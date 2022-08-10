Read full article on original website
Related
Browns Will Reportedly 'Consider' Blockbuster Quarterback Trade
The Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson knowing full well that he might not be with them for the start of the 2022 season. So in what may be an effort to ensure stability at the position while he's gone, they're considering a blockbuster trade. According to Browns insider Mary...
Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp
There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Vs. Broncos: Dallas Ex RB Signs
The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. JaQuan Hardy, 24, signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted in the 2021 draft and ended up spending time on...
Watch: Ezekiel Elliott Got Lit Up At Practice On Thursday
The Denver Broncos opened their facility doors to the Dallas Cowboys for a joint practice on Thursday. Along with a brawl, the day consisted of some hard hitting on the gridiron. A fan shared a video of Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb laying out Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. According to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb decks Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott at joint practice
The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys for a joint training camp practice on Thursday and the practice featured several fights between Denver’s defense and Dallas’ offense. The Cowboys’ media team streamed the practice, so one of the Broncos’ big hits on defense was caught on film. Denver...
Russell Wilson Reacts To 'Devastating' Broncos Injury
Russell Wilson should have a solid corps of wide receivers to throw to in Denver this season. Unfortunately, Tim Patrick won't be one of his targets. Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp, ending his 2022 campaign before it started. On Thursday, Wilson spoke with reporters on just how...
NFL World Reacts To What Adrian Peterson Said About Najee Harris
Adrian Peterson is a big fan of Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris. Peterson spoke to ESPN's Brooke Pryor and couldn't stop talking about his quads. "I caught myself a couple of times looking at him," Peterson said. I'm like golly, this boy's thick...and those big quads." The football world...
XFL signs former All-Pro NFL player
Marquette King will be returning to professional football in 2023. The former star NFL punter announced on Twitter Tuesday that he accepted an invitation to join the 2023 XFL Draft Player Pool. King’s tweet included a video of what appeared to be an email from XFL president Russ Brandon thanking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Tom Brady (personal) away from Buccaneers through August 20
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (personal) will be away from the team until after the second preseason game on August 20 versus the Tennessee Titans. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Brady's absence was planned before training camp started and that he's expected to be ready for Week 1 versus the Dallas Cowboys. Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask, and Ryan Griffin will handle the quarterback reps while Brady is gone.
Jamie Foxx Reveals His Expectations For The Cowboys This Year
Jamie Foxx is fired up about his Dallas Cowboys heading into the 2022-23 season. The award-winning actor made an appearance at practice on Tuesday and spoke about why he thinks this is going to be a great season for them. "This year, we're really excited," Foxx said. "We were there...
Raiders Cut Wide Receiver Following Wednesday's Signing
On Wednesday afternoon, the Las Vegas Raiders released a veteran wide receiver after signing a new one. The Raiders released wide receiver Jordan Veasy, who has bounced around the league over the past few years. He got his start with the Tennessee titans after being undrafted in 2018. He's played...
numberfire.com
Drew Lock earning first-team reps at Broncos practice
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock has started practicing with the first-team offense. Geno Smith had been working exclusively with the Seahawks' first-stringers and he will start the first preseason game, but Lock seems to be gaining some ground. According to Brady Henderson of ESPN, Lock was "clearly the better quarterback" during a recent scrimmage at training camp. Lock and Smith will both likely make starts for the Seahawks this season, but neither option is promising for D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett's respective fantasy outlooks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Seahawks "comfortable" with Kenneth Walker III in three-down role
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III has been impressing in training camp and the team is reportedly "comfortable" with him in a three-down role, according to Pete Carroll. What It Means:. Walker has "turned the page" in pass protection, according to Carroll, who added that the rookie could "play...
numberfire.com
49ers pay tribute to Trey Sermon at training camp
San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon is "doing a great job" at training camp and "has improved on so many things from last year," according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. What It Means:. This is the second time in a little over a month that Shanahan has sung Sermon's...
The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback
Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
Texans cancel trade with Dolphins over failed physical
The Houston Texans on Thursday canceled a trade with the Miami Dolphins after their trade target failed his physical. Houston on Tuesday acquired tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 7th-round pick from Miami in exchange for a 2023 6th-round pick. But Shaheen failed his physical due to a preexisting knee condition.
Veteran NFL Running Back Released On Wednesday Afternoon
Malcolm Brown's stint with the New Orleans Saints was short-lived. On Wednesday, the team officially released the veteran running back. Brown signed with the Saints in late July. He was brought in to compete for the No. 3 spot on the team's depth chart. Considering the Saints just released Brown,...
AthlonSports.com
Saints Have Released A Veteran Defensive Player
The New Orleans Saints are making a couple of significant roster moves this Thursday afternoon. The NFC South franchise has signed second-year NFL quarterback K.J. Costello, resulting in the release of a veteran. The Saints have reportedly released veteran defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson. The 28-year-old is now a free agent...
numberfire.com
Charles Leblanc sitting for Marlins on Friday
Miami Marlins infielder Charles Leblanc is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Leblanc will move to the bench on Friday with Jon Berti starting at second base. Berti will bat second versus right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Atlanta. numberFire's models project Berti for 9.3 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Austin Hedges catching for Guardians on Friday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hedges will start behind the plate after Luke Maile was rested on the road versus Toronto's right-hander Jose Berrios. numberFire's models project Hedges to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Comments / 0