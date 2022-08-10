ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 men stabbed outside Residence Inn in Braintree

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 2 days ago

3 men stabbed outside Residence Inn in Braintree 01:16

BRAINTREE - Three men were stabbed outside a hotel in Braintree overnight and one is in critical condition.

Officers were called to the Residence Inn by Marriot on Forbes Road just after 11 p.m. Tuesday after there was some sort of confrontation in the parking lot "between two groups that may have known each other."

Three men were found stabbed - one in the hotel lobby and two others in the parking lot. All three were rushed to hospitals in Boston. Braintree police said one man is in critical condition and another is stable. The third was treated and released.

Juan Dominguez is staying at the hotel with colleagues who witnessed the aftermath.

"The victim came in covered in blood head-to-toe and asked for help. He wasn't in great shape, sounded like there was a second victim by the woods who was in worse shape," he told WBZ-TV.

Police said the men, who have not been identified, were part of a group from out of state who were staying at the hotel for work.

"The identities of the other individuals are still under investigation as they left the scene prior to police arrival," police said in a statement Wednesday.

There have been no arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call Braintree Police at 781-794-8620.

