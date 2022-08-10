Spring Valley firefighter Jared Lloyd honored posthumously for life-saving actions

A volunteer firefighter killed in the line of duty in Rockland County was honored by the Firefighters Association of the State of New York.

Spring Valley firefighter Jared Lloyd was posthumously honored with the Firefighter of the Year Award.

Lloyd, 35, died while fighting a fire at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults last year.

Over the course of 53 minutes, multiple trapped, helpless victims were removed from the smoke-filled building by Lloyd.

The firefighters association says Lloyd's actions helped save dozens of elderly people and the life of a fellow firefighter.

"Jared Lloyd was a symbol of public faith who volunteered faithfully to dedicate his service to help people in distress," said Sabrail Davenport, Lloyd's mother.

The medal of valor was presented to Davenport and his son, Darius, at the 150th FASNY Convention in Tarrytown.

"Firefighter Jared Lloyd gave his life in the service of others and truly exemplifies what it means to be a volunteer firefighter," said FASNY President John Farrell.

Davenport and Darius were joined by Lloyd's friends and current firefighters of the Spring Valley Fire Department.

"He is a testament to the bravery and selflessness of the men and women of the fire service. No award can quite recognize Jared Lloyd's heroic actions, but the Firefighters Association of the State of New York is proud to present this award to his family and friends as a thank you from all his fellow volunteers and the residents of New York State," said Farrell.

