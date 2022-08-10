Read full article on original website
Related
accesswdun.com
Dawson County Sheriff’s Office renames portion of Hwy. 53 to recognize fallen officer
A former Dawson County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s tragic sacrifice will be remembered forever after a portion of Hwy. 53 was renamed in her honor. As of Monday, Hwy. 53 is now known as Officer Bobbie S. Hoenie Memorial Highway. Hoenie’s death happened 24 years ago on March 20,...
accesswdun.com
Stolen vehicle pursuit on Mundy Mill Road leads to two arrests
The Oakwood Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon and arrested two suspects. Officers began a lookout after they found out that a white Tahoe was stolen from Hall County, according to the department’s Facebook page. They saw the car on Mundy Mill Road and attempted to pull it over, but the driver fled toward McEver Road.
nowhabersham.com
Local authorities arrest six from metro Atlanta for vehicle theft, entering autos
Hall County deputies arrested six people from metro Atlanta in connection with vehicle thefts and a series of entering autos in the Oakwood area. Three of those arrested are juveniles, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says. Just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, August 10, deputies responded to Interstate 985 near...
nowhabersham.com
Fire destroys Hall County mobile home
Fire destroyed a mobile home in the Lula area late Thursday morning. At approximately 11:30 a.m., Hall County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 8600 block of Forrester Road. “Upon arrival, the trailer was fully engulfed with flames and emitting smoke from all openings,” says...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Ga school employee arrested parking lot shooting
Schools will be closed on what was supposed to be the first day of the new school year in Union County, where a school employee was arrested after allegedly shooting at a car in a school parking lot Thursday: it happened at Union County Primary School. The accused gunman was arrested in Blairsville. There were no injuries.
accesswdun.com
Six suspects arrested in connection with Oakwood vehicle thefts
Hall County authorities on Wednesday arrested six suspects in connection with a series of vehicle thefts and entering autos in the Oakwood area. Hall County Sheriff's Office public information officer B.J. Williams said deputies responded to I-985 near Exit 16 just before 4 a.m. after a 911 caller told Hall County Dispatch about some suspicious activity on the interstate.
accesswdun.com
Hall County structure fire displaces homeowners
Homeowners were displaced after a mobile home caught fire Thursday morning. Hall County Fire Rescue responded to the structure fire at 11:30 am on the 8600 block of Forrester Road. When HCFR arrived on the scene, they found the trailer was fully engulfed in flames as smoke poured out from...
Local government notes: morning meeting for Mall committee in Athens, SPLOST in Franklin Co
The committee that is looking at plans to redevelop the Atlanta Highway property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall meets this morning, a 9 o’clock session at City Hall: Athens-Clarke County Commissioners are expected to decide the fate of the property sometime this fall. Developers are looking at a mixed-use plan that would include retail and residential space for the Mall space that is increasingly empty.
Thousands of gallons of tar, diesel spill out of flipped tanker in Pickens County
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Thousands of gallons of tar and diesel and thousands of pounds of sand filled a Pickens County road on Wednesday morning. Cherokee County hazardous materials teams were called out to assist with the spill in front of the historic Tate House on Hwy. 53. When...
accesswdun.com
Four suspects arrested after a chase on GA-400
A chase on GA-400 between a suspect and Forsyth County deputy on Saturday ended with four people arrested. The four women in the car were shoplifting suspects. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office had issued a “BOLO” (Be On the Lookout) for four women who had just stolen items from a store at the outlet mall. They described the Ford Fusion as heading south on GA-400.
themaconcountynews.com
Recovered remains positively identified
After a forensic investigation of the bone fragments recovered in May from a residence off Mulberry Road in Macon County, the victim has been identified as 42-year-old Tina Walkingstick Frizsell. Frizsell was residing in Mountain City, Ga., when her brother, Gregory Justus, contacted local law enforcement reporting her missing in late May.
NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Gainesville, social media car theft in Toccoa
The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office says a social media challenge might have been behind a recent case of car theft in Toccoa: three juveniles are facing charges. The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary findings in the investigation of a plane crash in Wyoming, one that claimed the lives of a husband and wife from Hart County: Charlie and Kelli Schell operated the Cateechee Conference Center in Hartwell. The NTSB says their Cessna went down shortly after takeoff on July 14, crashing and burning in woods near Buffalo Wyoming.
CBS 46
Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after officials say a Newton County man was gored by a buck in his backyard. A shocking video released by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division on Facebook shows the shocking encounter with the buck. A man appears to...
accesswdun.com
LISTEN: Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch talks area crime
Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show" Wednesday to talk about crime trends in the area. Click play on the audio above for the full interview.
wrwh.com
Hopper And Steinkraus Receive Promotion White White County Sheriff’s Office
(Cleveland)- Sheriff Rick Kelley and the White County Sheriff’s Office announces the promotion of two of their officers. In a social media post, the sheriff’s office congratulated Sgt. Alicia Hopper (School Resource Officer) and Sgt. Clifford Steinkraus (Detention) on their promotions to the rank of Sergeant. The post...
22-Year-Old Christopher Coffman Died In A Motor-Vehicle Crash Near Clarkesville (Clarkesville, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol responded to a head-on collision on Highway 17 near Clarkesville that killed 22-year-old Christopher Coffman. Coffman was an occupant in a Jeep Renegade driven by Alexis White, 24, from Gainesville. White failed to stop at the intersection of GA [..]
wrwh.com
Search Underway For Missing Person Near Mtn. Lakes
(Cleveland)- Officials plan to initiate a ground search Wednesday morning for a missing man near Mountain Lakes Resort in White County. The man, identified by the White County Sheriff’s Office as Heath Williams, has been missing for several days. A social media post by the sheriff’s office dated August...
Soldiers killed by falling tree in north Georgia identified
WHITE COUNTY, Ga — Two Georgia soldiers died in a weather-related incident at Yonah Mountain, near Dahlonega. The Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs Office said Wednesday they were 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon and Staff Sgt. George Taber. Fitzgibbon, Taber and three other Ranger candidates were...
accesswdun.com
Terry Randolph Carroll
Terry Randolph Carroll, age 77, of Cleveland, Georgia formerly of Hall County, Georgia passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Mr. Carroll was born on February 13, 1945 in Hall County, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Frances Carroll and Charlie Gunter; brothers, James Gunter, Jerry Lee Gunter; sister, Sarah "Sissy" Carter. Terry was very fond of cats, especially his black tuxedo kitty, Trixie. He was known and loved by many who had the privilege of being part of his life.
Comments / 0