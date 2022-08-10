ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ALERT CENTER: Fire officials battle fire at Shelton bar, apartment building

A fire broke out at a Shelton bar that shares a space with several apartment units, fire officials say.

Fire officials the fire broke out in the 100 block of Center Street around 2 a.m.

Shelton fire official say a person on the second floor of the three-story building reported a fire alarm sounding with an odor of smoke.

Officials say a fire broke out on the first floor of the building which is occupied by Bar 140.

They say the bar has been closed for renovations since June and that the fire was contained to an addition inside the business and it did not spread.

Officials say no occupants of the apartments were injured or displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

News 12

Alert Center: Fire destroys Blooming Grove home

Fire totally destroyed a home in Blooming Grove overnight. The Woodbury Fire Department posted photos of the flames engulfing the home on Craigville Road. The department says this was a two-alarm fire. There haven't been any reports of injuries. The cause of the fire has not been released yet.
BLOOMING GROVE, NY
