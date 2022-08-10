Read full article on original website
Related
FOXBusiness
Amazon post 2Q loss but revenue tops estimates, stock jumps
NEW YORK - Amazon on Thursday reported its second-consecutive quarterly loss but its revenue topped Wall Street expectations, sending its stock sharply higher. The company also said it is making progress in controlling some of the excess costs from its massive expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant...
Fox Posts $3.03 Billion in Revenue for Q4, Slightly Missing Wall Street Expectations
Despite concerns that a looming recession would depress ad sales, Fox Corp. is bucking the trend thus far. The media giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter results on Wednesday with revenue rising 5% from the prior year to $3.03 billion and diluted earnings per share of 55 cents. The home to Fox...
Goodness Growth Q2 Revenue Increases 48% YoY, What About Adjusted EBITDA?
Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. GDNSF GDNS GDNSF Q2 2022 total revenue was $21.1 million, an increase of 48.2% as compared to Q2 2021, and 34.9% as compared to Q1 2022. Gross profit was $10.4 million, or 49.2 percent of revenue, as compared to gross profit of $6.9 million or 48.6 percent of revenue in Q2 last year.
FOXBusiness
Fox posts higher revenue on ad sales strength
Fox Corp.'s sales rose 5% in the recently ended quarter as the advertising market showed signs of strength despite macroeconomic worries. The company posted revenue of $3.03 billion for the three months ended June 30, below Wall Street expectations for revenue of $3.05 billion. Fox posted revenue of $2.89 billion a year ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Food Cost Inflation Drives US Foods Holding's Q2 Performance - Read More For Details
US Foods Holding Corp USFD reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 15.2% year-on-year to $8.83 billion, beating the consensus of $8.74 billion. The company attributed the net sales growth to the food cost inflation of 15% compared to the same quarter a year ago. Total case volume and independent restaurant...
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble
One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
3 Dirt Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket
Booking Holdings will likely fly higher as more consumers return to traveling. The 5G upgrade cycle is helping insulate Qualcomm from slowing consumer spending. Investors seem to have oversold Target as the company works to offload excess inventory. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Rivian Stock Higher As 2022 Production Hopes Offset $5.45 Billion Loss Forecast
Rivian Automotive (RIVN) shares edged higher after the upstart electric truckmaker forecast a wider-than-expected 2022 loss but stuck to its forecast of producing 25,000 vehicles by the end of the year. The stock also found support from a number of analysts upgrades, with price target boosts from RBC, D.A. Davidson...
Motley Fool
Rivian Earnings: 9 Key Metrics You Should See
Second-quarter revenue was $364 million, beating Wall Street's consensus estimate of $337.5 million. Demand for the company's electric vehicles remains strong, but its production remains limited by supply chain constraints. It's making progress on supply constraints, and expects to be able to add a second shift for vehicle assembly toward...
Endeavor Posts Strong Q2 Bolstered by Sports and Live Events
Endeavor Group reported on Thursday that second-quarter revenue surged 18% from last year, as the entertainment powerhouse delivered growth from its key sports, content production and talent representation businesses. The conglomerate run by Hollywood mogul Ari Emanuel increased revenue to $1.31 billion during the quarter, eclipsing the year-ago period’s $1.1...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
freightwaves.com
Yang Ming: Revenue up nearly 50% — end of story
Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. released a brief financial statement Thursday in which it announced net profit for the first six months of 2022 totaled $4.04 billion. Yang Ming does not typically share wordy earnings reports, but Thursday’s news release was even briefer than usual — only one paragraph long, about 150 words and numbers.
Canada Goose results thrive as luxury demand defies inflation
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS.TO), on Thursday surpassed Wall Street targets for quarterly results after affluent consumers undeterred by decades-high inflation snapped up its luxury parkas and jackets.
Novavax tumbles 30% as waning COVID-19 vaccine demand hits outlook
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. vaccine maker Novavax (NVAX.O) fell about 30% on Tuesday after it cut its annual revenue forecast by half over falling demand for its COVID-19 shot from low- and middle-income nations.
Schwazze Q2 Revenue Grows 44% YoY, What About Profit?
Schwazze, SHWZ SHWZ released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing revenues of $44.3 million, an increase of 44% compared to $30.7 million in Q2 2021. Q2 2022 Financial Highlights:. Gross profit increased to $25.2 million, an increase of 69% compared to $14.9 million during the...
Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) Beats Market Expectations
Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) stock rose 14.18% (As on August 12, 11:43:55 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company beats the market’s expectations for both topline and bottomline for the second quarter of FY 22. ARR was up 59% to $787 million. GPV remains strong, growing 62% year-over-year to $23 billion in Q2. Net new location adds further accelerated in Q2 to over 6,000, increasing the number of total live locations on the platform to approximately 68,000. Total ARPU eclipsed 11,000 for the first time driven by strong growth in both our recurring revenue stream, SaaS, and payments. Subscription services revenue increased 100% year-over-year in the second quarter, benefiting from the location growth and increased product adoption as both new and existing customers leverage more of the platform. On the fintech solutions side, revenue grew 59% to $562 million, and gross profit was up 54% year-over-year to $114 million in the quarter. Fintech gross profit benefited from sustained strength in GPV, which increased 62% to $23 billion in Q2. Average annualized GPV per processing location was up 16% year-over-year to $1.4 million. The growth in GPV per processing location is a result of both higher average ticket and the continued rebound in customer transaction, which was slightly below 2019 levels in Q2.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Nasdaq enters bull market, Dow adds 535 points, Disney earnings in focus
Coverage for this event has ended. FCC rejects subsidy's for Elon Musk's Starlink satellite broadband service. The Federal Communications Commission has turned down applications by LTD Broadband and Starlink to receive support through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) program. "Starlink's technology has real promise," Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said. "But...
tipranks.com
Why Wendy’s Stock Fell 1.75% after Its Earnings Report
Wendy’s lost 1.75% in Wednesday’s trading session. While the earnings report was somewhat disappointing, there’s still plenty of reason to buy in on this resilient fast food chain. Wendy’s report wasn’t a hit with investors. Wendy’s beat analysts’ earnings estimates of $0.22 per share, as it posted...
FOXBusiness
Walmart announces layoffs amid lower profit forecasts
Walmart confirmed Wednesday it is laying off corporate workers as part of a restructuring process. "We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future," a company spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement. "At the same time, we’re further investing in key areas like eCommerce, technology, health & wellness, supply chain and advertising sales and creating new roles to support our growing number of services for our customers, suppliers and the business community."
Comments / 0