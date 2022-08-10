LINKS: Monkeypox Shots Available In Miami-Dade and Broward

Miami-Dade County is making it easier for high-risk residents to get monkeypox vaccines.

It is going to be offering two shot sites: one at Tropical Park in West Miami-Dade and the other on Miami Beach at a parking garage at 224 23rd Street.

Appointments are required.

Click here to sign up. Appointments can also be made over the phone at 1-833-875-0900.

The hope is to get additional sites up and running as more vaccines are made available.

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County is also offering monkeypox shots.

To be considered fully vaccinated, two doses are needed. They are given 28 days apart.

(Photo: Getty Images North America)