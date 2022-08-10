ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride Programs

Some Chicago public transportation riders like students, senior citizens, people with disabilities, and active military personnel, qualify for the programs. The CTA is the most used form of transportation in Chicago, seeing hundreds of thousands of riders use its services weekly. With the cost of living increasing, it's essential to know that CTA has both reduced fare and free ride programs available to individuals who qualify.
Chicago’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, Explained

Five hundred dollars, no strings attached. That’s what the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot –– one of the largest guaranteed income programs in the U.S. –– plans to deliver to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans every month for a whole year. More than half of participants are already receiving the cash infusion.
Guaranteed Income Offers Formerly Incarcerated People a Glimpse of Stability

For people who have been incarcerated, monthly cash assistance could be the support they need to rebuild their life. “When I got out, I had to go to a shelter,” said Corey Randall, 51, who has spent years incarcerated. “Nobody helped me do anything and I'm by myself so everything I got now, I had to work for it”
CTA Graduates Class of 80 New Bus Operators

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) welcomed 80 new full-time bus operators to the agency, the latest step in the CTA’s efforts to address workforce challenges and improve service throughout the system. "The CTA system is an essential part of our residents' everyday lives, connecting them to everything our city...
Woman, 30, shot while driving in Englewood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while driving Friday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 30-year-old was driving northbound around 3 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Halsted Street when gunfire broke out, police said. She was struck in the right leg and was taken by paramedics to St....
