses will be accommodated during construction. Project completion is estimated to be 40-days with watermain work being first, followed by utility relocation, traffic signals, curb and sidewalk replacement and pavement resurfacing.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Jean Ann Marrazzo-Powers

Jean Ann Marrazzo-Powers died on August 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. For over a year she lived a brave and full life after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May of 2021. Jean Ann was born on October 2, 1960, to Gene and Darlene (nee Paulson) Marrazzo.
WAUKESHA, WI

