Environment

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY MORNING. THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures up to. 106 to 108 degrees. * WHERE...San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Range, and lower Sierra. Nevada foothills. * WHEN...From late Tuesday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme...
CA WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...North / Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez. Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will...
CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...Very Low Relative Humidity and Gusty Winds in Fire Weather Zones. 284, 285, and 624 this afternoon and evening... .Gusty south to southwest winds combined with very low RH will. lead to critical fire weather conditions this afternoon and. evening across portions of south central...
Nevada judge denies loser's protest of GOP governor primary

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada judge has dismissed Republican Joey Gilbert’s lawsuit seeking to overturn his loss to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Gilbert, a Reno lawyer who was outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, finished second in...
Md. man charged in alleged fatal hit-and-run boat collision

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman last month after the boat she was in was struck by another vessel on a river, authorities said. Brownell Edds Jr., 48, of Cape St. Claire, was arrested Friday by Maryland...
Police: Suspect held, officers hurt in car chase, shootings

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a car chase and gun battle ended with two officers injured in crashes and the arrest of an armed man who officers reported seeing steal one vehicle at gunpoint and try to carjack another. The two officers hurt in the...
