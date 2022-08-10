ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

accesswdun.com

Stolen vehicle pursuit on Mundy Mill Road leads to two arrests

The Oakwood Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon and arrested two suspects. Officers began a lookout after they found out that a white Tahoe was stolen from Hall County, according to the department’s Facebook page. They saw the car on Mundy Mill Road and attempted to pull it over, but the driver fled toward McEver Road.
nowhabersham.com

Fire destroys Hall County mobile home

Fire destroyed a mobile home in the Lula area late Thursday morning. At approximately 11:30 a.m., Hall County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 8600 block of Forrester Road. “Upon arrival, the trailer was fully engulfed with flames and emitting smoke from all openings,” says...
HALL COUNTY, GA
#Georgia#County Line#Hall
WGAU

North Ga school employee arrested parking lot shooting

Schools will be closed on what was supposed to be the first day of the new school year in Union County, where a school employee was arrested after allegedly shooting at a car in a school parking lot Thursday: it happened at Union County Primary School. The accused gunman was arrested in Blairsville. There were no injuries.
UNION COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Six suspects arrested in connection with Oakwood vehicle thefts

Hall County authorities on Wednesday arrested six suspects in connection with a series of vehicle thefts and entering autos in the Oakwood area. Hall County Sheriff's Office public information officer B.J. Williams said deputies responded to I-985 near Exit 16 just before 4 a.m. after a 911 caller told Hall County Dispatch about some suspicious activity on the interstate.
OAKWOOD, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County structure fire displaces homeowners

Homeowners were displaced after a mobile home caught fire Thursday morning. Hall County Fire Rescue responded to the structure fire at 11:30 am on the 8600 block of Forrester Road. When HCFR arrived on the scene, they found the trailer was fully engulfed in flames as smoke poured out from...
HALL COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Local government notes: morning meeting for Mall committee in Athens, SPLOST in Franklin Co

The committee that is looking at plans to redevelop the Atlanta Highway property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall meets this morning, a 9 o’clock session at City Hall: Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are expected to decide the fate of the property sometime this fall. Developers are looking at a mixed-use plan that would include retail and residential space for the Mall space that is increasingly empty.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Four suspects arrested after a chase on GA-400

A chase on GA-400 between a suspect and Forsyth County deputy on Saturday ended with four people arrested. The four women in the car were shoplifting suspects. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office had issued a “BOLO” (Be On the Lookout) for four women who had just stolen items from a store at the outlet mall. They described the Ford Fusion as heading south on GA-400.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
themaconcountynews.com

Recovered remains positively identified

After a forensic investigation of the bone fragments recovered in May from a residence off Mulberry Road in Macon County, the victim has been identified as 42-year-old Tina Walkingstick Frizsell. Frizsell was residing in Mountain City, Ga., when her brother, Gregory Justus, contacted local law enforcement reporting her missing in late May.
MACON COUNTY, NC
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Gainesville, social media car theft in Toccoa

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office says a social media challenge might have been behind a recent case of car theft in Toccoa: three juveniles are facing charges. The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary findings in the investigation of a plane crash in Wyoming, one that claimed the lives of a husband and wife from Hart County: Charlie and Kelli Schell operated the Cateechee Conference Center in Hartwell. The NTSB says their Cessna went down shortly after takeoff on July 14, crashing and burning in woods near Buffalo Wyoming.
CBS 46

Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after officials say a Newton County man was gored by a buck in his backyard. A shocking video released by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division on Facebook shows the shocking encounter with the buck. A man appears to...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Search Underway For Missing Person Near Mtn. Lakes

(Cleveland)- Officials plan to initiate a ground search Wednesday morning for a missing man near Mountain Lakes Resort in White County. The man, identified by the White County Sheriff’s Office as Heath Williams, has been missing for several days. A social media post by the sheriff’s office dated August...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Terry Randolph Carroll

Terry Randolph Carroll, age 77, of Cleveland, Georgia formerly of Hall County, Georgia passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Mr. Carroll was born on February 13, 1945 in Hall County, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Frances Carroll and Charlie Gunter; brothers, James Gunter, Jerry Lee Gunter; sister, Sarah "Sissy" Carter. Terry was very fond of cats, especially his black tuxedo kitty, Trixie. He was known and loved by many who had the privilege of being part of his life.
CLEVELAND, GA

