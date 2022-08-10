ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Amazon post 2Q loss but revenue tops estimates, stock jumps

NEW YORK - Amazon on Thursday reported its second-consecutive quarterly loss but its revenue topped Wall Street expectations, sending its stock sharply higher. The company also said it is making progress in controlling some of the excess costs from its massive expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Fox posts higher revenue on ad sales strength

Fox Corp.'s sales rose 5% in the recently ended quarter as the advertising market showed signs of strength despite macroeconomic worries. The company posted revenue of $3.03 billion for the three months ended June 30, below Wall Street expectations for revenue of $3.05 billion. Fox posted revenue of $2.89 billion a year ago.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Snapshot#Tv Broadcasting#Zacks Investment Research#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Fox Corp#Automated Insights
Motley Fool

3 Dirt Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket

Booking Holdings will likely fly higher as more consumers return to traveling. The 5G upgrade cycle is helping insulate Qualcomm from slowing consumer spending. Investors seem to have oversold Target as the company works to offload excess inventory. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Rivian Earnings: 9 Key Metrics You Should See

Second-quarter revenue was $364 million, beating Wall Street's consensus estimate of $337.5 million. Demand for the company's electric vehicles remains strong, but its production remains limited by supply chain constraints. It's making progress on supply constraints, and expects to be able to add a second shift for vehicle assembly toward...
MARKETS
TheWrap

Endeavor Posts Strong Q2 Bolstered by Sports and Live Events

Endeavor Group reported on Thursday that second-quarter revenue surged 18% from last year, as the entertainment powerhouse delivered growth from its key sports, content production and talent representation businesses. The conglomerate run by Hollywood mogul Ari Emanuel increased revenue to $1.31 billion during the quarter, eclipsing the year-ago period’s $1.1...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
freightwaves.com

Yang Ming: Revenue up nearly 50% — end of story

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. released a brief financial statement Thursday in which it announced net profit for the first six months of 2022 totaled $4.04 billion. Yang Ming does not typically share wordy earnings reports, but Thursday’s news release was even briefer than usual — only one paragraph long, about 150 words and numbers.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Schwazze Q2 Revenue Grows 44% YoY, What About Profit?

Schwazze, SHWZ SHWZ released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing revenues of $44.3 million, an increase of 44% compared to $30.7 million in Q2 2021. Q2 2022 Financial Highlights:. Gross profit increased to $25.2 million, an increase of 69% compared to $14.9 million during the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FXDailyReport.com

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) Beats Market Expectations

Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) stock rose 14.18% (As on August 12, 11:43:55 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company beats the market’s expectations for both topline and bottomline for the second quarter of FY 22. ARR was up 59% to $787 million. GPV remains strong, growing 62% year-over-year to $23 billion in Q2. Net new location adds further accelerated in Q2 to over 6,000, increasing the number of total live locations on the platform to approximately 68,000. Total ARPU eclipsed 11,000 for the first time driven by strong growth in both our recurring revenue stream, SaaS, and payments. Subscription services revenue increased 100% year-over-year in the second quarter, benefiting from the location growth and increased product adoption as both new and existing customers leverage more of the platform. On the fintech solutions side, revenue grew 59% to $562 million, and gross profit was up 54% year-over-year to $114 million in the quarter. Fintech gross profit benefited from sustained strength in GPV, which increased 62% to $23 billion in Q2. Average annualized GPV per processing location was up 16% year-over-year to $1.4 million. The growth in GPV per processing location is a result of both higher average ticket and the continued rebound in customer transaction, which was slightly below 2019 levels in Q2.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Nasdaq enters bull market, Dow adds 535 points, Disney earnings in focus

Coverage for this event has ended. FCC rejects subsidy's for Elon Musk's Starlink satellite broadband service. The Federal Communications Commission has turned down applications by LTD Broadband and Starlink to receive support through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) program. "Starlink's technology has real promise," Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said. "But...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Why Wendy’s Stock Fell 1.75% after Its Earnings Report

Wendy’s lost 1.75% in Wednesday’s trading session. While the earnings report was somewhat disappointing, there’s still plenty of reason to buy in on this resilient fast food chain. Wendy’s report wasn’t a hit with investors. Wendy’s beat analysts’ earnings estimates of $0.22 per share, as it posted...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Walmart announces layoffs amid lower profit forecasts

Walmart confirmed Wednesday it is laying off corporate workers as part of a restructuring process. "We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future," a company spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement. "At the same time, we’re further investing in key areas like eCommerce, technology, health & wellness, supply chain and advertising sales and creating new roles to support our growing number of services for our customers, suppliers and the business community."
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy